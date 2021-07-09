PHOTO: BillionPhotos.com

PFSweb, a commerce services company, has agreed to sell LiveArea, its global customer experience and commerce agency business unit, to Merkle fo $250 million. Merkle is a customer experience management company within Dentsu Group’s international business, Dentsu International.

For the trailing 12 months ending March 31, LiveArea generated approximately $85 million in revenue on a standalone basis. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Company officials said adding LiveArea to the Merkle family will help increase Merkle's US commerce presence and deepen expertise in EMEA. According to Michael Komasinski, president of Merkle Americas, LiveArea’s team and breadth of commerce capabilities strengthen Merkle to help deliver customer experience management services and integrated solutions.

In other customer experience software news ...

Silverline Acquires Salesforce Partner Shift CRM

Silverline, a digital transformation consultancy headquartered in New York City, has acquired Shift CRM, a Toronto-based company specializing in building solutions on the Salesforce platform for media and entertainment organizations. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Silverline will be able to enhance its services through the Salesforce platform and Salesforce Media Cloud. Shift CRM will complement Silverline’s expertise in serving the financial services and healthcare industries, according to company officials. The combined company will operate under the Silverline brand. In May 2021, Silverline partnered with Adapta Technologies to create Silverline Central America.

Namogoo Acquires Remarkety

Namogoo, a digital journey continuity platform, has acquired Remarkety, a marketing automation platform. Namogoo’s platform autonomously adapts to customers visit in real-time.

Remarkety will now have the resources and proprietary technology boost ecommerce email, SMS marketing automation and its social media integration with predictive intent personalization, according to company officials. Remarkety will stay Remarkety as it operates as a separate product within Namogoo. All the Remarkety team will remain in their roles and continue to be part of Remarkety.

Hero Digital Launches Hero CommerceConnect

Hero Digital, a customer experience company, has announced the launch of its total commerce solution, Hero CommerceConnect. The new solution will expand Hero Digital’s CX solution portfolio and enables Hero Digital to craft the buyer journey for its clients from initial engagement through acquisition, transaction and loyalty, company officials said.

Hero Digital’s release of this solution closely follows the company obtaining status as a company with the combination of Adobe Platinum Solution Partner and Adobe Commerce (formerly Magento) Gold Solution Partner statuses.

6sense and Bombora Expand Partnership

6sense, an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based account engagement platform, announced that it has expanded its partnership with Bombora, a B2B intent data provider. The partnership includes the offering of Bombora's Company Surge Intent data for all 6sense platform customers as part of their subscription.

These customers can now use Bombora intent data to create audience segments for their account-based strategies, refine their 6sense predictive models and provide additional intent data to sellers within the 6sense Sales Intelligence module.