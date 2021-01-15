PHOTO: michael spring

Pegasystems, which provides customer engagement software, has announced its acquisition of Qurious.io, Inc., a cloud-based real-time speech analytics solution for customer service teams. Terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

Qurious.io's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering uses speech-to-text, natural language processing (NLP) and emotion-detection capabilities to analyze the dialog within each customer service call and offers insights to agents. The company was founded in 2016 in San Francisco.

Pegasystems, also known as Pega, will add Qurious.io's capabilities to its software portfolio with an initial focus on the Pega Customer Service platform use cases. Pega plans to announce more details around the acquisition during its PegaWorld iNspire conference being held virtually on May 4.

In other customer experience and digital marketing software news ...

Mailchimp Acquires Chatitive

Mailchimp has acquired Chatitive, Inc., an SMS marketing platform. Company officials said the acquisition will boost Mailchimp’s marketing and commerce platform offering.

Chatitive’s mobile messaging experience offering can pair with other features on the Mailchimp platform — like email, websites, AI-powered smart tools and automations, according to company officials.

Chatitive was founded by Daniel Pirone, VP of engineering, in 2016 under Madrona Venture Labs, an incubator for new startups. Today, the company is based in Seattle, led by CEO Andy Hollenbeck, who will join Mailchimp as head of conversational SMS. The company will continue to operate under the Chatitive brand.

Verve Group Acquires Digital Video Ad Platform From Nexstar

Verve Group, a brand performance ad platform, has announced the acquisition of Nexstar Inc.’s digital video advertising technology platform, formerly known as LKQD. Verve Group gains what company officials call "sophisticated video advertising capabilities." Nexstar’s digital video platform connects premium publishers, such as Samsung, Newsy, and Viacom, with advertisers and demand-side platforms globally, including The Trade Desk, Adobe and Amobee. The acquisition broadens Verve Group’s portfolio of advertising services and access to Connected TV and streaming services channels.

Nearly a dozen employees from Nexstar will join the Verve Group team. This includes members of the SaaS sales, product and engineering teams.

Klaviyo Features Native PrestaShop Integration

Marketing automation platform Klaviyo has announced its native integration with open-source ecommerce solution PrestaShop. The partnership allows ecommerce merchants to automate personalized marketing and communications to customers using data from transactions on the PrestaShop solution. Klaviyo will be able to reach merchants in European countries and other international markets.

Klaviyo provides email, SMS, web and in-app notifications. It collects data from visitors, subscribers and customers. The partnership allows e-merchants to leverage a marketing solution that is data-centric and automated.

Salesforce Introduces Loyalty Management

Salesforce has announced Loyalty Management. The new solution is built on the Salesforce Customer 360 Platform and is designed to allow companies to build intelligent loyalty programs for both B2B and B2C customers. Loyalty Management intends to allow companies to provide more personalized consumer experiences and evolve their loyalty programs. Loyalty Management is integrated with Salesforce Digital 360, Service Cloud and Tableau.

Salesforce Loyalty Management includes the following capabilities:

Personalized loyalty offerings.

Integrating loyalty throughout the organization.

Measuring loyalty program performance.

Extending Loyalty Management through the Salesforce Partner Ecosystem.

Informatica Debuts Customer 360 Solution

Informatica, which provides enterprise cloud data management, has announced an enterprise-scale cloud-native Customer 360 SaaS solution. It is built on the Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services (IICS) platform and is a master data management SaaS solution that provides connectivity, data integration, process orchestration, data quality, reference data management and master data management.

Capabilities include:

Master data management in the cloud.

New UI that is configurable and customizable.

Informatica's AI engine, CLAIRE, as the backbone.

Informatica will be holding a Customer 360 Virtual Summit Jan. 28 and will provide more information on the solution.

BlueConic Adds a Marketing Technology Veteran

BlueConic, a Customer Data Platform (CDP) provider, has announced that marketing industry veteran David Visi has joined the team as vice president of professional services.

Visi has spent the majority of his career in customer success roles leading enterprise client engagements, and most recently served as the vice president of operations for the Americas region at Nielsen. Prior to that, Visi led the global implementation team and project management office at Visual IQ.