About usEditorial calendarAdvertise here
A hand holds a broken smart phone over a trash barrel.
Editorial

Measuring the Total Cost of a Smartphone

3 minute read
Gerry McGovern avatar
October 19, 2022
Customer Experience
Only citizen action will get brands to change their life-destroying practices and produce fewer phones.

We cannot survive as a species if we do not measure the total costs to the Earth and the environment of our activities. This total cost accounting begins with examining how the things we use on a day-to-day basis are made.

Toxic Impact of Typical Smartphone

Thea Kleinmagd is a circular material chains innovator at Fairphone. I started our chat by asking Thea to describe the potential toxic impacts of some of the over 50 different materials found in a typical smartphone.

“More than 70% of the total human and ecological toxicity is caused during the production of a phone,” Thea replied. “The toxic substances are not necessarily the substances in the phone itself. It can be that the substances used in production are the toxic ones. The gold in the phone is often washed out from the ore using mercury, which is a toxic and very unhealthy substance to work with. This is why it’s so important to hold on to your phone as long as possible. Lead is still used in the printed circuit boards and the LCD screens. Other problematic substances include flame retardants, which are very hazardous materials and very hard to recycle because they are basically spread through the different plastics."

Related Article: Design Products With Eye for More Sustainable World

Wrong Path Toward Recycling

Less than 20% of e-waste is recycled. The BBC reported that 5.3 billion phones will be thrown away in 2022.

“There are quite a few, for example, that end up in household waste,” Thea explains. “That means that the phone takes a different route to recycle. It goes into base metal recycling, and these processes are not focused on taking care of hazardous materials and preventing them from escaping into the environment. If they are illegally exported to places like Africa, then they often end up in the informal recycling sector. Then they are ‘recycled,’ but the conditions are very unhealthy and very polluting for the people who work in this sector. Often the plastics of the phone are burned, releasing toxic emissions into the air, and those will come down again and enter the soil and water.”

Related Article: Smartphones and Laptops Are Chemical Reactors

Learning Opportunities

Webinar
Cyber Resilience In The Cloud Is Not Optional
Oct
20
Cyber Resilience In The Cloud Is Not Optional
In today’s age of ransomware and widespread cyber attacks, your cloud data needs to be protected.
Webinar
Best practices & tips to help IC teams thrive
Oct
25
Are You Blocking Your Internal Comms Team Without Knowing It
Best practices & tips to help IC teams thrive
Webinar
AI for Marketers
Oct
25
AI for Marketers: 4 Steps to improve personalization using data
Join product marketing and machine learning leaders as they discuss the future of AI for marketing
Conference
Digital Experience Summit - Q4 2022
Oct
26
Digital Experience Summit - Q4 2022
Future CX - Blending Physical & Digital Experiences
Webinar
How Successful B2B Brands Deliver Next-Level Digital Experiences
Oct
26
[EIS Webinar] How Successful B2B Brands Deliver Next-Level Digital Experiences
Join us for a lively, engaging, and information packed conversation with two industry experts
Webinar
Leveraging the power of appreciation to improve the employee experience
Nov
1
The Evolution of Employee Recognition
Leveraging the power of appreciation to improve the employee experience
Webinar
Cyber Resilience In The Cloud Is Not Optional
Oct
20
Cyber Resilience In The Cloud Is Not Optional
In today’s age of ransomware and widespread cyber attacks, your cloud data needs to be protected.
Webinar
Best practices & tips to help IC teams thrive
Oct
25
Are You Blocking Your Internal Comms Team Without Knowing It
Best practices & tips to help IC teams thrive
Webinar
Cyber Resilience In The Cloud Is Not Optional
Oct
20
Cyber Resilience In The Cloud Is Not Optional
In today’s age of ransomware and widespread cyber attacks, your cloud data needs to be protected.
Webinar
Best practices & tips to help IC teams thrive
Oct
25
Are You Blocking Your Internal Comms Team Without Knowing It
Best practices & tips to help IC teams thrive
Webinar
AI for Marketers
Oct
25
AI for Marketers: 4 Steps to improve personalization using data
Join product marketing and machine learning leaders as they discuss the future of AI for marketing
Webinar
Cyber Resilience In The Cloud Is Not Optional
Oct
20
Cyber Resilience In The Cloud Is Not Optional
In today’s age of ransomware and widespread cyber attacks, your cloud data needs to be protected.

Unsustainable Waste, Combatting Eternal Obsolescence

Because we have become so extraordinarily wasteful as a species, particularly in the last 50 years, there has been an absolutely massive increase in destructive mining practices. In 1970, we were digging and blasting out of the Earth some 25 billion tons of material a year. By 2050, it’s estimated we will be mining and blasting some 170 billion tons. The mass of Mount Everest is 150 billion tons.

This is utterly, absolutely and totally unsustainable. We must transform our attitudes to Earth’s materials, from water to soil, from aluminum to lithium. Once we have extracted a particular material, we must keep it in use for the longest possible time.

“We really need to look at the lifetime of the phone,” Thea explains. “We just need to produce fewer of them.”

Imagine that statement coming from Apple or Samsung. Not possible. They practice planned obsolescence — the extreme opposite. Only citizen action will get these brands to change their life-destroying practices.

About the author

Gerry McGovern

Gerry McGovern is the founder and CEO of Customer Carewords. He is widely regarded as the worldwide authority on increasing web satisfaction by managing customer tasks.

Tags

smartphonescustomer experiencecxmewastedigital experiencedxm

Featured Research

Featured research
White Paper
Delivering Frictionless Customer Experience
Key trends, tips and tools you can put to use this year to deliver great customer experiences amid significant change
Read now
Featured research
eBook
6 Personalization Trends You Need to Know
How personalization can help create more engaging digital experiences
Read now
Featured research
eBook
EX and Great Tech: Complementary Pillars of the Customer Experience
How employee experience and contact center technology drive better CX outcomes
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Crafting personalized customer experiences with data
How using customer data and insights can help generate increased marketing ROI
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
The State of Data and AI in Retail
4 Proven Strategies Brands Can Use to Unlock Greater Experience
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Your Business Shortcut to Digital Transformation
The Right Development Platform Makes a Difference
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Human-Centered AI for Customer Service
3 Systems You Need to Scale Your Support Operations
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) Market Guide
Everything you need to know about the DXP marketplace
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Delivering Frictionless Customer Experience
Key trends, tips and tools you can put to use this year to deliver great customer experiences amid significant change
Read now
Featured research
eBook
6 Personalization Trends You Need to Know
How personalization can help create more engaging digital experiences
Read now
Featured research
eBook
EX and Great Tech: Complementary Pillars of the Customer Experience
How employee experience and contact center technology drive better CX outcomes
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Crafting personalized customer experiences with data
How using customer data and insights can help generate increased marketing ROI
Read now

About CMSWire

For nearly two decades CMSWire, produced by Simpler Media Group, has been the world's leading community of customer experience professionals.

.

Today the CMSWire community consists of over 5 million influential customer experience and custom service leaders, the majority of whom are based in North America and employed by medium to large organizations. Our sister community, Reworked gathers the word's leading employee experience and digital workplace professionals.

Join the Community

Get the CMSWire Mobile App

Download App Store
Download google play