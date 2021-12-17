MParticle, a customer data infrastructure company, has announced the addition of Data Subject Rights (DSR) Forwarding to its feature set. The company wants to make it easier for organizations to respond to data subject deletion requests. This builds on the company's Data Subject Request features. Users of the platform can automatically forward erasure requests to supported outputs.

Europe's GDPR, California's CCPA/CPRA and Brazil's LGPD provide consumers rights over their personal data and mandate companies to handle data subject requests within enforceable deadlines. When a user initiates a deletion request, a company has a month to comply under the GDPR and 45 days under the CCPA/CPRA rules.

MParticle Data Subject Request features are designed to help customer service and compliance teams initiate access, portability and erasure requests from the mParticle dashboard or programmatically via API. With the new Data Subject Request Forwarding feature, now available in Beta, erasure requests can be simultaneously forwarded to a library of pre-built integrations, including support for Amplitude, Blueshift, Braze, Kochava and more coming.

In other customer experience and digital marketing software news...

Validity Announced Collaboration With Adobe

Validity, a provider of data quality and email marketing solutions, announced a strategic collaboration with Adobe as part of the Adobe Exchange Partner Program. The new collaboration builds upon existing partnerships between Validity’s Everest, the email success platform, and Adobe Campaign, Adobe’s solution for orchestration, launch and measurement of personalized cross-channel marketing campaigns. This collaboration intends to aid Adobe customers with a unified view, expertise, and data to better analyze and optimize email marketing programs.

The Adobe Exchange Partner Program pulls in a select group of compatible, best-in-class solutions that in turn extend Adobe Campaign capabilities.

Theorem Expanded LinkedIn Offering

Theorem, a digital media and marketing services provider and LinkedIn Marketing Partner, is expanding its LinkedIn offering. Theorem’s new Creative Optimization packages include an audit of digital channels to develop concepts for social campaigns and waves of social posts campaigns.

As a certified LinkedIn Marketing Partner since 2018, Theorem provides clients with a suite of digital solutions including custom creative services packages with content audits, original copy and design and A/B testing. Theorem also led on original design and development for landing pages, microsite, programmatic ad design, message and display ads.

Madison Logic Released Enhanced Account Prioritization Capabilities

Madison Logic , an Account Based Marketing (ABM) platform, has announced the latest release of the ML Platform with ML Insights, which showcases purchase intent and leverages an integrated data set to fuel intelligence for engagement and sales conversion from in-market accounts.

ML Insights unifies three signals under one umbrella to create a holistic view of companies:

B2B Research gives marketers visibility using third-party signals into the in-market accounts consuming web content on specific products or solutions across websites.

Install Base leverages an account's technology investment in complementary or competitive hardware and software applications to focus on the accounts most likely to buy.

Historical Performance uncovers the buying centers that are being targeted and actively engaging with relevant content and advertising.

LiveRamp and Lotame Announced Expanded Identity Partnership

LiveRamp and Lotame have announced an expanded identity partnership focused on delivering improved interoperability across identity spaces. Moving forward, Lotame customers utilizing Lotame Panorama ID will also be able to access RampID — LiveRamp’s people-based, privacy-first identifier.

Transacting using RampID enables audience-based activation and measurement across digital channels. This in turn allows marketers to create a more holistic view of their customer, according to company officials.

DemandJump Announced Definitive Agreement to Acquire Metonymy Media

DemandJump, a marketing strategy platform, announced the acquisition of Metonymy Media. The acquisition will accelerate DemandJump's development of content that powers more first-page rankings, qualified traffic and leads, according to company officials.

Metonymy Media is a content agency that drives measurable search engine optimization (SEO) results through an existing partnership with DemandJump. The firm's team of creative writers joins forces with DemandJump's Marketing Strategy Platform to deliver first-page ranking results to both B2B and B2C companies and agencies, company officials promised. The companies plan to productize their results to help power the growth of agency partners and customers.