WebinarsResearchIMPACT AwardsEvents CalendarPodcastsEditorial CalendarAdvertising
Three musicians playing violin with a conductor to their left.
Editorial

No More Solo Acts: Why Your CX Needs a Partner Symphony

5 minute read
Nishant Patel avatar
By Nishant Patel
August 26, 2024
Customer Experience
SAVED
Picking the right partners requires a strategic approach to ensure they complement your offerings while enhancing the overall experience.

The Gist

  • Partner selection matters. Choose partners that align with your technology and innovation strategies to ensure seamless CX integration.
  • Customer insights guide decisions. Use customer feedback and ideal customer profiles to build partnerships that resonate with your audience.
  • Invest for long-term success. Be prepared to invest time and resources in partnerships that may require heavy lifting now but pay off later.

When you think about exceptional customer experiences today, you probably think multi-channel, integrated, and always evolving. You think about brands like Nordstrom or Chewy.com that personalize as much as possible and transcend the barriers of online and in-person.

Now, think about the back-end. It's highly unusual that enterprises today would use the same tools for commerce, product catalog, digital asset management and so on. They wouldn’t have the expertise and resources to build them on their own.

Customer experience built in a vacuum is like playing a symphony with just one instrument — it lacks variety, depth and harmony. To deliver a superior customer experience, you need great partners. But picking the right partners requires a strategic approach to ensure they complement your offerings while enhancing the overall experience.

Here are some guiding thoughts that have helped my company develop a robust partner network over the past decade:

Take Cues from Your Customers

Who are the vendors your customers already trust? Partnering with those companies can help create a more high-value, cohesive experience.

Analyze feedback, support interactions and customer forums to see if they gravitate towards particular solutions. Figure out why they prefer these solutions and use it to meet and exceed their expectations.

We heard commercetools come up frequently with retail and ecommerce companies. That provided the nudge we needed to explore a partnership. Today, that partnership for customer experience still pays dividends.

As you grow, you may find you’re able to provide the cues. With your expertise and domain knowledge, you can steer customers towards the best tools for translations, search and more to meet their needs. That’s also part of an excellent experience.

Taking cues from your customers means you’ll build something relevant to what they need. It also demonstrates that you’re always listening, learning and acting on their feedback. That builds trust — and there’s no substitute for trust in a competitive market.

Related Article: 3 Must-Follow Rules for Customer Feedback Before Launch

Compare Your Ideal Customer Profiles

An ideal customer profile (ICP) catalogs shared characteristics among your customers, such as industry, size, location, revenue and pain points.

When evaluating potential partners, determine if your ICPs align. Matching the two ensures both you and your partner are equipped to address similar customer needs and challenges, making your experience more seamless and consistent.

Learning Opportunities

Webinar
Poor data can cause your business sinking.
Sep
4
Epic Fail: How Poor Data Quality Can Sink Your Business
Join our webinar to explore data quality's impact on sales and marketing ROI. Don't miss out!
Register
Webinar
AI and CX
Sep
5
AI and the Customer Experience
Gain actionable insights into the latest CX trends and AI applications at our live webinar.
Register
Webinar
Acquia, Epam and Mars on Inclusive CX
Sep
11
The Next Era of Customer Experience: AI, Accessibility & Composability
With Acquia, EPAM and Mars learn how to create inclusive customer experiences through effective accessibility practices.
Register
Webinar
Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Center
Sep
11
Elevate Your Customer Experience with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Center
Join us as we unravel the game-changing features and possibilities that await.
Register
Panel
AI versus Human
Sep
12
Future of CX: How AI is Reshaping Customer Experiences
Join industry leaders for an insightful discussion on the future of CX.
Register
Webinar
SAP Commerce Cloud (SAP CC)
Sep
17
Quick Wins to Modernize Visual Experiences in SAP Commerce Cloud
Join Cloudinary for an in-depth exploration of transforming your visual media strategy.
Register
Webinar
Poor data can cause your business sinking.
Sep
4
Epic Fail: How Poor Data Quality Can Sink Your Business
Join our webinar to explore data quality's impact on sales and marketing ROI. Don't miss out!
Register
Webinar
AI and CX
Sep
5
AI and the Customer Experience
Gain actionable insights into the latest CX trends and AI applications at our live webinar.
Register
Webinar
Acquia, Epam and Mars on Inclusive CX
Sep
11
The Next Era of Customer Experience: AI, Accessibility & Composability
With Acquia, EPAM and Mars learn how to create inclusive customer experiences through effective accessibility practices.
Register

Consider the Uber and Spotify partnership, which allows Uber customers to control the music played during their rides through their Spotify accounts. Both brands target tech-savvy, urban millennials who value convenience and personalization. With that lens, it only makes sense to enhance their experiences and drive mutual growth through a partnership.

However, matching ICPs shouldn’t be an absolute. Sometimes you should purposefully explore partnerships that extend your ICP. If you're looking to expand into a new region or target a different audience, partner with companies that have a strong advantage in those areas.

Consider Technology and Innovation Strategies

In a McKinsey study, business development professionals were asked about the contributing factors of a partnership's success. One of the top two answers was a goal alignment for the partnering companies (called parent companies in the study). We require any partner to align on two objectives: technology and innovation.

Let’s start with technology. Avoid wasting time and resources with companies that don’t share similar capabilities or a future roadmap. If a potential partner’s system is not, at minimum, compatible with yours, that’s a red flag. It only leads to inefficiencies and missed growth opportunities. For us, that means automatically cutting companies that lack open architecture or the necessary APIs for seamless integration.

Partners should also share similar innovation philosophies. There’s nothing worse than getting excited about a new partnership and then discovering their offering hasn’t evolved over the past few years.

We believe when the market changes, so do what our customers need. To that end, we explore new ideas by participating in one (or more) annual hackathons. There’s also a minimum amount of learning and development hours our employees must meet every year.

We don’t need a laundry list detailing a potential partner’s innovation philosophies and how they see them through, but we do need to know that they’re taking steps to grow and evolve. Because if they’re not, our customer experience will miss the mark down the road.

Prepare for Heavy Lifting With Partner Ecosystems

The stage of your company’s development will likely factor into partnership conversations.

For a younger company, it's hard to get the buy-in required from an already-established organization. But there also might be cases that partnering with larger, strategic independent software vendors (ISVs) like Salesforce or SAP is necessary, like if your customers require those integrations. As you grow, it makes more sense for these larger organizations to partner with your company.

In the meantime, the onus of work is on the smaller company to invest time and resources to establish the partnership and develop integrations. While these relationships can provide value to your customers, you may need to contribute more than you initially receive. Being patient and willing to invest is the only sure response that will pay off in the future.

A thoughtfully-crafted partner network not only enhances your customer experience, but strengthens trust and position in the market. As you develop your network, remember the goal is to create a cohesive one that paves the way for long-term customer satisfaction.

fa-solid fa-hand-paper Learn how you can join our contributor community.

About the Author

Nishant Patel

Nishant Patel pioneered “headless CMS” over a decade ago, he is a serial tech entrepreneur and CTO, and currently co-founder and CTO at Contentstack. Connect with Nishant Patel:

Main image: Hanoi Photography

Tags

cxmpartnershipstechnology partnerpartner ecosystemcustomer experiencepersonalization

Featured Research

Featured research
eBook
Customer-Led. AI-Enhanced. The New Digital Self-Service Landscape.
By harnessing the power of AI, Enlighten Autopilot enables businesses to deliver personalized, efficient, and contextually relevant self-service experiences at scale.
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Improving Customer Service with AI
Companies are using AI-powered tools to reduce wait times, improve response times, analyze customer data, and offer personalized solutions. Find out how to join in.
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Generative AI Professional Usage and Perception Survey
Amid an emerging gap, knowledge is power
Read now
Featured research
eBook
How to Free Your Teams from Inefficient Production Cycles and Ignite Innovation
Say goodbye to stifled creativity and lost profits, and hello to bringing your strategies to market faster
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Leading the Charge in Digital Customer Experience
Integrating Technology to Create Seamless Digital Journeys
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
The State of Website Accessibility 2024
This report sheds light on businesses’ motivations behind prioritizing website accessibility.
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Is GenAI the Missing Piece to a Connected CX?
2024 CX Industry Report
Read now
Featured research
Guide
Gartner® Market Guide for Digital Accessibility
“Digital accessibility is no longer just a legal requirement; it’s a business imperative."
Read now
Featured research
eBook
How to Meet Your GenAI Goals While Mitigating the Risks
Pressure is mounting to create Generative AI solutions—but cautions abound. Here’s how to meet your goals, while reducing costs and risks.
Read now
Featured research
Guide
Your Blueprint to Generative Answering in Digital Self-Service, Building Next-Gen Experiences
Get real-world advice from 30+ enterprises on how to reduce hallucinations, boost security and design the ultimate generative experience.
Read now
Featured research
Case Study
The Total Economic Impact™ of a Unified Social Media Management Platform
An independent study commissioned by Sprinklr examines the cost savings and business benefits enabled by Sprinklr Social.
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Visual Media Management for the Enterprise: Poll Results
Overcoming the biggest challenges to get more value from your images and videos.
Read now