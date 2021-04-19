PHOTO: Adobe

In a strategic move that elevates its existing partnership with Nuance, Microsoft will acquire the cloud and AI software provider for $56 a share in a transaction that will complete by the end of this calendar year.

Nuance is a provider of conversational AI and cloud-based ambient clinical intelligence for healthcare providers. Nuance’s products include the Dragon Ambient eXperience, Dragon Medical One and PowerScribe One for radiology reporting, all clinical speech recognition SaaS offerings built on Microsoft Azure. Nuance solutions are currently used by more than 55% of physicians and 75% of radiologists in the U.S., and used in 77% of U.S. hospitals. Nuance’s Healthcare Cloud revenue experienced 37% year-over-year growth in Nuance’s fiscal year 2020 (which ended September 2020).

Microsoft’s acquisition of Nuance aligns with its detailed cloud strategy for the next decade, as explained by CEO Satya Nadella during Ignite 2021 last month.

Arc XP Releases a New eCommerce Experience

Arc XP, a cloud-based digital experience platform, has added a new B2C commerce offering called Arc Commerce. The Golden State Warriors and the Chase Center will be the first customers to leverage the platform to launch a new hospitality marketplace called the SuiteXchange.

“Arc’s digital experience platform provides us with all of the tools and capabilities to seamlessly get this new initiative off the ground, and the ability to quickly scale this business as we partner with other teams and venues,” said Brandon Schneider, Chief Revenue Officer for the Golden State Warriors. “Arc Commerce offers market leaders, like the Golden State Warriors, a first-of-its-kind solution they can take to market quickly to seamlessly support their customer relationships and storytelling. We’re excited about the next stage in our journey and to be a premiere commerce partner for brands.”

Arc Commerce works to equip brand marketers with the tools and capabilities to build deeper relationships with consumers through brand storytelling and drive omnichannel revenue goals. Arc Commerce also builds on Arc’s subscriptions platform, which has added 20 new customers in the last six months and supports more than 50 million registered and paying users around the world.

Oracle Endeavors To Enhance the Employee Experience With Oracle Journeys

Oracle has announced Oracle Journeys, a new platform that aims to deliver a more intuitive, personalized, and streamlined employee experience within Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM).

Oracle Journeys is meant to help organizations create a one-stop shop for employees as they navigate all aspects of work and complete complex tasks. The new capabilities should enable HR teams to create, tailor, and deliver step-by-step guidance to walk employees through events as diverse as onboarding, having a baby, returning to the workplace, launching a new product, or growing their career.

Oracle joins the growing list of big software companies making employee experience a key part of product strategy. Microsoft debuted Viva, the company's new employee experience platform in February, and SAP SuccessFactors has been honing its approach to what it calls human experience management.

Experience is the currency of the new economy for both customers and employees, according to a recent Reworked article, with Qualtrics and ServiceNow teaming up to combine efforts to streamline employee and customer experience. “Empathy at mass scale is the business differentiator of the 21st century,” said ServiceNow President and CEO Bill McDermott.

Pico Launches 2.0 With Fresh Round of Funding

Albertsons and Google Eye the ‘Winning Customer Experience of the Future’

Brand Wings announces New Channel Marketing Automation Platform

Brand Wings today announced the launch of its new through-channel marketing automation (TCMA) platform to help brands to enhance their marketing and sell more through channel partners.

Key Features of the Brand Wings platform:

Dedicated private portal, customizable for each client

Dynamic templates for channel partners to easily personalize

Centralized content library for clients’ digital assets

Product library for channel partners to access

Lead and deal tracking

Performance data and analytics

Offered to brands as a Saas solution, the Brand Wings platform brings unique new value to channel marketing. The marketing automation platform gives brands and partners an easy-to-use portal, allowing them to assess and improve brand consistency, campaign efficiency, and sales effectiveness.