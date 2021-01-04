PHOTO: nic_ol

Qualtrics, which provides customer and employee experience software solutions, filed an S-1 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission Dec. 28. The news is no major surprise because SAP, which acquired Qualtrics in 2018, announced its plans to take its CXM and EX software provider public in July.

SAP in a press release said in the summer it intends to remain the majority owner of Qualtrics, adding the IPO move comes to help solidify Qualtrics’ ability to "capture its full market potential within Experience Management." This will help to increase Qualtrics’ autonomy and enable it to expand its footprint both within SAP’s customer base and beyond, company officials said.

In its S-1 filing in the last week of 2020, Qualtrics officials wrote that it plans to price the IPO at between $20 and $24 per share. That could put the company's valuation at more than $14 billion.

Qualtrics was on the verge of an IPO in 2018 before SAP swooped in and acquired the company for $8 billion, boosting its customer experience management software suite. Qualtrics reported total revenues for the first nine months of 2020 at nearly $550 million and an operating loss of $244 million. Qualtrics reported revenues of $418.3 million for the first nine months of 2019 and an operating loss of $849.1 million.

In other customer experience and digital marketing software news from over the holiday break...

Blackstone to Invest in Liftoff

Liftoff, a mobile app marketing optimization platform, announced that it has reached a definitive agreement for a majority investment from private equity funds managed by Blackstone.

Founded in 2012, Liftoff partners with mobile app marketers to grow their platforms. Liftoff’s solutions deliver more than one billion ads each day to users in more than 90 countries and across more than 500,000 mobile publishers, according to company officials. Liftoff is headquartered in Redwood City, Calif. and has additional offices in New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Berlin, London, Paris, Singapore, Seoul and Tokyo.

Blackstone has been an active investor in digital content and advertising technology, including recent investments in Ancestry, Bumble and Vungle. Company officials said Blackstone’s investment will help enable Liftoff to accelerate investment priorities, expand its global footprint and spur growth. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Dubber Acquires UK Mobile Recording Company Speik

Dubber, which provides unified call recording and voice intelligence solutions, has announced it has acquired Speik, a UK-based provider of call recording and PCI Compliance solutions.

Speik was formed in 2019 through a merger of Aeriandi Ltd (Aeriandi) and Voxygen Ltd (Voxygen). Voxygen had been supplying a hardware-based recording platform to Telefonica UK Limited (O2). Aeriandi, meanwhile, had been providing PCI compliance solutions in conjunction with UK service providers, including Vodafone and Gamma. Speik is headquartered in Oxford and has 38 employees in the UK and Europe. Speik will continue to operate as an independent division within the Dubber group.

SRDS Expands Footprint into Influencer Marketing

Media planning and buying platform SRDS has expanded its footprint into influencer marketing through a partnership with influencer marketing platform Upfluence. The alliance introduces capabilities for media buyers interested in incorporating influencers into campaigns. They get direct access to over four million influencers across all social platforms including Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Pinterest, TikTok and blogs.

SRDS and Upfluence can help simplify and streamline media planning and buying functions, according to company officials. SRDS is a platform that allows media planners and buyers to grow media plans, and Upfluence brings a discovery and execution tool.

Epsilon Launches Signals

Epsilon, a marketing solutions provider, has launched Signals, which is designed to recognize real-time consumer buying signals with back-end data science and modeling. This solution will enable marketers to focus on optimizing audiences and personalization across channels, according to Epsilon officials. It is part of the Epsilon PeopleCloud Prospect.

It helps enrich first party data with Epsilon’s proprietary data, yielding insights such as a consumer’s likelihood to be in market to purchase a product or service. Signals is also designed to give marketers direct access to optimized audiences with no restrictions on leveraging them outside of Epsilon’s platform for omni-channel campaigns, according to company officials.