The customer journey sales funnel has forever been changed by the digital age. Customers, whom used to follow a fairly linear process to a sale, could be tracked through a traditional funnel in which leads are acquired, converted to purchase, and retained when possible. Rinse and repeat this process to get more potential customers to fill that funnel to enable sales and support growth.

Digital has changed everything for both customers and marketers. Customers no longer interact with brands and products in such a linear and controlled fashion. A company used to be able to fully manage the brand experience as it pushed its message out through various channels and advertising campaigns. With digitally-native and savvy consumers now in the drivers seat, customers do much of their research on their own far before they ever enter into the buy cycle.

In fact, the average person consumes 11.4 pieces of content before ever making a purchase decision, according to Forrester. And delivering that unified customer experience (CX) isn’t just a nice to have for brands, it’s something customers have come to expect. 75% of consumers expect a consistent experience when interacting across all channels with a brand.

In short, consumers are in control of the path-to-purchase today, not the brand. Consumers, with their smartphone or tablet can do price comparisons, background research, and search for coupons all on their own without assistance from a corporate representative. The ability of marketers to use the traditional levers of price, product and promotion becomes severely challenged in this consumer-driven sales environment.

The ability to differentiate for modern brands comes down to tailoring the customer experience, and this is increasingly a digital customer experience (DCX). According to the 2019 State of the Digital Customer Experience, a report that surveyed 325 customer experience executives, a staggering 94% of those surveyed said the digital customer experience is important to extremely important to their organizations.

This is all easier said than done, since many companies are finding that providing unified customer experience to be quite challenging for a variety of technical, cultural and process-oriented reasons. Getting the right technology in place and connected to your tech stack, and to be able to manage all the customer data so the customer experience can be tailored appropriately by relevant martech apps, should be top of the list for marketers tasked with supporting customer-centric business strategies. 44% of those surveyed in the 2019 State of the DCX Report said one of the top challenges they face to moving towards a unified customer experience is siloed systems and customer data.

A CDP is the Engine of a Unified CX

Enter the customer data platform (CDP), a data management solution that has emerged in the last five years to address gaps in functionality by existing data management systems like the CRM and DMP. The CDP is specifically designed to do a few key things those other platforms cannot do. A CDP is focused on managing 1st party data and personally identifiable information (PII), allowing you to create unified profiles of known customers. This ability to deal with an individual customer and a single profile created from multiple sources is key to being able to support the full customer lifecycle with a unified CX across the full purchase journey.

A CDP is also designed to be easy to connect to the rest of your martech stack, usually with a variety of built-in application programming interfaces (APIs). This allows the CDP to push out relevant data and insights to other martech apps (like personalization software) that allow the CX to be tailored, in real-time, with topically-relevant content, offers or visuals.

Platforms like the DMP are more about dealing with anonymous data and helping to target customers in ad networks, while the CDP is broader not only in its ability to manage different data types, but also in the amount of applications it can support, such as outbound marketing campaigns. Ideally a CDP would sit on top of a DMP as your central data source, ingesting customer data from the DMP just like any other channel, allowing you to create more progressive and persistent customer profiles.

The ARM Enterprise CDP is an example of an enterprise-grade CDP that gives you not only the functionality to build a unified customer profile, but provides the ability to create audience segments with using machine learning to improve segmentation over time. With AI and ML-enabled insights into an individual customer’s history, you are able to deliver more targeted messaging to them for higher performing campaigns.

Conclusion

A CDP is keystone technology for any customer-centric business strategy. Understanding your customer’s attitudes and behaviors, over time and through multiple points of contact, gives you the ability to tailor your interactions with them to develop a lasting relationship far before and after the actual sale. A CDP allows you to combine data from dozens of channels, merge that data together and reconcile it around a single profile, so it can be used to deliver a unified experience to your customers where and when they happen to be.



