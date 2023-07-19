The Gist

Generative AI power. Qualtrics XM/os2 platform introduces generative AI.

Qualtrics XM/os2 platform introduces generative AI. AI investment . Qualtrics plans a $500M boost in AI innovation.

Qualtrics plans a $500M boost in AI innovation. Enhanced support. FrontlineXM leverages AI for empathetic customer service.

Qualtrics, a Seattle-based experience management (XM) company, has announced the launch of its new AI-integrated platform, XM/os2. It plans to inject $500 million into AI innovation over the coming four years, according to company officials.

Qualtrics CEO Zig Serafin said this marks the first time the company is incorporating generative AI capabilities across the entire platform in “the most significant collection of updates” ever done to the platform at once. As a unified cloud-based platform, XM/os2 has a significant advantage due to its abilities in integrating billions of data points across customer and employee journeys to drive action, he added.

Currently, the company analyzes more than 3.5 billion conversations each year, with Serafin referring to it “the largest XM database in the world,” comprising 12 billion experience profiles.

Related Article: SAP Announces Layoffs and Possible Sale of Qualtrics Stake

Qualtrics Announces AI Innovations

During a press event yesterday, the company unveiled the AI driven innovations being built into the XM/os2 platform.

“For the very first time, we're bringing the power of generative AI to every part of our platform,” Serafin said. “It is the most important innovation in XM since we launched the category in 2017.”

With GPT-powered solutions tailored specifically to XM enterprise use cases, the Qualtrics' XM/os2 platform now interconnects three AI powered services: Experience ID (XiD), iQ and xFlow. New automatic segmentation features in XiD employ AI to categorize customers and employees into distinct segments like teams, geographical locations and industries. And in xFlow, the GPT capabilities permit organizations to activate GPT-driven actions within their existing systems, all facilitated through their own OpenAI accounts.

Related Article: What Is Customer Experience Management (CXM)? Definition, Examples & Strategies

Qualtrics Aims to Revolutionize Customer Service with AI-Driven FrontlineXM

Qualtrics is also unleashing a slew of generative artificial intelligence innovations under the banner of FrontlineXM, promising to elevate the productivity of support agents and expedite the resolution of customer issues, all the while fostering a heightened sense of empathy.

Qualtrics' new technology makes use of each customer's unique profile data, available in their ExperienceID (XiD), to suggest and generate individualized responses. This capability empowers frontline managers to react to customer feedback across various platforms like review sites, social media and more. The system considers the customer's previous interactions with the company and adjusts the tone of response to suit each specific situation.

Related Article: SAP Sells Qualtrics Shares in $12.5B Acquisition by Silver Lake and CPP Investments

Customer Feedback Loops With AI-Assisted Agent Experiences

Here's a closer look at some of the Qualtrics new releases:

Qualtrics' Real-Time Agent Assist has integrated AI to encapsulate relevant real-time information from a service conversation into crucial points. This distilled information offers the agent concrete steps to tackle the problem at hand, considering the customer's specific needs, emotional state and history with the company.

has integrated AI to encapsulate relevant real-time information from a service conversation into crucial points. This distilled information offers the agent concrete steps to tackle the problem at hand, considering the customer's specific needs, emotional state and history with the company. Automated Call Summaries employs generative AI to automatically encapsulate calls into concise summaries. This feature lets agents generate support tickets, send out personalized follow-up emails and craft support knowledge base articles instantly. It uses both real-time information about the customer's issue and historical customer data from XiD.

employs generative AI to automatically encapsulate calls into concise summaries. This feature lets agents generate support tickets, send out personalized follow-up emails and craft support knowledge base articles instantly. It uses both real-time information about the customer's issue and historical customer data from XiD. Qualtrics' Video Feedback boasts the ability to capture up to six times more content than conventional open-end text responses. Moreover, it enriches the understanding of feedback by capturing a user’s facial expressions and tone of voice.

Various XM/os2 functionalities are currently available, with others set for general availability throughout 2023 and 2024.