Customer experience software provider NICE has acquired Brand Embassy, a digital customer engagement provider. The company plans to embed Brand Embassy in CXone, NICE’s cloud CX platform. This will combine CXone’s analytics and AI capabilities with Brand Embassy’s platform. The end result will enable digital channels to be integrated into customer service daily operations, according to company officials. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

CM Group Acquires Vuture, Adds $410 Million

CM Group, which owns marketing technology companies including Campaign Monitor, Delivra, Emma, Liveclicker and Sailthru, announced the acquisition of Vuture, a cross-channel marketing platform with 400 customers for legal and professional service providers. CM Group also completed a $410 million financing round. Vuture will add to CM Group features, functionality and expertise. Vuture’s platform includes email marketing and automation, event management, content management, payments, alumni tracking and surveys. With the latest acquisition, CM Group will have over 600 employees and 300,000 customers.

SugarCRM Acquires Salesfusion

SugarCRM acquired Salesfusion, a provider of marketing automation, it's the second acquisition the company has made in less than three months. In March 2019, the company acquired Collabspot’s email integration products. SugarCRM will continue to sell, support and service both products as standalone offerings indefinitely. Company officials said they would increase efforts in Salesfusion engineering, services and support resources.

TapClicks Acquires StatX

TapClicks, which provides marketing intelligence, analytics, reporting, workflow and orders management, acquired StatX. StatX is a financial technology (fintech) provider of a data visualization application that features integrations with Salesforce, Intuit, Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets. TapClicks will integrate StatX’s mobile data visualization and collaboration capabilities into the TapClicks Marketing Operations Platform.

Aqfer Launches Data Lake

Aqfer, a SaaS provider supporting a data-driven marketing architecture, announced the launch of a marketing data lake platform. The solution enables system integrators or engineers building digital marketing platforms for managed service providers, ad tech companies or marketing agencies to help with customizing solutions and data integration and management. This next-generation release further enhances Aqfer’s customer data platform (CDP) offering, according to company officials.

Adobe Updates Offerings at Industry Tradeshows

Adobe this week made some product announcements at the Adobe Summit EMEA. At its Imagine 2019 conference in Las Vegas Adobe introduced a series of enhancements to its personalization engine Adobe Target, which includes a new mobile-ready workflow and mobile app visual experience composer. It adds a framework for mobile app personalization.

Adobe also announced an update to Magento Commerce, the commerce solution in Adobe Experience Cloud for small and mid-market businesses. New capabilities in Magento Commerce include expanded customer reach with an Amazon Sales Channel, a Google advertising solution now generally available as a free extension in the Magento Marketplace, behavioral analytics, expanded global inventory management and a PageBuilder drag-and-drop editing tool.

Decibel Builds Integration with Adobe Audience Manager

In other Adobe news, Decibel, which provides digital experience intelligence, announced at Adobe Summit EMEA a new integration with the Adobe Experience Cloud. In addition to existing integrations with Adobe Analytics, Adobe Target and Adobe Launch, Decibel has now added an integration with Adobe Audience Manager. The new product integration is designed to allow marketers to activate the metrics from a visitor’s Digital Experience Score (DXS) in Audience Manager.

SparkPost Debuts SparkPost Signals

SparkPost, an email delivery and analytics service, has launched SparkPost Signals, a predictive email intelligence platform which analyzes the behavior of emails to predict email engagement and delivery health. Marketers can optimize their email delivery based on predictive analytics and machine learning. Some features of the new offering include spam trap reporting, engagement insights and an integration with SparkPost Email Platforms.

ONEcount Launches Email Marketing Engine

ONEcount has unveiled an email marketing engine that is native to its Customer Data Platform (CDP). The new tool — ONEmail — offers templates out-of-the-box, a full WYSIWYG editor or it can scrape HTML content hosted on a webpage via content management systems. Company officials said the email-CDP integration gives customers a view of their data across all marketing channels and is designed to reduce errors that are associated with API integrations between a CDP and email platform.

HubSpot Partners With General Catalyst

HubSpot, a marketing automation platform, and General Catalyst, a venture capital firm, have partnered on a program called ELEVATE, a virtual accelerator to teach startups the basics of inbound marketing and how to create an effective growth strategy. ELEVATE is designed to help early-stage companies that want to raise funds and scale. The program is composed of four weeks of virtual classes.

Tealium Raises $55M

Tealium, a provider of customer data orchestration, has closed $55 million in Series F funding led by Silver Lake Waterman, Silver Lake’s late-stage growth capital fund, with participation from ABN AMRO Digital Impact Fund, Declaration Partners, Parkwood and existing investors. With the cash infusion, Tealium plans to expand the company’s data integration ecosystem, accelerate new product development and further scale global go-to-market activities. Tealium has received more than $160 million in total funding to date.