Digital experience is meeting up with digital workplace as Optimizely, a digital experience optimization provider, announced an integration with Slack, an enterprise collaboration provider. Optimizely users can make changes and get updates via Slack channels instead of logging into Optimizely's platform. They can link together within their existing Slack environment all experiments running within the Program Management solution, which is designed to allow customers to operationalize experimentation. Teams can collaborate, prioritize projects and collect insights into the performance of their experimentation programs.

Adobe Updates Experience Manager

Adobe just released an update to Adobe Experience Manager, part of Adobe Marketing Cloud in Adobe Experience Cloud. Officials said the update includes enhanced workflows and innovations to Adobe Sensei, the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology. The updates will allow marketers to be able to optimize experiences on digital displays in physical venues, such as in-store screens or kiosks. An Adobe Analytics integration helps uncover insights, and marketers can also take advantage of Adobe's integration with acquired Magento Commerce Cloud, among other updates.

HubSpot Offers 1.7 Million Shares of Common Stock

Marketing automation provider HubSpot is offering 1.7 million shares of its common stock. HubSpot will also grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 255,000 shares of common stock. Morgan Stanley is acting as lead book-running manager of the proposed offering, according to HubSpot officials.

Meanwhile, HubSpot reported quarterly earnings of $0.37 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.12 per share a year ago. HubSpot posted revenues of $144.0 million for the quarter ended December 2018 and $513.0 for the full year, according to a HubSpot release. That's up 37 percent from last year.

LinkedIn Introduces Sales Navigator Coach

LinkedIn's recently announced Sales Navigator Coach, 30-to-40-second how-to videos designed to help users learn Sales Navigator features. The coach page provides access to the videos and the ability to jump directly to the feature or the help center article to learn more. LinkedIn has also added Search Exclusions, which allows users to eliminate specific terms from search queries.

LinkedIn officials said that Navigator users can configure Sales Navigator directly from the Salesforce Sales Cloud Setup Console, without downloading a package from AppExchange. LinkedIn also welcomed four new partners: Altify, Drift, G2 Crowd and MixMax. In addition, it expanded the way Sales Navigator users can perform advanced account searches, allowing users to understand whether companies are using any one of more than 30,000 technologies, such as marketing automation, cloud services and CRM.

Accenture Hires Chief Analytics Officer

Accenture appointed Athina Kanioura as chief analytics officer and global lead of Accenture Applied Intelligence. She succeeds Narendra Mulani, who will retire from the company. Kanioura joined Accenture in 2005. She was a founding member of Accenture’s analytics business. She served as Accenture’s global data science lead for the past two years. Accenture Applied Intelligence includes AI, advanced analytics and automation in client engagements.

Qubit Names COO

Marketing technology provider Qubit appointed Marco Vergani as COO. He is based in Qubit's London office and will report to directly to the CEO, Graham Cooke. Prior to joining Qubit, Vergani was the senior vice president of global sales and account management at Digital River. He also held various executive roles at IBM, rising to vice president of EMEA sales for IBM business process outsourcing division before his departure in 2014.

Sitel Group Taps New CEO

Sitel Group, a customer experience management provider, promoted Mike Small to CEO, Americas. Small, who has served as chief client officer for Sitel Group since May 2017, has held leadership positions at VXI & SYMBIO Global Solutions, Capgemini and Hewlett Packard. Small's appointment is the latest in executive promotions at Sitel Group including the promotion of Martin Wilkinson-Brown to CMO.

Persado Beefs Up AI Analytics Suite

Marketing technology provider Persado unveiled Descriptive Insights. It is an addition to Persado Analytics, the company’s suite of AI and data-driven marketing insights. Descriptive Insights is designed to give Persado customers analysis and insights of how specific words and phrases related to product classifications, promotions, offers and services influence marketing campaign engagement.

Connatix Acquires Kamidoo

Connatix, a video platform for publishers, acquired Israeli startup Kamidoo, an automated content enhancement platform powered by AI. The acquisition is Connatix’s first. Kamidoo’s technology leverages natural language processing for infographics and will be integrated into Connatix’s existing video formats.