PHOTO: Jon Tyson

Salesforce announced Salesforce Blockchain, a low-code platform designed to allow organizations to share distributed data sets with partners and third parties. Companies using Salesforce CRM can bring blockchain networks, workflows and apps to customer relationship management.

Salesforce Blockchain is built on the open source technology of Hyperledger Sawtooth and is customized for Salesforce Lightning. Some of its features include building and maintaining blockchain networks, apps and smart contracts, layering blockchain data on top of existing sales, service or marketing workflows and running Einstein-powered artificial intelligence algorithms that integrate blockchain data into sales forecasts and predictions. Salesforce Blockchain is currently available to select design partners and expected to become generally available in 2020.

In other customer experience software news ...

Qualtrics Announces XM Integration With Adobe

Qualtrics, an experience management provider, has added a new XM Integration with Adobe Experience Platform Launch. Qualtrics already had a partnership with Adobe, which includes an Adobe Analytics XM Integration built on the Qualtrics Developer Platform (QDP).

The Qualtrics Adobe Analytics integration is used by customers to help them integrate experience (X-data) and operational data (O-data) for customer journey data. The expanded partnership and Adobe integration capabilities now include both Adobe Experience Platform Launch and Analytics on the QDP.

OZ Partners With Medallia

OZ, a global consulting company for customer experiences, announced a digital partnership with Medallia, a global experience management provider. As a digital partner, OZ will leverage its agile approach to digital innovation alongside Medallia’s qualitative methodologies. OZ has helped companies improve customer experience while streamlining internal and external processes, according to company officials. The partnership with Medallia will encourage more two-way communications within organizations that are looking to improve and build on their digital offerings with customer experience in mind.

Gainsight Launches Customer Cloud, CDP

Gainsight has launched the Customer Cloud, a solution for subscription businesses. The Gainsight Customer Cloud combines the company’s Customer Success and Product Experience products with three new products. The Customer Cloud is a suite of products that includes a new Gainsight Customer Data Platform and a new Gainsight CX, which enables customer experience professionals to capture customer feedback, analyze signals beyond just survey data and uncover insights.

Pantheon Acquires StagingPilot

Pantheon, a website operations platform (WebOps) for marketers and developers, acquired StagingPilot. Pantheon will be able to incorporate StagingPilot’s website update automation to expand its Pantheon WebOps offering. StagingPilot currently automates millions of checks monthly.

The StagingPilot team will join Pantheon, and Pantheon customers will still have access to StagingPilot services and current StagingPilot customers will have until the end of 2019 to migrate to Pantheon.

LinkedIn Acquires Drawbridge

LinkedIn announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Drawbridge, Inc. Drawbridge’s team and technology will help the capabilities of LinkedIn's Marketing Solutions platform, according to LinkedIn officials. Particularly, it brings capabilities to help LinkedIn users better reach and understand their professional audiences and measure the ROI of their campaigns across mobile and desktop.