Medallia, an experience management provider, has entered a definitive agreement to acquire Voci Technologies, a speech to text platform, for $59 million. The acquisition will combine Voci’s real-time speech to text capabilities with Medallia’s experience management platform.

Voci offers Artificial Intelligence (AI) and deep learning capabilities to provide language models for call transcriptions and insights such as emotion, gender, sentiment and voice biometric identity to help contact center operations. These signals will be fed into the Medallia Experience Cloud. The acquisition is expected to close in May, subject to customary closing conditions.

In other customer experience software news ...

TapClicks Acquires AdStage

TapClicks, which provides a marketing software platform, has acquired AdStage, a provider of marketing and advertising intelligence solutions for campaign optimization.

AdStage’s cross-channel analytics and optimization platform will be integrated into TapClicks’ family of brands, which includes Raven Tools, iSpionage, StatX and Megalytic. TapClicks officials say the acquisition will help its customers expand marketing intelligence capabilities. The TapClicks Marketing Operations platform includes data aggregation and ingestion capabilities and automated solutions for data warehousing, distribution, analytics and reporting. The platform also supports order and workflow management as well as competitive intelligence capabilities.

AdStage launched in 2012. Customers will be able to access AdStage’s analytics and automated optimization solutions alongside the TapClicks Marketing Operations Platform. Financial details of the transaction were not released.

Adverity Raises $30M in Series C Funding

Adverity, a marketing data intelligence provider, has raised a Series C financing round of $30 million, bringing the total amount raised to $50 million. Sapphire Ventures, a Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm, led the round. Also participating are Mangrove Capital Partners, Felix Capital, SAP.iO and aws Gründerfonds.

Adverity will use the money to invest in research and development and advance product offerings. The investment will also help Adverity expand its technology and commercial teams both in the US at its New York office location, and globally. The company is headquartered in Vienna, Austria, the company has offices in London and New York.

Audiens Nets $8 Million for CDP, Names CEO

Audiens, a Customer Data Platform and audience management tool provider, has received an $8 million cash investment from South Korea's NHN Corp. The infusion of cash will help Audiens expand and strengthen the team in European markets. It also allows NHN data technology to offer a new channel to reach global customers beyond South Korea.

Specifically with the product, Audiens plans to augment its plug and play audiences to deliver automatic audience identification and prioritization technologies. NHN adds advanced data processing techniques based on cloud data experience and machine learning techniques. The company will also embed new standard mathematical models into their CDP and ramp-up data science capabilities in the audience management platform.

In other news with the company, Jonathan Brech, previously chief commercial officer at Audiens, has been appointed CEO. Prior CEO Marko Maras, founder of Audiens, will now lead product strategy and innovation. Brech was previously the CEO at Cambridge Data.

Arm Treasure Data Launches New CDP Capabilities

Arm Treasure Data has introduced new product capabilities for its Customer Data Platform. This includes a Customer Journey Orchestration early access program, 20 new connectors for integration and expanded worldwide Professional Services including new security and administration features.

The new Customer Journey Orchestration capabilities provide journey configuration to deliver personalization. It supports demographic, behavior and affinity-driven journeys, predictive modeling and journey analytics.

Arm Treasure Data now offers a total of 150+ connectors across 15 technology categories. These include The TradeDesk, Criteo, Magento, Twitter, Snapchat, Facebook Leads and more.

Tealium Releases Connectors Workflow

Tealium is releasing a new look and is building connectors in Tealium AudienceStream CDP and EventStream API Hub. A new workflow in Connector Marketplace is designed to allow Tealium users to build integrations and actions faster. It walks users through each step of the connector setup and displays the action options already assigned for each technology, according to Tealium officials.

New capabilities also include:

Spotlight search: Helps users find connectors and scale their workflows.

Helps users find connectors and scale their workflows. Real-time reporting: New server-side connector reporting for AudienceStream and EventStream will now show event success and error counts in real time.

New server-side connector reporting for AudienceStream and EventStream will now show event success and error counts in real time. Updated connector summary: A new connector summary helps set up and manage resources related to the connector.

A new connector summary helps set up and manage resources related to the connector. Set connectors by configuration: Set different configurations for a given connector (developer, sandbox and production account).

Set different configurations for a given connector (developer, sandbox and production account). Reassign new actions: Reassign actions to server-side connectors that have already been built.

AdRoll Unveils New Growth Marketing Platform

AdRoll, a division of NextRoll, has announced a new suite of marketing tools for direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, enhancing marketing capabilities across email, AI-driven product recommendations and cross-channel measurement. Customers can access its new Software-as-a-Service subscription pricing, including the company’s first free marketing offering.

New capabilities include:

Enhanced email capabilities: New tools include opt-in email capture, triggered and on-demand email sends, drag-and-drop email builders and insight into visitor activity including exit intent, scroll time and time spent on the page.

AI driven-product recommendations that work across a brand’s ads, email, and online store experience.

Cross-channel measurement: Provides insights into how campaigns are performing across channels.

Drift Launches Audiences

Drift, a conversational marketing platform, has launched Drift Audiences. Officials say the new tool unifies sales and marketing data silos for website analytics.

Drift Audiences can give marketers insights into which pages are getting the most traffic, how many site visitors they are engaging with, and how many of those are converting into leads. This can lead to actions such as targeting prospects with consistent messaging and targeting accounts and account owners.