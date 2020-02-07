PHOTO: James Cridland

Salesforce has acquired personalization and customer data platform provider Evergage. Terms of the deal, announced this week in an Evergage blog, were not disclosed. Evergage is a Somerville, Mass.-based provider of personalization technology, founded about 10 years ago. Its acquisition by Salesforce and complementary technology for the Salesforce Marketing Cloud would keep it a competitor to other large marketing clouds. Particularly, this includes Adobe, a competitor of Salesforce in marketing and digital customer experience technology and a competitive market target of Evergage, who has trolled the Adobe Summit in the past.

The move is also in line with recent movement of large marketing technology providers acquiring CDP technology providers. Acquia in December acquired AgilOne, a pure-play CDP provider.

Evergage brands itself as a real-time personalization and CDP provider. “Our real-time, cross-channel personalization and machine learning capabilities complement Salesforce Marketing Cloud’s robust customer data, audience segmentation and engagement platform, enabling companies to deliver more relevant experiences during moments of interaction across the entire customer journey,” Evergage CEO and co-founder Karl Wirth wrote in a blog post this week.

Evergage was named a leader alongside Adobe last November in the Forrester Wave: Digital Intelligence Platforms, Q4 2019 (subscription required). Acoustic, Cxense, Google, Mixpanel, Oracle, SAS and Sitecore were also featured in the report. Forrester researchers reported Evergage’s “modern customer interaction data model with its experience optimization capabilities for testing, recommendations and behavioral targeting” are its greatest strengths. The platform lacks, they found, the breadth of abilities offered by some vendors.

Evergage was also named by Forrester as one of the nine most significant providers in its Wave for Cross-Channel Campaign Management (Independent Platforms) Q4 2019. Gartner named Evergage a leader in its Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines in July of 2019.

In other customer experience software news …

CDP Industry Estimated at $1 Billion for 2019

The CDP Institute has released its Industry Update January 2020 (download required) and reported an estimated 2019 revenue for the CDP industry at $1 billion. It also projects 2020 industry revenue of at least $1.3 billion. The report describes trends and growth in the CDP industry in the second half of 2019.

David Raab, founder of the CDP Institute, found the industry in the second half of 2019 added 14 vendors, 1,300 employees and $236 million in cumulative funding, for six-month growth of 16%, 19% and 9%, respectively. Over the past year, the industry grew 48% for vendors, 64% for employment and 32% for funding. Vendors based in regions outside the US now account for more than half of the companies and almost 40% of employment.

The CDP Institute also found more CDP vendors have emerged with delivery and campaign capabilities. These emerging capabilities can be found among small, new companies designed from the start as CDPs and larger established firms that have added CDP capabilities, according to the CDP Institute.

The report also noted consolidation trends:

Three major acquisitions of CDP vendors

Four acquisitions of other firms by CDP vendors

Seven major funding events

Exits of nine firms through asset sales or repositioning

Adobe, Oracle and Microsoft released “true CDP products” during this period, while Salesforce announced pilot implementations. Raab expects those capabilities to be fully available sometime in the first half of this year. SAS, Teradata and SAP have also announced CDP products or are expected to. “Entry of these vendors,” according to the CDP Institute, “will likely expand the CDP market substantially by encouraging buyers who were previously unsure about the validity of the CDP concept or uncomfortable with purchasing from relatively small independent software companies.”

Optimove Acquires Axonite

Optimove, a relationship marketing hub, has announced it has acquired Axonite, an event streaming vendor. This acquisition completes Optimove's new database infrastructure, Optidata, and will provide its clients with access to its CDP. Axonite’s event streaming framework facilitates connections between systems and builds workflow automations. Axonite's platform is designed to help companies run large-scale, event-driven business applications based on data streams.

The combined offering of Optimove and Axonite includes:

Realtime Customer 360 Data Sync: Synchronization between Optimove and other systems or databases in the organization (such as customer care, loyalty, finance)

Real-time Self-Optimizing Journeys: Analytics on customers including their behavior and activity, leveraging Optimove's self-optimizing algorithms.

External Event-Based Triggers: Customer insight and segmentation capabilities to trigger specific campaigns.

Sendoso Raises $40 Million

Sendoso, which offers software to help companies send messages to customers and prospects through digital and physical channels, has announced it has secured $40 million in Series B funding. The funding round was led by Oak HC/FT, bringing the company's amount raised to $54.1 million. Sendoso company officials reported they will use these funds for continued product innovation, market expansion and team growth. Returning investors Craft Ventures, Signia Venture Partners, Storm Ventures, Struck Capital, and Stage 2 Capital and new investors Felicis Ventures and Prologis joined Oak HC/FT in this second funding round for the company. Oak HC/FT's Allen Miller and Sendoso COO, Michelle Palleschi, will join Sendoso's Board of Directors.

According to company officials, Sendoso helps companies incorporate digital and physical sending strategies. It integrates with account-based sales and marketing tools such as Salesforce, Marketo, Hubspot and Outreach.

CallRail Debuts Google Ads Integration

CallRail, a marketing analytics platform, has announced a Google Ads Lead Forms Extension Integration. According to company officials, marketers will be able through this integration to collect lead data from Google Ads lead form extensions and view conversion metrics. This integration provides capabilities for storing lead data from Google Ads, in addition to lead data from other marketing channels.

Marketers can also use a call-to-action button which allows users to submit a form which is pre-populated with contact information from the user’s Google account. This represents a way to capture leads directly from the Search Engine Results Page (SERP). Marketers can now view form data from Google Ads alongside call data, according to company officials.