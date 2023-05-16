The Gist

Understand needs. Grasp customers' preferences and pain points for relevant, engaging content.

Grasp customers' preferences and pain points for relevant, engaging content. Focus details. Ensure consistent, accurate product information across all channels.

Ensure consistent, accurate product information across all channels. Compelling story. Curate product narratives that resonate with target audiences and solve pain points.

It is estimated that 66% of customers select products based on convenience, implying customers have come to expect a high level of detail and transparency in product information to navigate through products and make a purchase easily. This includes everything from detailed product descriptions and images to customer reviews and ratings. As a result, businesses that fail to provide this level of information risk losing customers to competitors who are better equipped to meet their needs. To address this challenge, businesses — especially ecommerce players — are working on enhancing their product content to offer a seamless product experience. This is where product content enrichment (PCE) can be of help.

With granular product content enrichment and better product attribution, businesses can provide customers with a more immersive and engaging experience. Moreover, a well-optimized product page can drive conversions, build trust and enhance customer loyalty, regardless of the geolocation. So, from analyzing the existing product content to prioritizing key improvement areas such as accuracy, consistency and completeness of product descriptions, adopting PCE can help make the information as relevant, informative and engaging as possible.

Given the prevalent case of limited resources, businesses face challenges in creating high-quality and comprehensive product content. This blog explores a few best practices for implementing PCE that will enable businesses to stay ahead of the competition.

Related Article: How to Develop a Content Creation Strategy

Understand Customers' Needs to Develop Product Content

An in-depth understanding of customer needs is crucial for developing product content that is both relevant and engaging. This entails identifying the specific information customers require to make informed decisions, such as product features, specifications, benefits, testimonials and potential use cases. By creating product content that addresses customer pain points, customer behavior nuances, preferences and shopping habits, PCE helps businesses create content relevant to their customers and ensures the product stands out in the market. These insights can be used to identify gaps in the content and prioritize enrichment efforts for improving product taxonomy. Businesses can also deploy analytics-driven tools into their processes to gain more accurate and actionable insights that can be used to optimize product content. For instance, analytics-driven customer segmentation can be used to group customers based on shared characteristics and behaviors, thereby providing actionable recommendations that align with their needs, preferences and shopping habits.

Put the Best Product Content Forward

The next step toward maximizing the impact of product content involves showcasing the most important and relevant product features and benefits up front. Ensuring that the product content is discoverable and easy to find by potential customers can lead to increased engagement and, ultimately, lead to higher sales conversion rates. By doing so, businesses will be able to bring in relevant product recommendations, seamless product discovery and better product categorization. This begins with updating and maintaining product content regularly, ensuring it remains accurate and up-to-date to keep it relevant for customers. To focus on the most critical aspects of the product content and prioritize them for the content enrichment process, AI-enabled tools can be leveraged to enhance the product content analysis process and identify gaps or opportunities for improvement. Additionally, analytics can help track the performance of the content, giving insights into what is working and what is not, allowing businesses to refine their strategy continually.

Related Article: Content Marketing: Develop Your Omnichannel Strategy in 9 Easy Steps

Focus on the Product Content Details

With customers increasingly turning to multiple online channels for research into products before making purchases, it is crucial to ensure that product content is consistent across all channels to the very last detail. This includes clear and concise product specifications such as dimensions, materials and more. Additionally, businesses should see to it that their product images are of high quality and are properly labeled with descriptive file names and alt tags. This can be achieved by implementing data quality management practices, such as centralized data management systems and the adoption of standard data formats. This, in turn, enables more effective search and filtering. Consistency in product data across all platforms is a critical aspect of getting PCE right, and data management approaches such as automated data feeds and real-time data synchronization can help businesses drive consistency in product data across all platforms. In addition, by using AI to augment team efforts, businesses can streamline the enrichment process and ensure the product content is at its finest detail.

Offer Real-Time Product Content Enrichment

Real-time product content enrichment is a crucial aspect for ecommerce players, including, adding new product features, updating pricing information and more, and further integrating these details into various platforms, such as ecommerce websites, mobile applications and social media channels. To achieve this, businesses need to look at investing in a robust content management system that can handle dynamic updates, integrate with multiple platforms and provide flexible workflows and APIs for developers. These flexible workflows can also be leveraged for content authoring, including version control, approvals and publishing. By deploying machine learning (ML) algorithms, businesses can automate the analysis of customer data, product information and market trends to identify gaps in product content and opportunities for improvement. Also, to ensure that the content management system can handle large volumes of data and traffic, businesses should invest in scalable infrastructure and performance optimization.

Tell a Good Product Story

A key to getting PCE right is curating a compelling product story that resonates with the target audience and their needs and expectations. To achieve this, businesses need to focus on creating narratives that showcase their products’ unique features and corresponding benefits, clearly highlighting how they solve their customer's pain points. By using clear and concise language, online brands, especially ecommerce players, can make it easy for their target audience to understand their product’s differentiator. Leveraging customer feedback can add authenticity to the story, and this can be done by demonstrating real-life use cases and showcasing how the products have positively impacted customer lives and to what extent. Adding to this, using story techniques like anecdotes, testimonials and case studies can make the product content more engaging and memorable, help drive purchases, and motivate customers to recommend the brand. By prioritizing the creation of a compelling product story, businesses can engage their target audience to establish a lasting impact.

Continual Improvement: The Key to Product Content Enrichment

To maximize the impact of product content in establishing products to be completely authentic, businesses should prioritize their efforts and focus on the areas that will have the most significant impact on their bottom line. By evaluating content quality, completeness, accuracy and relevance to the target audience, they must identify gaps in data or data acquisition processes, and adopt a strategy that addresses the same. Here, AI-powered PCE can be a valuable tool for businesses as it can personalize product content, increase engagement and improve brand loyalty, leading to increased conversion rates.

Overall, an effective prioritization plan for content enrichment can create continual impactful outcomes like improved cross-selling and upselling activities, timely and better product recommendations, streamlined product catalogs, and more that drive significant benefits for businesses. Investing in AI-product content enrichment can transform run-of-the-mill product content across channels or mediums into a revenue-generating experience that is more consistent and unified in covering product attributes. Ultimately, businesses that prioritize and invest in their product content will see long-term benefits and sustained success.

Learn how you can join our contributor community.