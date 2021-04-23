PHOTO: Unsplash/Roman Kraft

Online tech-focused retailer Newegg got in on the Doge Day fun on Monday by announcing that it will now be accepting Dogecoin as an official payment method. Newegg has been eager to accept the shift to digital currency. In 2014, the company was the principal e-retailer to accept Bitcoin for payment of purchases made on Newegg. The organization is also allowing users to pay with Dogecoin while shopping on the website.

“The excitement and momentum around cryptocurrency are undeniable, and the recent surge in Dogecoin value underscores the need to make it easier for customers to make purchases with this popular cryptocurrency,” said Andrew Choi, Sr. brand manager of Newegg.

While checking out on Newegg.com, customers who need to pay with Dogecoin just select "Edit" in the payment section on the checkout page, then select BitPay. Customers can then complete their transactions using Dogecoin held in their digital wallet.

“We’re committed to making it easy for our customers to shop however works best for them, and that means letting them complete transactions with the payment method that suits them best. To that end, we’re happy to give Dogecoin fans an easy way to shop online for tech,” said Choi.

Moz, a search engine optimization technology provider, has announced today the launch of a Performance Metrics suite, a new beta feature within the Site Crawl toolset in Moz Pro. The Performance Metrics suite was designed to save Moz Pro clients time. It adds the capacity to investigate thousands of URLs of their choosing directly within their SEO platform. The new component provides insights on the best way to improve on-site client experience.

This news comes in front of Google's impending algorithm changes on "page experience" that incorporates basic search signals and Core Web Vitals and is slated for a gradual rollout starting in mid-June. The end goal: improve sites' loading speed, interactivity and stability.

“SEO strategies can't be limited to just content and links. In order to outrank your competitors and engage customers, SEOs increasingly have to understand the overall health of a website and how that impacts experience," said Tom Capper, senior search scientist at Moz. "With our new Performance Metrics suite, we're equipping SEOs — ahead of Google's algorithm change — with a simplified process to get the whole picture of their page experience and performance factors, and the steps to take to improve them."

Last week at the Informatica World event, Informatica debuted its Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC), with the goal of simplifying data management across the many platforms and clouds it can now be found. The IDMC makes extensive use of an existing AI engine dubbed CLAIRE in its efforts here. According to a presentation by chief product officer Jitesh Ghai during the event, CLAIRE is used to analyze the metadata generated by each integration. “It’s a system of record for metadata,” Ghai said.

IDMC makes it possible to follow the relationships between different integrations for advancement and consistency purposes. Mapping these relationships has become critical as the number of integrations have grown. Altogether, IDMC currently gives in excess of 200 discrete services that have been increased using the CLAIRE AI motor, Ghai noted.

The IDMC announcement wasn't the only one made at the event. As well as making IDMC accessible on the Microsoft Azure cloud, Informatica is adding an Informatica Cloud Data Governance and Catalog offering for the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud. Accessible in review, it vows to make it simpler to apply data administration arrangements to the huge measures of data collecting in AWS conditions, Ghai noted.

On the heels of securing $90M in Series C funding from Great Hill Partners, Terminus announced its API integration with LinkedIn Marketing Solutions.

In a statement, Terminus chief product officer Bryan Wade said the following:

“ABM and how teams go-to-market has significantly evolved since we first integrated with LinkedIn Marketing Solutions in 2018. We’re completely re-launching this integration with new and expanded capabilities to meet our customers’ needs for larger lists, support for all LinkedIn ad types, and significantly improved match rates.”

With new and extended capabilities to meet the needs of customers that require larger lists, support for all LinkedIn ad types, and improved match rates, the API integration now includes the following:

Improved account matching and targeting: Customers can now target larger lists of companies with an increased list size of 10,000 accounts.

Campaign-level reporting: Customers will soon be able to view LinkedIn ad campaigns alongside other campaigns directly in Terminus.

Support for all LinkedIn ad types: The new integration means mutual customers can use all LinkedIn ad formats including Sponsored Content, video ads, Lead Gen Forms, and more.

KickFire is partnering with RollWorks “to deliver enhanced account identification and engagement measurement,” according to the official release statement. KickFire specializes in first-party intent data and IP address intelligence, while RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, Inc., offers B2B companies an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and grow revenue.

“RollWorks is excited to expand our data capabilities through our partnership with KickFire,” said Mike Stocker, VP of Partnerships at RollWorks in a statement. “We are committed to helping go-to-market teams with their ABM efforts to grow their revenue, and comprehensive and accurate data is a critical part of providing a leading solution.”

The addition of KickFire’s IP address intelligence data should help strengthen account data foundation within the RollWorks platform. This aims to further its ability to provide more accurate first-party intent data, and assist marketers in prioritizing accounts based on their stage in the buying cycle.

KickFire data is now incorporated into the RollWorks platform and available to all RollWorks customers.

In a news feature called “Be Heard: Bringing Social Audio Experiences to Facebook” on about.fb.com, Facebook shared information pertaining to plans for hosting an array of audio capabilities and content.

Facebook’s future plans for audio will include new, audio creation tools, a new format called Soundbites, in-app podcast listening, live audio rooms in Facebook and Messenger and of course monetization opportunities.