Mastercard and McDonald’s have announced an agreement for Mastercard to acquire McDonald’s personalization platform and decision engine company, Dynamic Yield.

McDonald's, the American fast food chain, acquired Dynamic Yield in 2019. Back then, McDonald's called it a move that builds "significant technology investments for growth." It planned to use the Dynamic Yield decision technology it acquired to improve its personalized CX by varying outdoor digital drive-thru menu displays to show food based on time of day, weather, current restaurant traffic and trending menu items. The decision technology can also suggest and display additional items to a customer’s order based on their current selections. McDonald's implemented such decision technology in 2018. To date, Dynamic Yield’s technology has been deployed to McDonald’s drive-thrus and ordering kiosks.

Today, the Software-as-a-Service Dynamic Yield platform uses advanced AI and other technologies to support 400+ brands across the retail, financial services, travel and restaurant industries, among others, according to company officials. The creation of a unified consumer engagement and loyalty hub will support Mastercard’s network to deliver digital services for payments and beyond.

”The notion of going into a store or opening a webpage to find an experience perfectly tailored to you is no longer farfetched," Raj Seshadri, president of data & services for Mastercard, said in a press release. "It’s a reality that more brands are deploying and more consumers expect."

The transaction is anticipated to close in the first half of 2022. Current Chief Technology Officer Ori Bauer will then take the helm as CEO of Dynamic Yield. Liad Agmon, current CEO, will stay on in an advisory capacity. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

In other digital marketing and customer experience software news over the holiday break and into the New Year...

Audax Private Equity Acquires Majority Stake in Integrate

Integrate, which provides B2B precision demand marketing, has announced a majority investment from Audax Private Equity. This strategic investment will allow Integrate to invest in building out its Demand Acceleration Platform, increase global expansion and pursue new acquisition opportunities to accelerate growth, according to company officials.

Integrate's demand marketing software connects data, channels and technology to create buyer and account journeys and deliver precision demand marketing at scale. Its core offering, Demand Acceleration Platform, supports multichannel B2B buying experiences to accelerate demand and convert more leads to revenue. Integrate’s DAP powers its Precision Demand, Precision Syndication, Precision Digital and Precision Events solutions.

Optimizely Launches Integrated B2B Commerce & Content Cloud Solution

Optimizely, a digital experience platform (DXP) provider, announced it is launching an integrated version of its B2B Commerce Cloud and Content Cloud products. The integration allows these two products to be implemented together.

The integration makes use of the B2B Commerce Cloud as a headless commerce API to make B2B data and capabilities available within the Content Cloud. Now, B2B customers choosing to select both the B2B Commerce Cloud and Content Cloud with the new integration can:

Use B2B-specific features within the B2B Commerce Cloud

Use the Content Cloud to manage all the pages, templates, content and assets of their site

Access an out-of-the-box, combined site search engine that searches products in the B2B Commerce catalog while searching content in the Content Cloud and combining the results

Manage their product catalog in B2B Commerce, but have all the products available for use in the Content Cloud

Build and manage multi-sites in the Content Cloud while leveraging the shared data for customers, products and orders in the B2B Commerce Cloud

Optimizely is also releasing a B2B-specific sample site that includes numerous Content Cloud templates and blocks that can be used to accelerate customers’ build time. Customers can leverage the provided assets or reference them as examples before customizing their own. Additionally, Optimizely has named a preferred implementation partner for the B2B Commerce Cloud–Content Cloud integration in Nishtech Inc.

NICE Announces AI-Powered Robotic Process Automation

NICE has introduced AI-powered capabilities designed to enable organizations to leverage Robotic Process Automation (RPA). Included in version 7.6, NICE RPA’s new capabilities include document digitization, ROI-based recommendation of processes to automate and a complementary resource center with low-code/no-code resources for sharing.

NICE RPA’s new capabilities include:

Click-to-Document: enables organizations to convert processes into documents detailing end-to-end process flows, utilized applications and user actions.

ROI-based automation process recommendation: allows organizations to prioritize and select processes suitable for automation, based on a calculation of the costs for time saved for each process.

Built-in Resource Center with ready-made low-code/no-code resources: accessible directly from Automation Studio, NICE RPA’s design environment, the built-in Resource Center offers complementary, ready-made, plug-and-play packages and templates with no coding required.

Adobe Announces Changes to Executive Leadership Team

Adobe has announced changes to the company’s executive team. Anil Chakravarthy, executive vice president and general manager for the Digital Experience Business and Worldwide Field Operations, has been promoted to president of Adobe’s Digital Experience business. David Wadhwani, chief business officer and executive vice president for Digital Media, has been promoted to president of Adobe’s Digital Media business.

Chakravarthy joined Adobe in January 2020 as EVP and general manager of Adobe’s Digital Experience business, including Worldwide Field Operations. He led the acquisition and integration of Workfront. Before joining Adobe, Chakravarthy was CEO of Informatica.

Wadhwani returned to Adobe in June 2021 as EVP and chief business officer of the company’s Digital Media business. From 2010 to 2015, Wadhwani served as SVP and general manager of Adobe’s Digital Media business and played a key role in the company’s transformation to a cloud-based subscription business. Before Adobe, Wadhwani was CEO of AppDynamics.

Adobe also announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Abhay Parasnis will be leaving Adobe. Parasnis joined Adobe in 2015.

Digital Marketing Consultancy Ixperimint Launches

Ixperimint, a new digital consultancy, has launched and will be solely focused on helping B2B, CPG, and tourism businesses with their digital marketing efforts. Ixperimint has worked with brands to help identify better ways of segmenting their customers based on overlaying third party data, creating entirely new customer segments based on web analytics and customer behaviors, as well as identified missed sales opportunities by diving into their acquisition funnel to identify new marketing and sales process efficiencies.