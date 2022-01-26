PHOTO: wellphoto

Medallia, a customer and employee experience software provider, has announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Thunderhead, an enterprise technology company that specializes in real-time interaction management and journey orchestration.

The acquisition combines customer experience management from Medallia with Thunderhead's journey orchestration engine (JOE). Customer journey orchestration engine software is designed to help organizations analyze customer interactions across multiple touchpoints, execute the best communications and predict future customer interaction.

The news comes a few months after Medallia was acquired in October by software investment firm Thoma Bravo. Medallia itself has acquired 13 companies, including the $160 million grab of Decibel Insights, its largest acquisition, according to mergr. Terms of the Thunderhead deal were not discussed.

Thunderhead will strengthen Medallia’s ability to power individualized journeys and conversations at scale, across all online and offline channels, according to company officials.

“... This latest acquisition is targeted at the needs of the most pioneering enterprise companies who are looking for new ways to make customers feel known, no matter where they are interacting,” Medallia CEO Leslie Stretch said in a press release. “The combination of Medallia Experience Cloud and Thunderhead’s open technology for real-time interaction delivers feedback-driven personalization on a massive scale. Thunderhead’s journey orchestration capability ensures every enterprise can make the most of feedback data to shape their product and service offerings, customer journeys and experiences.”

The Thunderhead ONE platform brings together IOT, digital, contact center and offline interactions to deliver personalized experiences at scale. Thunderhead introduced a "Customer Operating System," and its closed-loop customer engagement platform powered by continuous listening, feedback and learning combines journey orchestration and real-time interaction management, according to Thunderhead CEO Glen Manchester.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of this fiscal year. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Thunderhead. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal advisor to Medallia. Allen & Overy LLP is serving as Thunderhead’s legal advisor.