Reputation, a provider of reputation experience management software, has announced it has received a $150 million minority growth investment from Marlin Equity Partners. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as Reputation’s exclusive financial advisor.

Reputation officials said the company will leverage Marlin’s investment to build on its Reputation Experience Management platform, which is designed to to enable brands to better understand customer feedback and make it actionable. The company will be driving product innovation, expanding upon its customer and partnership ecosystem and grow internationally.

“Not only is Reputation seeing exponential growth, but the customer experience industry is also thriving,” Joe Fuca, CEO at Reputation, said in a press release. “Businesses understand the need for customer experience technology is more important than ever to reach, attract and retain customers. Reputation is at the heart of that vision."

The news comes about eight months after Reputation announced that it will integrate Facebook Messenger’s API support for Instagram into its platform. A Facebook partner, Reputation participated in Beta to use the updated Messenger API, enabling the addition of Instagram messaging as another data source in its Messaging product, which gives clients one central inbox from which to engage with customers across multiple messaging channels in order to capture leads and provide fast support.

In other customer experience and digital marketing software news ...

Twilio and Teleperformance Announce Global Partnership

Twilio, a cloud communications platform, and Teleperformance, which provides digitally integrated business services, have announced a partnership to launch the "next generation" of cloud contact center solutions.

Teleperformance and Twilio are working together to give companies access to Twilio's technology combined with Teleperformance’s experience in customer experience. Teleperformance will use Twilio solutions such as Flex, Twilio’s programmable cloud-based contact center platform. This will be done by merging Twilio’s contact center technology with Teleperformance’s talent.

The aim is to jointly develop new solutions, such as the strong emergence of video as a channel, combining digitally integrated customer experience management and cloud communications. Additionally, Twilio and Teleperformance will engage organizations globally to jointly provide customer engagement, business process optimization and innovation.

Canto Debuts DAM Features

Canto, a provider of digital asset management software, has announced a suite of innovations that include:

Content discovery, recommendations, relationships: Using AI-powered search tools, smart filters, and facial recognition, teams can now find the right assets using the "Related Files" function, which connects multiple files together.

Using AI-powered search tools, smart filters, and facial recognition, teams can now find the right assets using the "Related Files" function, which connects multiple files together. Video: Canto now enables interactive content to be uploaded, previewed, annotated and shared directly from the web browser. Users can also create different video clips from the same full-length video while keeping each clip related to the source.

Canto now enables interactive content to be uploaded, previewed, annotated and shared directly from the web browser. Users can also create different video clips from the same full-length video while keeping each clip related to the source. iOS release: Users can now access their full Canto library from anywhere via the Canto iOS app.

Users can now access their full Canto library from anywhere via the Canto iOS app. Performance and speed enhancements: Canto plans to continue efficiency upgrades in 2022 by offering local hosting in new geographies and further optimizations for upload/download speeds.

Open Influence Launches Go Prism Self-Serve SaaS Solution

Open Influence, an influencer marketing platform, has announced the launch of Go Prism, a creator of marketing trends and insights tool that leverages AI-powered content analysis and cross-channel data.

Powered by an analysis of over 100 billion data points, Go Prism analyzes over 421 million unique pieces of content, 87 million hashtags and mentions, and 1 million high-caliber creators across all major social media platforms.

Key features include:

Brand safety audits: Flags potentially risky content from an influencer.

Flags potentially risky content from an influencer. Competitive analysis: Create custom competitive reports across any industry to analyze or showcase a brand’s relative influencer performance, the share of voice and engagement analytics.

Create custom competitive reports across any industry to analyze or showcase a brand’s relative influencer performance, the share of voice and engagement analytics. Industry trends & benchmarks: Brands can pull performance benchmarking across both organic and paid social content.

Brands can pull performance benchmarking across both organic and paid social content. Influencer discovery: Using a database of over a million high-quality creators to discover the most effective creators for any campaign, the influencer search tool allows users to build custom lists, leverage AI to surface hard-to-find creators, sort and filter based on custom criteria, and evaluate creator Brand Safety Scores.

Using a database of over a million high-quality creators to discover the most effective creators for any campaign, the influencer search tool allows users to build custom lists, leverage AI to surface hard-to-find creators, sort and filter based on custom criteria, and evaluate creator Brand Safety Scores. Influencer audience data: View a breakdown of creators’ audience demographics, from age to geography to the size of their audience/following.

View a breakdown of creators’ audience demographics, from age to geography to the size of their audience/following. Research-as-a-Service: Enterprise clients have access to Go Prism’s data science and research team to help run customizable reporting and analysis.

D4t4 Solutions Hires New Talent

D4t4 Solutions, a provider customer data and analytics software, has announced its hiring of two US-based vice presidents, Mark Krebs and Tiffany Staples. It also hired Jim Murphy, director of fraud management, to support the growth of its North American operations. Following the recent appointment of CEO Bill Bruno in October of 2021, the executive roles will help the company drive adoption of its Celebrus CDP Product Suite in the United States, company officials said.

Krebs joins D4t4 Solutions with more than 20 years in executive-level sales, business development, and operations roles. In his new position as vice president of North America, Krebs will focus on managing and driving growth across the Americas by expanding and securing new business, supporting key partnerships, and managing key accounts, among other duties.

Staples most recently served as chief marketing officer of relocation management software company UrbanBound, where she implemented a lead generation strategy while navigating the company through the COVID-19 pandemic. As D4t4 Solutions’ vice president of marketing, she will oversee marketing operations and develop the company’s global marketing strategy, including lead generation, branding, digital and traditional marketing, events, and public relations.

Murphy is a certified fraud expert with a Master’s degree in Economic Crime Management and more than 20 years of anti-fraud work with organizations including Equifax, IBM and MetLife.