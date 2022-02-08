PHOTO: Bojan

Pegasystems Inc., a Cambridge, Mass-based provider of customer experience software solutions, announced today Pega Voice AI and Messaging AI. These new solutions analyze live customer service conversations in real time and are designed to help CX agents resolve service requests with reduced manual effort.

The artificial intelligence (AI) solutions listen to live voice and chat conversations, recommend steps to resolution, off-load manual processes such as error-prone data entry or searches and analyze intent and sentiment.



Pega’s Voice AI and Messaging AI solutions support contact center agents during customer conversations, including phone and messaging interactions (such as web chat and social media). Pega’s Voice AI and Messaging AI solutions allow these capabilities to be applied in real time for service agent populations.

Pega officials cited the example of a new parent calling their insurer to add a newborn to their health plan: Pega Voice AI detects why the customer is calling and provides real-time guidance to the agent. The software automatically recommends actions and fills out the required forms by listening to the conversation. It proactively recommends specific knowledge content, such as an overview of pediatric coverage.

Pega Voice AI and Messaging AI use real-time intelligence, natural language processing (NLP), speech-to-text analytics and intelligent automation. It offers the following capabilities:

Listens to live conversations and automatically enters data into the system.

Automatically recommends service actions by auto-launching workflows when customer inquiries come through.

Surfaces contextual knowledge by listening to the customer and automatically prompts next steps for the agent based on contextual knowledge.

Ensures script compliance with real-time script guidance during live phone calls.

Integrates with existing softphones.

“As demands on customer service teams become increasingly complex and agents feel more burnout, organizations need to empower agents with high-productivity tools to ease some of the burden and enable them to effectively respond to customer needs,” Sabrina Atienza, director of product management, speech, for Pegasystems. “Pega Voice AI and Messaging AI helps agents by removing some of the biggest frustrations from their jobs and guiding them through live conversations every step of the way."