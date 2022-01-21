PhotoShelter, a provider of digital asset management (DAM) software, has announced that it has acquired Third Light, a UK-based DAM software provider. The acquisition was made in partnership with PhotoShelter's investor Clearhaven Partners ("Clearhaven"), a software and technology focused private equity firm based in Boston, and less than four months after Clearhaven's recent growth investment in PhotoShelter. Financial terms were not disclosed.

PhotoShelter provides visual media collaboration. It offers capturing and storing images in real-time, content delivery and licensing, among other services and products. Photographers use the platform for photo storage, portfolio websites, image delivery and monetization and more.

PhotoShelter with Third Light acquired its flagship DAM application, Chorus, which features collaboration and tools for creatives, and adds more than 300 global customers. The merger expands PhotoShelter's DAM capabilities and international market share. "At PhotoShelter, we approach digital asset management as more than a place for storing assets, but as a facilitator for fostering active collaboration and workflow simplicity – an approach that has been defined by our customers' needs," Andrew Fingerman, CEO at PhotoShelter, said in a press release, "...our investment in Third Light underscores PhotoShelter's commitment to continued innovation and expansion of our capabilities and geographic footprint in order to best serve our current and future customers."

PhotoShelter safeguards more than 4 billion visual media assets on its platform and more than 18 petabytes of data. In 2021, PhotoShelter and Third Light added more than 300 new organizations to the platform, including support for all 30 Major League Baseball teams.

With the acquisition of Third Light, it has added a European-based office in Cambridge, UK, while maintaining its existing locations in New York City (US headquarters) and Guadalajara, Mexico.

OSF Digital Acquires Datarati

OSF Digital, a provider of digital transformation services, announced the acquisition of Datarati, a Salesforce partner with expertise in Salesforce Marketing Cloud in Australia and New Zealand. Datarati has customers across the APAC region.

OSF Digital wants to grow and scale locally and regionally across APAC, as well as to increase its Salesforce Digital 360 capabilities. This is OSF Digital's sixth acquisition in the past nine months, and its second acquisition of a Salesforce-focused services partner based in APAC. The terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

OSF Digital will build out capabilities for Salesforce Marketing, Experience, Sales, Service and Commerce Clouds. Datarati has a marketing and CRM agency with Salesforce expertise in the APAC region and has helped companies in various industries such as retail and consumer goods, communications and media, financial services, insurance and healthcare industries improve digital customer experiences.

OSF Digital has over 1,500 employees and 40 offices worldwide. In the second half of 2021, OSF Digital also acquired Adept Group, Relation1, Werise, Paladin Group, FitForCommerce and invested in Teia Labs, which complemented its three acquisitions in 2020.

Movable Ink and Stensul Announce Strategic Partnership and Integration

Emailing marketing provider Stensul and Movable Ink, a content personalization software provider, have jointly announced a strategic partnership. The new integration means Movable Ink personalized content can be retrieved and added to an email being created, previewed and approved within the Stensul platform. All necessary Movable Ink code is automatically included in Stensul-produced HTML, ready to be deployed by digital marketing platform.

"As consumer behavior continues to evolve rapidly, marketers around the world are prioritizing two things: building more personalized customer experiences and driving production efficiencies," Adam Stambleck, Movable Ink's president and chief client officer, said in a press release. "We're excited to partner with Stensul to do just that while delivering better customer experiences and stronger marketing performance across every customer touchpoint."

Movable Ink is now part of an email creation category integration, which intends to unite and simplify a disconnected email creation process consisting of single-purpose tools used by specialists. Other Stensul integrations include Adobe Campaign, Marketo, and Workfront, Oracle Eloqua and Responsys, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Iterable, Braze, Slack, Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Outlook, among others.

ON24 Go Live Now Available

ON24 has announced the availability of ON24 Go Live to help marketers stream live video events. ON24 Go Live provides a self-service solution to create digital events and deliver an experience for audiences. ON24's platform allows customers to leverage multisession, live-streamed digital events to interactive webinars and large custom virtual conferences formats.

ON24 Go Live offers a self-service virtual event solution to set up events and capture event data and actionable insights that integrate with sales and marketing processes. Marketers can provide a destination for prospects and customers to engage with sales, network with peers, and build online connections with attendees.

ON24 pre-built event templates feature different types of branded, interactive virtual events, including roadshows, customer meetups, partner training, town halls and company meetings. They include in-session chats, polls, breakout sessions and sponsor and expo areas. Users can track event activity and attendee engagement and make first-person attendee profiles available across all ON24 experiences.

FullStory Appoints Edelita Tichepco as Chief Financial Officer

FullStory, which provides Digital Experience Intelligence (DXI) software, has announced the appointment of Edelita Tichepco as the company's first chief financial officer. Tichepco most recently served as vice president of Finance & Investor Relations at Anaplan, Inc., where she helped lead the company's initial public offering. In her new role, Tichepco will oversee all aspects of the company's financial operations, with a strategic focus on global expansion.

Prior to Anaplan, Tichepco held senior finance leadership roles at Levi Strauss, Cisco Systems and Nimble Storage (acquired by Hewlett Packard Enterprise).