Want more marketing technology graphics? MarTech Alliance has you covered. It has released a marketing technology graphic for vendors in the Asia Pacific region, called the APAC Marketing Technology Landscape Supergraphic. It includes precisely 660 martech providers among 18 countries. Most of the martech vendors hail from India (41.7%), followed by Australia (25.5%).

MarTech Alliance officials said the graphic was inspired by the global edition released annually by Scott Brinker, author of the Chief Marketing Technologist Blog.

Other findings from the landscape include:

Social & Relationships is by far the largest subcategory accounting for 34% of vendors.



Australia boasts nearly 7 vendors per million people, India 0.2 vendors per million people and Singapore 12.95 vendors per million people. And with a population of just over 5 million, New Zealand has 6.2 vendors per million people.

“Australia really is a force to be reckoned with in the martech space,” MarTech Alliance Founder Carlos Doughty said. “Given the size of the market, it’s really impressive to see such amazing innovation on a global scale, and such a valuable contribution to the marketing technology industry.”

In other customer experience software news ...

Uberflip Launches Marketplace

Uberflip, a cloud-based content experience platform, has announced the launch of the Uberflip Marketplace, an ecosystem of apps and integrations designed to help marketers connect Uberflip with their martech stack. Marketers can connect data sources, content formats, design templates, sales tools and more.

The initial 40 apps and integrations in the Uberflip Marketplace include categories such as personalization, trackers/analytics, embeddable dashboards, UI/UX enhancements, and API-driven integrations. Some apps include 6sense, Bombora, Demandbase, Clearbit, Drift, Cloudwords and Sigstr by Terminus.

Facebook Introduces Shops

Facebook has launched a feature called Facebook Shops in an effort to invest in features across apps “that inspire people to shop and make buying and selling online easier.”

Businesses at no cost, can set up a single online store for customers to access on both Facebook and Instagram. They can feature products from their catalog and customize their cover image and use colors that represent their brand. Users can discover these Facebook Shops on a business’ Facebook Page or Instagram profile, or discover them through stories or ads. They can place orders on Facebook Shops. Users can also message a business through WhatsApp, Messenger or Instagram Direct to ask questions, get support, track deliveries and more.

Facebook Shops was rolled out this week and will be more widely available in the coming months. Facebook is also working on features across apps like Instagram Shop.

Twitter Updates Terms and Privacy Policy

Twitter has updated its Terms and Privacy Policy. One of the updates included adding the changes regarding Twitter’s move to allow additional information sharing with business partners.



Twitter also included information on how it runs ads on other platforms. It promises to not share name, email, phone number, or Twitter username with partners. It also noted that in order to help mobile app advertisers understand if the ads they run on Twitter are effective, Twitter shares some device-level data.

Twitter made updates to reflect Brexit, including calling out the UK separately from the EU. Twitter also reported that it in limited cases, Twitter shares information with other companies to help prevent things like state-backed information operations across the web.

The new Terms and Privacy Policy go into effect on June 18.

Pega Launches Ethical Bias Check

Pegasystems has announced Ethical Bias Check, a new capability of Pega Customer Decision Hub. The offering is designed to help eliminate bias hidden in the artificial intelligence (AI) driving customer engagements. It flags possible discriminatory offers and messages, using predictive analytics to simulate the likely outcomes of a given strategy.

Users will receive alerts when the bias risk reaches unacceptable levels. Pega officials cited the example of an audience for a particular offer skewing toward or away from specific demographics. Companies can set acceptable thresholds for an element that could cause bias, such as age, gender, or ethnicity.

Traackr Releases Budget Optimization Tools

Traackr, an influencer marketing platform, announced the release of a Budget Optimization toolset for marketers. Users can now track spend, per campaign, and across all influencer campaigns.

Traackr’s Budget Optimization includes a budget calculator that enables marketers to allocate campaign budgets and negotiate influencer compensation with suggested fees based on past performance. Global influencer payments streamlines the payment process, according to company officials. Users can track spend over time and across markets, brands, campaigns and influencer tiers. It also includes multi-currency support and ROI reporting which analyzes the performance and efficiency of investments.

Openprise Debuts API Factory

Openprise, which provides a data orchestration platform, has announced the availability of Openprise API Factory, which allows users to leverage custom API-based services to enterprise systems without code. API Factory also restores CRM system performance and usability.

Users with the API Factory will be able to:

Perform real-time data enrichment.

Provide self-service user onboarding.

Enable real-time customer inquiry account matching and routing.

Extend Openprise segmentation and account and lead scoring capabilities.

API Factory performs data quality, deduplication, validation and unification tasks before introducing data into critical systems. It applies a single data standard and cleansing process across all enterprise applications.

Marketpoint Launches CRM 3.0

Marketpoint has launched Marketpoint CRM 3.0, a cloud-based CRM system. Version 3.0 integrates with marketing automation platforms, Microsoft Outlook and Zuant, a mobile lead capture system.

Marketpoint CRM 3.0 includes secure GDPR user access, database profiling and management for targeted campaigns, visual lead qualification and tracking and real-time marketing reports and sales forecasting. Marketpoint’s CRM platform is a monthly subscription service with tiered pricing based on the number of users. Support options range from self-serviced accounts to account managed services.