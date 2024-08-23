The Gist

With every interaction today, consumers expect brands to not only recognize their individual preferences but to anticipate their needs, creating experiences that feel uniquely tailored to them.This rising demand for hyper personalization is reshaping how businesses approach CX, making it clear that generic strategies are no longer sufficient.



This article examines how AI and journey orchestration are changing the customer experience (CX), paving the way for a new era of hyper personalization when it comes to customer interactions.

The Evolution of Customer Experience

As far back as 2018, Epsilon reported that 80% of customers are more likely to buy from brands that offer personalized experiences. Similarly, Accenture found that 91% of consumers favor brands that recognize, remember and provide relevant recommendations. At the same time, Gartner research warns that poor personalization can lead to a 38% customer loss. The key isn't just in personalization but in ensuring it's relevant and not overly intrusive.

To meet these evolving expectations, businesses are turning to advanced technologies such as AI and journey orchestration. These tools are proving indispensable in the quest for hyper-personalized CX, allowing brands to analyze vast amounts of data in real-time, predict customer behaviors and connect each interaction along the customer journey.

The concept of customer experience has evolved dramatically. In the past, businesses often relied on standardized, impersonal interactions focused on efficiency and consistency. This approach worked when customers had limited choices, but as markets expanded, it became clear that a one-size-fits-all strategy is insufficient for building loyalty or standing out from the competition.

The rise of digital technologies and social media has further heightened customer expectations. The transition from mass marketing to targeted marketing marked the beginning of a shift toward personalization. However, our fast-paced, data-driven world demands an even deeper level of personalization — hyper personalization — that feels intuitive and seamless. Successful customer experience strategies now depend on leveraging data and technology to create hyper personalized, meaningful, individualized interactions that resonate on a personal level.

The Role of AI in Hyper Personalization

Personalization is a powerful driver of customer satisfaction, loyalty and engagement, directly influencing purchasing decisions and reducing churn. By delivering hyper-personalized, tailored experiences that resonate with individual preferences, businesses can increase conversion rates, build deeper emotional connections and differentiate themselves from competitors.

Personalization not only enhances the overall customer experience but also boosts customer lifetime value by creating more meaningful and relevant interactions across all touchpoints. Effective personalization is one of the keys to driving long-term success and maintaining a strong, loyal customer base.

While many brands are eager to implement hyper personalization, a significant gap often exists between aspiration and execution. One key issue is that while consumers increasingly expect hyper-personalized experiences, many brands struggle to meet these expectations due to the complexity and scale required to deliver hyper personalization effectively. The gap in execution often comes down to insufficient integration of data and analytics. Many businesses collect vast amounts of data but lack the necessary infrastructure or strategy to turn this data into actionable insights that drive meaningful personalization.

Eileen Stephens, global marketing director for Valuedynamx, a global provider of data-driven purchase rewards, told CMSWire that although it's widely recognized that personalization is crucial to a successful marketing strategy, it's more than just profiling customers based on their demographics or psychographics. "True personalization involves leveraging past purchase information and individual preferences to craft experiences that genuinely resonate with each person,” said Stephens.

AI has become a cornerstone of personalization, enabling businesses to transform customer data into actionable insights. By analyzing everything from browsing history to purchase patterns, AI identifies trends that help businesses understand their customers on a deeper level. This allows for more precise tailoring of products, services, and interactions to individual preferences.

Predictive analytics, a key aspect of AI, goes beyond analyzing past behavior to forecast future actions. This capability enables businesses to anticipate customer needs and proactively engage them, delivering personalized experiences that feel timely and relevant.

Well-known examples of AI-driven personalization are visible in the strategies of industry leaders. Netflix, for instance, uses AI to curate personalized content recommendations, ensuring that each user’s homepage is uniquely tailored to their viewing habits.

Similarly, Amazon leverages AI to provide product suggestions that align with a customer’s past and current shopping behavior, contributing to its reputation for delivering a seamless and intuitive shopping experience.

Stephens said that AI has revolutionized the way businesses connect with their customers.

“By tapping into real-time data on what customers like, how they behave, and what they need, AI allows companies to tailor interactions in a truly personalized way," Stephens said. "Whether it's sending a welcome email, reminding customers about their shopping basket, or offering a custom recommendation, AI ensures each touchpoint feels relevant and engaging.”

Stephens explained that the success of these interactions is reflected in how customers respond — do they engage with the email? Do they act on the recommendations? “A smart AI system learns from these responses and adapts, continuously improving to create better experiences," Stephens added.

Personalization vs. Hyper Personalization

When it comes to customer experience, personalization has long been a key strategy. It involves tailoring interactions based on customer data such as demographics, purchase history and preferences.

However, as customer expectations have evolved, so too has the need for more sophisticated approaches. This is where hyper personalization comes into play.

Hyper personalization goes beyond traditional personalization by leveraging real-time data, advanced analytics and AI to create hyper-personalized experiences. While personalization might involve sending a targeted email based on past purchases, hyper personalization predicts future behavior and proactively engages customers at the optimal time and channel with hyper-relevant content, offers or support.

The transition from personalization to hyper personalization marks a shift from reactive to proactive engagement, where AI and journey orchestration work together to anticipate customer needs and deliver seamless, contextually relevant experiences across all touchpoints.

John Nash, CMO at Redpoint Global, a customer data platform (CDP) and engagement strategy provider, told CMSWire that hyper-relevance refers to the interaction being in the cadence of the customer journey which is increasingly real-time. “It is more than a perfectly timed offer, message, or communication,” said Nash. “It is the perfectly timed offer that reflects a real-time understanding of an individual customer journey.”

AI-driven systems such as Spotify’s recommendation engine illustrate how businesses can predict what a user might enjoy based on their listening habits, offering suggestions that feel almost intuitive. Similarly, location-based advertising can tailor messages to a user’s immediate location, making each interaction feel relevant and timely. It's the next evolution in crafting customer experiences that feel personal, immediate and uniquely attuned to the individual.

“AI can play an outsized role in a virtuous cycle of using high-quality data to produce hyper-personalized customer journeys that become more relevant across the customer lifecycle,” suggested Nash.

Understanding Journey Orchestration

Journey orchestration is a strategic approach that optimizes the various touchpoints a customer encounters throughout their interactions with a brand. Rather than treating each interaction as isolated, journey orchestration views CX as a holistic journey where every touchpoint is interconnected. This approach is crucial for creating personalized experiences that are both relevant and seamlessly integrated into the overall customer journey.

When combined with AI, journey orchestration becomes even more powerful. AI adds a layer of intelligence that adapts to customer behaviors in real-time, ensuring that customers receive the right message or offer at the right time, regardless of the channel. Customer journey mapping plays a vital role in this process, serving as a blueprint for optimizing each stage of the customer’s interaction with the brand.

By mapping out the customer journey, businesses can identify key touchpoints and potential pain points, ensuring that each step is aligned with the overall personalization strategy. This mapping process, when combined with AI-driven insights, allows for a more precise orchestration of the customer experience, leading to interactions that are not only personalized but also predictive and proactive.

Nash told CMSWire that marketers are using generative AI to build and refine segments using natural language processing (NLP).

“With AI doing the heavy lifting in understanding and predicting how a customer is moving through a customer journey, (generative AI) features help marketers tap into customer insights to design more innovative campaigns and journeys,” said Nash. “Use cases might include a significant improvement in the use of triggered actions, such as designing a more complex journey (with highly relevant triggers) and a more nuanced journey personalized to a segment of one.”

The Synergy of AI and Journey Orchestration

The synergy between AI and journey orchestration transforms how businesses deliver hyper-personalized customer experiences, enabling brands to create hyper-personalized interactions that create emotional connections with each customer. AI serves as the brain of this operation, generating insights from vast amounts of data to understand customer behaviors, preferences and potential future actions.

Journey orchestration acts as the connective tissue, ensuring that these insights are integrated into every customer interaction, regardless of the channel or touchpoint. This collaboration between AI and journey orchestration turns data into action, allowing businesses to create a cohesive, fluid experience that feels intuitive and personalized at every stage of the customer journey.

Dan Head, CEO of Jacquard, a provider of enterprise tooling for brand messaging, told CMSWire that the traditional template for personalization can only take a brand so far, and it becomes irrelevant without constant fine-tuning.

"Emails that start: 'hello [first name]' can often feel too generic," said Head. "But AI’s power and influence in marketing is redefining what we’ve come to see as personalization, allowing brands to tailor messaging to the specific nuances of their customers. Personalization, scaled with AI, can supercharge brand and consumer trust into a long-standing relationship — and we are already witnessing the beginning of it."

As personalization evolves into hyper-personalization, the benefits multiply exponentially, driving deeper customer loyalty and significantly increasing conversion rates.

One of the key benefits of this synergy is its ability to facilitate true omnichannel personalization. Today’s customers interact with brands through multiple channels — be it online, through mobile apps, social media or in physical stores. These interactions are no longer linear; customers might start their journey on one channel and continue it on another.

AI and journey orchestration work together to track and analyze these interactions in real-time, ensuring that the customer’s experience is consistent and personalized across all channels. This means that a customer’s preferences and behaviors on one platform are recognized and reflected in their interactions on another, creating an experience that feels both personal and interconnected.

For example, in the financial services industry, AI can analyze a customer’s transaction history, predict future needs and identify the best times to offer specific financial products. Journey orchestration then ensures that these offers are presented to the customer in a way that aligns with their preferences — whether through an email, a personalized notification in their mobile banking app or even during an in-person meeting at a branch.

Similarly, in retail, AI can anticipate when a customer is likely to repurchase a frequently bought item, while journey orchestration ensures that a timely reminder or special offer is sent through the customer’s preferred channel. The integration of AI insights and journey orchestration ensures that the customer feels understood and valued, ultimately building loyalty and driving repeat business.

This synergy between AI and journey orchestration also allows businesses to dynamically respond to customer behavior. If a customer encounters an issue during their journey — such as a technical problem on a website or dissatisfaction with a product — AI can quickly identify this through data analysis, and journey orchestration can trigger a proactive response. This might include offering immediate customer support, providing a discount on a future purchase, or sending an apology email, all of which help to repair the customer relationship and maintain trust.

The partnership between AI and journey orchestration is about more than just enhancing individual touchpoints; it’s about creating a fully integrated, hyper-personalized customer experience that feels natural and responsive at every stage. This approach not only meets but often exceeds customer expectations, setting the stage for deeper engagement, increased loyalty, and long-term business success.

AI-Driven Hyper Personalization: Key Challenges and Considerations

While the benefits of AI-driven hyper-personalization are clear, there are several challenges and considerations that businesses must address. Data privacy and security are among the most pressing concerns. As AI relies on collecting and analyzing vast amounts of customer data, much of which is personal, businesses must navigate complex data protection regulations and ethical considerations to maintain trust.

Brands must also keep in mind that AI is only as good as the data they provide. Nash said that consumers are becoming more comfortable — and familiar — with AI being a part of their brand interactions, which they recognize in faster responses, a more conversational tone, and enhanced personalization.

“The challenge for brands in optimizing the use of AI to deliver a hyper-personalized CX at scale is that too many think of AI as a magic bullet, able to miraculously create hyper-personalized experiences for any customer, at any time and on any channel,” explained Nash. “They tend to gloss over the importance of applying data quality to first-party data to fully unlock the potential of AI; AI-driven hyper-personalization is only possible when AI is working with pristine data that is ready for business use.”

The complexity of implementation is another significant challenge. Integrating AI with journey orchestration requires a sophisticated blend of technology, strategy, and expertise.

Yellow.ai's recent Customer Contact Week 24 survey revealed that for 67% of those polled, integration with existing systems is the primary obstacle for AI implementation, with 36% additionally citing high implementation costs. Businesses must align their existing systems with new AI tools, manage data integration, and ensure their teams have the necessary skills to effectively use these technologies.

Fortunately, several enterprise software providers now have journey orchestration platforms with integrated AI functionality:

Adobe Journey Optimizer

This uses AI to help brands orchestrate and personalize customer journeys in real-time across various channels. It allows brands to deliver relevant content and offers at the right moment, enhancing the customer experience through AI-driven insights and decisioning.

Interaction Studio, Salesforce Marketing Cloud

This uses AI to personalize customer interactions across channels by capturing real-time behavior and dynamically tailoring content. The platform's AI capabilities allow for in-the-moment decisioning, enabling brands to adapt experiences based on individual customer needs and preferences.

Pega Customer Decision Hub

This provides AI-driven journey orchestration that allows brands to hyper-personalize customer experiences by using predictive analytics and real-time decisioning. It continuously adapts the customer journey based on contextual data and insights, ensuring that each interaction is highly relevant.

Steve McCurry, VP of product at LearnUpon, a learning management system provider, told CMSWire that when AI is the right move, it's still vital to consider how to make the experience as human as possible — balancing AI with the human touch is crucial. While AI can drive personalization, it’s essential to ensure that these efforts do not strip away the human element that customers value.

Businesses must find the right mix of automation and human interaction, allowing AI to handle routine tasks while still offering opportunities for genuine human engagement where it matters most.

“For organizations wishing to maintain a human interface, augmenting their customer service team with AI tools behind the scenes will also help supercharge productivity while still providing that critical human touch,” said McCurry.

Final Thoughts on Hyper Personalization

The integration of AI and journey orchestration represents a pivotal shift in customer experience, offering businesses unprecedented opportunities to create hyper-personalized interactions. This powerful combination enables brands to anticipate customer needs, deliver seamless omnichannel experiences, and build and enhance loyalty.

The future of customer experience lies in striking the delicate balance between technological innovation and authentic human connection, paving the way for more meaningful and rewarding customer relationships.