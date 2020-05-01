The Dreamforce invasion of San Francisco won't happen this year. Salesforce canceled its annual conference in light of the COVID-19 world health pandemic. Last year, the annual show attracted 170,000 attendees to the Bay Area last year. This year's show was set for Nov. 9-12.

Salesforce officials said in an April 29 blog it will "reimagine our events through the end of the year in new and virtual ways." This will be true, officials added, for all events, including Dreamforce, Tableau Conference 2020, Tableau Conference Europe, TrailheaDX India and all Salesforce World Tours. It did not specify any details around a virtual Dreamforce, saying, "As we’ve done with other events, we’ll continue to create innovative digital experiences for our ecosystem." Salesforce's World Tour Sydney was a virtual event in March.

In other customer experience software news ...

Terminus Acquires Ramble

Terminus, which provides account-based marketing software, announced its acquisition of Ramble, an account-based chat solution. Ramble's platform is designed to give users the ability to deploy real-time, account-based conversations across customer journeys within the Terminus platform. Terminus is coming off an acquisition late last year of email signature marketing solution Sigstr.

Customers with Ramble can add on-page chat capabilities, route conversations to relevant individuals, gain access to lead qualification and data collection autonomously and connect marketing’s advertising and brand activities to sales conversations.

All Ramble employees became Terminus employees. Justin McDonald, Ramble CEO, will join the leadership team at Terminus.

eZ Systems Announces Company Name Change to Ibexa

A Web Content Management veteran is changing its name, as eZ Systems has announced the launch of its new corporate brand identity and name: Ibexa. Officials are calling the company the "creator of the Digital Experience Platform for business."

The company is coming off the release of eZ Platform v3, which incorporates content management, site building, ecommerce, personalization and accelerated development capabilities. That product development moves the company’s software to the DXP space, according to company officials. This year, it has also expanded into new markets in the UK, Spain and Poland. “Ibexa’s Digital Experience Platform is considered a particularly good fit in the B2B space, where companies are now the most impacted by digital transformation," said Morten Ingebrigtsen, CEO of Ibexa.

Dynamic Yield Releases Audience Export Manager

Dynamic Yield, the personalization platform acquired by McDonald's, has released Audience Export Manager. The new feature is designed to allow companies to utilize customer data captured by Dynamic Yield across enterprise systems like email service providers (ESPs), ad networks, call center solutions and more. Dynamic Yield collects and analyzes user data from CRM, on-site behavior, purchase history, product preferences and more. Audience Export Manager allows users to access this data in other marketing execution systems. The Audience Export Manager is the latest addition to Dynamic Yield’s Customer Data Platform (CDP) product.

Teradata Releases Vantage Customer Experience

Teradata, a cloud data and analytics company, has announced that Vantage Customer Experience (CX) is now generally commercially available. This features a partnership with Customer Data Platform provider Celebrus and an integration real-time interaction data into Vantage CX. Teradata customers can access customer behavior data from across digital channels. Teradata calls Vantage CX an enterprise CDP.

Vantage CX is available as a service in which Teradata provides the hardware, installs the software and manages the day-to-day operations. Pricing is based on tiers of capabilities.

Segment Launches Visual Tagger

Segment, which provides a CDP, has announced the launch of Visual Tagger, a point-and-click tool that is designed to allow users from non-technical backgrounds to collect data about how customers use their websites. Users can then route this data to over 300 tools for insights that inform product decisions and support personalized customer experiences.

LeanData Introduces LeanData Engagement

LeanData, a revenue operations provider, has introduced LeanData Engagement, an analytics offering in the company's portfolio of orchestration and automation solutions. With LeanData Engagement, the interactions of buyers are automatically connected to the right accounts in CRM, producing account-based marketing analytics.

From within the Salesforce CRM environment, LeanData Engagement provides marketing and sales teams with engagement metrics to understand which buyers are engaging and how, it identify accounts with the least engagement requiring action, and helps gain visibility into the company's most valuable accounts, according to company officials. LeanData Engagement is now available on the Salesforce AppExchange.

Aprimo Announces Enhancements to Its Agile Marketing Solution

Aprimo, a provider of digital asset management and work management software, has announced new and updated features to its Agile Marketing solution.

New Agile Marketing features offered by Aprimo include:

Updated drag-and-drop workflow designer that helps users create AI-powered workflow templates as if it were a whiteboard session.

Project OneView, which gives users the ability to create and manage simple projects within a single view of the most relevant information.

Work Request portal, which provides a single place to route all requests with a self-service form for new projects.

The Agile board, which is a Kanban-style board that helps users visualize their work.

Sprint Views, which help users list all current tasks organized by sprints and all tasks not yet assigned to a specific sprint.

InsideView Launches Data Integrity for Microsoft Dynamics 365

InsideView, a B2B data and intelligence provider, has announced InsideView Data Integrity for Microsoft. It is designed to allow Dynamics 365 customers to leverage the data that fuels InsideView Insights to clean CRM data automatically. InsideView Insights is an app for Dynamics 365 for sales and marketing intelligence.

InsideView Data Integrity for Microsoft provides: