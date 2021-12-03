Optimizely, a digital experience platform (DXP) provider, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Welcome. The acquired company brings capabilities in content marketing platforms (CMP), marketing resource management (MRM) and digital asset management (DAM). The acquisition is expected to close this quarter.

Welcome’s capabilities will combine with Optimizely’s solutions for commerce and content management, tools for experimentation, personalization and recommendations.

Marketers will be able to:

Plan, create and collaborate on campaigns with the ability to publish the right content to the right audience.

Control delivery of content, leverage customer data insights and existing digital assets.

Leverage data-driven AI tools such as A/B testing and content recommendations across marketing processes.

In other digital marketing and customer experience software news...

PROS Acquires EveryMundo

PROS, a provider of SaaS solutions optimizing shopping and selling experiences, has announced the acquisition of EveryMundo for $80 million. EveryMundo is a digital offer marketing provider that enables brands to broaden their digital reach and deepen customer engagement.

EveryMundo’s software is designed to help brands maximize their reach and engagement to foster a direct relationship with customers. It helps airlines, for instance, publish offers on direct and indirect channels that can bring customers back to owned channels, avoiding the increasing fees charged per offer by Global Distribution Systems, according to company officials.

Deloitte Acquires Content Production Agency Madras Global

Deloitte Digital, an experience consultancy, announced that Deloitte acquired Ad2Pro Global Creative Solutions Private Limited (“Madras Global”), a global content production agency. The acquisition bolsters Deloitte Digital’s capabilities in content production, marketing automation, extended reality and media ad production, according to company officials.

Deloitte Digital clients will be able to tap into Madras Global’s experience in content production to support their campaigns, websites, mobile apps, social media and brand stories. They will gain the ability to provide customers with content that is informed by data, optimized by channel and delivered at scale, according to company officials. Clients will also have access to Madras Global’s proprietary technology platform that offers content life cycle management, measurement and optimization benefits.

Madras Global’s capabilities, relaunched as the Deloitte Digital Content Studio, have been fully integrated in Deloitte Digital’s advertising, marketing and commerce offerings.

Private Equity Companies Acquire SALESmanago

SALESmanago, a SaaS customer data platform (CDP) and marketing automation platform, has announced that it has been acquired in a Euro acquisition and growth investment by SilverTree Equity, a private equity firm with expertise in technology and software businesses, and Perwyn, a family-backed private equity and growth capital investor. SilverTree and Perwyn have committed to significant growth equity financing to fuel SALESmanago’s expansion, according to company officials.

This investment seeks to strengthen SALESmanago’s position in the European SaaS market. Headquartered in Krakow, and with operations across all European countries, the Americas, and Asia, SALESmanago allows organizations to deliver customer experience powered by AI, allowing companies to execute an omnichannel marketing execution strategy.

Solodev CMS for Kubernetes Now Available in AWS Marketplace for Containers Anywhere

Solodev, the launchpad for building and deploying custom cloud experiences, announced that customers can now procure Solodev CMS for Kubernetes — its enterprise content management system — in AWS Marketplace for Containers Anywhere.

The offering provides customers with greater choice over their infrastructure options, allowing them to subscribe to Solodev’s CMS software and deploy in their own AWS account or in a pre-existing on-premises Kubernetes cluster. Administrators can procure Solodev CMS for Kubernetes — a fully-containerized solution that customers can deploy to Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS), Amazon EKS Anywhere, or any Kubernetes cluster — and manage their subscription through AWS Marketplace in the environment of their choice.

Solodev CMS for Kubernetes will now offer more predictable monthly pricing where users can procure either cloud or on-premises options per node, with contract pricing in four tiers: monthly, annual, 24-month, or 36-month terms. This marks a significant shift in AWS utilization pricing for container products, which have only been available in hourly or annual options, according to company officials.

Pega Introduces AI-Powered Capability

Pegasystems, which provides customer experience software, has announced Next-Best-Action Customer Journeys, an AI-powered capability modernizing traditional customer journeys with intelligent decisioning and propensity modeling for optimal customer interactions.

It will allow marketers to intelligently sense customers' unique context and needs, adjust and change their outreach approach and deliver personalized messages on their preferred channels.

Part of Pega Customer Decision Hub, Next-Best-Action Customer Journeys helps organizations to activate journey data, orchestrate journeys with real-time propensity scoring and analyze and optimize journey performance among other outcomes.

Jivox Announces IQ Blaze

Jivox, a digital marketing technology provider, has announced the availability of an update to its personalized digital marketing platform, Jivox IQ. It is designed to meet brand demand for optimizing consumer engagement across paid and owned media channels, made possible through the Snowflake Data Cloud.

This upgrade, code named “Blaze,” involves consented real-time consumer engagement events from advertisements delivered by Jivox as well as data collection endpoints on a brand’s website or app. Jivox today processes over 2 billion events per day.

D4t4 Solutions Updates Celebrus Customer Data Platform

D4t4 Solutions Plc, which provides customer data, management, and analytics solutions, has announced the latest version of its Celebrus Customer Data Platform, which includes an API Connector and improvements to measure how visitors interact with targeted content.

The Celebrus API Connector helps integrate data across enterprise platforms and applications. Visibility Detection 2.0 generates insights into how visitors interact with targeted content. It includes predictive analytics models for real-time decisioning and outbound marketing, improvements to marketing mix modeling or multi-touch attribution models, funnel reporting to accurately compare the performance of different pieces of content and messaging and enhanced compliance and auditability for whether customers have reviewed terms and conditions and regulatory content.