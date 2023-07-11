The Gist

Artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots have been a hot topic of conversation for months now and are only continuing to grow, both in popularity and capabilities. These bots can do more than just answer simple questions; they can also hold a conversation.

But what about when it comes to giving advice, particularly in the world of customer experience? That's the big question we're exploring here today and in this series of articles that explored how ChatGPT, Google Bard and now Bing AI can assist in customer experience scenarios.

Can these chatbots really help improve customer service? And if so, how?

This time, we're taking a look at Bing AI. I obtained early access to Bing AI after joining the waitlist. We put it to the test by asking it four questions from the perspective of a customer experience leader.

The questions are as follows:

How should my contact center agents handle a conversation when the person's been on hold for more than 10 minutes?

What should I do if they’re still angry? (follow-up)

How can I improve customer loyalty to my company?

How can I improve the marketing strategy at my company?

Below is the full text exchange for the four questions. Bing AI offers three options for the “tone of responses.” Options include creative, balanced and precise. For this experiment, I chose “precise.” I will also note that since Bing AI offers follow-up prompt suggestions, I selected one of these after Question 1. This follow-up question was included in the tests of other chatbots.

Contact Center and Long Customer Hold Times

Prompt No. 1: How should my contact center agents handle a conversation when the person's been on hold for more than 10 minutes?

Bing AI Response: Look to Your Contact Center Training

One way to handle a conversation when a person has been on hold for more than 10 minutes is to look at the training you're giving your call center employees on dealing with customers who have been on hold. When a customer has been on hold, your team must be able to placate and calm the customer before even addressing the issue at hand.

Is there anything else you would like to know?

Prompt No. 2: What Should I Do if They’re Still Angry?



Bing AI Response: Let Customers Express Concerns

If the customer is still angry after trying the above techniques, you can try to let them talk and express their concerns. Focus on the words they're communicating and not the anger behind their words. To show the customer you're actively listening, paraphrase their complaint, ask clarifying questions, and don't interrupt them. This is often the most effective way to handle angry customers at the outset of the situation. Is there anything else you would like to know?

Customer Loyalty Improvements

Prompt No. 3: How Can I Improve Customer Loyalty to My Company?

Bing AI Response: Maximize Efficiency of Customer Service Department

There are many ways to improve customer loyalty to your company. Here are some methods you can try: Maximize the efficiency of your customer service department: This includes upgrading customer service training initiatives, regularly reviewing feedback and making changes or improving customer service channels like messaging platforms, email communications or phone communications. Collect consumer feedback: A foolproof way to improve your customer loyalty strategy is to hear straight from the source 2. Implement a customer loyalty rewards program: If you are trying to attract more consumers to your store, you may also want to implement a rewards program 3.

Is there anything else you would like to know?

Marketing Strategy

Prompt No. 4: How Can I Improve the Marketing Strategy at My Company?

Bing AI Response: Think Strategically and Test, Test, Test Your Marketing Campaigns

Conclusion: Practical for CX, Marketing Leaders?

Bing AI’s responses were in line with what many CX leaders have told CMSWire.

The first two questions dealt the most with customer emotions and reactions. It’s worth noting that a main aspect of CX is empathy. That is, to ensure a good experience for customers, employers must demonstrate an ability to empathize with them. This has been a source of concern as AI enters the field of CX. AI chatbots may be incredible at working with mathematical issues. However, any chatbot's ability to show (or at least react appropriately to) human emotions is also important.

Bing AI demonstrated a sort of “understanding” of this. For example, the very first prompt made no mention of anger or any sort of emotion. However, Bing AI inferred that this could be an issue, pointing out the importance of placating customers in frustrating situations.

The third and fourth questions dealt more with marketing. Bing AI offered advice on a growing topic: campaign personalization. It also discussed the importance of analyzing campaigns from multiple angles.

Bing AI also provides citations and additional sources for its comments, without even being asked for them. As it provided advice here, it quoted existing sources for its responses. In fact, the responses we analyzed here were quite similar to the source text. While Bing AI rephrased passages slightly, it was easy to find the paragraphs from which it drew responses.

In summary, Bing AI’s responses were relevant, helpful and focused on the main areas of CX. It was even able to emphasize the importance of empathy — an ability that many worry is a blind spot for the technology. Another plus to this chatbot is its automatic inclusion of sources: helpful for both fact-checking and for finding more information.