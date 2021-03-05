PHOTO: erphotographer

Medallia, which provides customer and employee experience and engagement software, has announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Decibel for $160 million. Decibel provides digital experience analytics.

The acquisition enables Medallia to add digital feedback to its customer experience and engagement platform. The acquisition of Decibel also brings together common data and omnichannel experience understanding for both customers and employees in order to drive persistent engagement across ubiquitous business functions, according to a statement from Alan Webber, IDC vice president for customer experience research. Decibel’s digital experience analytics solution captures and quantifies experience data to pinpoint problem areas on websites and apps, company officials added.

The acquisition is expected to close this month, subject to customary closing conditions.

In other customer experience and digital marketing software news...

Sitecore Acquires a CDP

Sitecore, a digital experience software provider, has announced the signing of definitive agreements to acquire Boxever Ltd. and Four51. Boxever includes a customer data platform and personalization solution. Four51, a B2B commerce provider and member of the MACH Alliance, offers a headless commerce engine. Sitecore officials said the acquisitions are part of the company's $1.2 billion growth plan.

Upon closing of the deal, Boxever’s customer data platform and Four51’s headless commerce solution will be integrated into Sitecore’s digital experience platform. Users will have access to content and data management, omnichannel delivery, headless commerce, testing, journey optimization and more.

Hyland Acquires Nuxeo

Hyland, which provides content services, has signed an agreement to acquire Nuxeo, a content services platform and digital asset management (DAM) provider. The transaction is expected to close in April, subject to consultation of employee representative bodies and customary closing conditions.

Nuxeo offers a cloud-native, open-source, low-code platform with content services and DAM capabilities. Once the transaction closes, the entire Nuxeo business is expected to be managed under Hyland Software, Inc.

The agreement was supported by Nuxeo’s investors, Goldman Sachs and Kennet Partners.

TTEC Has Agreed To Acquire Avtex

TTEC Holdings, a customer experience technology and services provider, has agreed to acquire Avtex, a full-service CX technology and solutions provider. TTEC will further expand its capabilities providing global CX technology and end-to-end digital customer experience solutions.



The acquisition of Avtex will improve TTEC's offerings in the areas of:

Customer, employee growth: Adds over 1,000 clients across North America and 500-plus CX engineers, data scientists and solution architects

Technology partnerships

Expansion across industries

API integrations, AI/ML and Robotic Process Automation, data analytics, workforce management, cybersecurity, fraud and customized solutions

Upland Software Acquires BlueVenn

Upland Software, which provides customer experience management software, has announced that it has acquired BlueVenn, a cloud-based customer data platform (CDP). Upland customers will be able unify their consumer data, unlocking the insights for omnichannel digital engagement strategies.

BlueVenn software provides access all of their online and offline consumer data sources, from in-store to email to mobile. It offers insights into buying behaviors and makes them actionable and optimize omnichannel marketing campaign performance. The BlueVenn consumer database will sit at the center of Upland’s CXM product suite.

Trendline Interactive Acquires LeadMD

Marketing consultancies LeadMD and Trendline Interactive have merged. Each company provides strategic and performance marketing services to both B2C and B2B clients. The acquisition, facilitated with financial backing by Growth Catalyst Partners, will allow for the delivery of a service mix that begins with strategy and translates into action, according to company officials. Financial terms of the acquisition are not disclosed.

LeadMD and Trendline will continue to focus on providing strategies coupled with tactics that create predictable and sustainable growth for consumer and enterprise brands as the teams will continue to integrate throughout 2021.

BrightTower, an investment banking advisory firm focused on software, information, marketing, and business services, served as exclusive advisor to LeadMD in the transaction.

Magnolia Partners With Attraqt

Magnolia, a Digital Experience Platform (DXP), has announced a strategic partnership with Attraqt Group. The partnership aligns Attraqt’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered search and personalization offerings with Magnolia’s content platform.



The partnership will also enable retailers and other businesses to curate their digital experiences, with a preview experience for channels, devices, personas and scheduled campaigns.

Shutterstock Announces Integration With EZ Texting

Shutterstock has announced a strategic partnership with EZ Texting, an SMS platform for businesses. This partnership, powered by Shutterstock’s API, marks Shutterstock’s first integration with an SMS-based platform. It is Shutterstock's first partnership with an SMS-based marketing platform. With businesses turning to SMS marketing access to high-quality imagery will be critical, according to Shutterstock officials.

EZ Texting customers will now be able to search, select and edit Shutterstock images — as well as their own brand imagery — directly from within the EZ Texting platform and share across text messaging campaigns. They can also take advantage of the Shutterstock Editor, a design tool that simplifies editing.

WP Engine Launches Atlas

WP Engine, a WordPress technology company, has announced Atlas, its new headless WordPress product line. Atlas brings together the customer’s choice of modern development framework with front-end Node.js hosting and headless WordPress.

Developers will be able to build personalized, omnichannel experiences integrated with back ends. Marketers maintain publishing functionality such as post previews, SEO optimizations and pages. Companies that use an entirely headless solution will typically host a separate JavaScript application for the front end, which pulls specific WordPress data via APIs — the WordPress REST API or the WPGraphQL plugin.

HCL Software’s DX, Marketing Platforms Now on Google Cloud

HCL Technologies, a digital experience software provider, and Google Cloud today announced the expansion of their strategic partnership to bring HCL Software’s Digital Experience (DX) and Unica Marketing cloud-native platforms to Google Cloud. The announcement follows the initial Google and HCL Software Commerce partnership announced in June 2020.

The Google Cloud offering provides customers an elastic cloud deployment option with global coverage that can support deployment of HCL’s DX, Unica and Commerce cloud-native platforms.

Famous Launches Mobile Ecommerce Experience Platform

Famous, a mobile ecommerce experience provider, has announced the launch of its new platform, Famous Pro, which allows brands to create customized, high-end and immersive mobile storefronts on Shopify. Famous provides ecommerce managers, marketing managers and designers control of their mobile storefront experience.

The platform includes: