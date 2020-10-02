SAP has announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Emarsys, an omnichannel customer engagement platform provider. The Emarsys software — the customer engagement platform — will be integrated into the SAP Customer Experience portfolio. The addition will help boost SAP's commerce offering, according to company officials, and help customers deliver omnichannel engagements in real time.

The plan is to integrate the Emarsys stack into SAP S/4HANA and other experience management technology from SAP and Qualtrics. SAP acquired Qualtrics in 2018.

Emarsys helps users deliver personal customer interactions across email, mobile, social, SMS and the web. Bob Stutz, president of SAP Customer Experience, said in a press release that with Emarsys, SAP Customer Experience solutions can "link commerce signals with the back office and activate the preferred channel of the customer with a relevant and consistently personalized message, allowing customers the freedom to choose their own engagement.”

Emarsys was founded by Josef Ahorner, Hagai Hartman and Daniel Harari in Vienna, Austria. It has more than 800 employees across 13 offices with a US headquarters of Indianapolis. The company’s operations will become part of the SAP Customer Experience business unit. The transaction is expected to close this quarter, subject to regulatory approval. Purchase price and other terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

In other customer experience and digital marketing software news ...

Twilio Announces Updates To Platform at Conference

Twilio, a cloud communications platform, has announced platform enhancements at its SIGNAL 2020 conference. The company announced new digital engagement channels.

And it also launched Twilio Video Web RTC Go, a free toolkit that aims to eliminate the complexity of building on top of WebRTC. It also made enhancements to Twilio’s cloud contact center, Twilio Flex, expanding with the Twilio Flex Ecosystem, giving organizations access to more than 30 validated partner solutions from partners such as Google, Salesforce, Zendesk and Calabrio. Twilio also recently announced the company’s first Global Systems Integrator partnership with Deloitte Digital.

Twilio also announced Twilio Frontline, a mobile application that allows field workers to engage directly with customers from their personal devices. The app routes incoming and outgoing customer conversations from WhatsApp, SMS/MMS, and web chat to a mobile app on an available employee’s personal device.

Twilio also introduced Event Streams, a single API that aggregates data from all Twilio experiences, enabling real time monitoring and reporting.

Microsoft Announces Updates for Customer Data Platform

Microsoft has announced new capabilities in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights, the company's customer data platform. It includes a new engagement insights capability, currently in preview, that enables understanding of customer intent and behavior with cross-channel analytics from their websites, mobile apps and connected products.

It also features an integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Voice in which organizations can automatically augment profiles with survey responses to uncover sentiment and drive detailed segmentation of customers. Users can also enrich customer profiles with proprietary audience intelligence on brand affinity and user interests or using third-party enrichments such as Experian and Leadspace.

The CDP platform also includes AI-driven insights through analytics with integration with Microsoft Azure Synapse Analytics, which includes a library of prebuilt AI templates for churn prediction, product recommendations and customer lifetime value.

Lytics Releases Predictive Audiences

Lytics, a customer data platform (CDP) platform, has released Lytics Predictive Audiences, a tool that builds look-alike models that allows marketers to reach out to their customers with experiences tailored to different points of the customer lifecycle. It combines data with Lytics' artificial intelligence/machine learning engine. Marketers can also manage models on their own without the help of data scientists, according to company officials.

Oracle Updates Customer Data Platform

Oracle has announced a series of new innovations within its customer data platform (CDP), Oracle Unity. The latest updates to Oracle Unity are designed to enable B2B and B2C marketers to eliminate complex customer data integration projects by providing a single platform that unifies all customer data, according to company officials. Oracle's CDP brings together online, offline and third-party customer data sources and then applies built-in machine learning to prescribe the best next action within existing business processes.

The latest updates to Oracle Unity include new B2B marketing capabilities, including a B2B data schema that relates contact data to an account and a new Oracle Unity and Oracle Eloqua integration to help build an account-based marketing strategy.

It also includes new behavioral data capabilities, new data collection and importing capabilities, new advertisement activation capabilities and new partner integrations with Sourcepoint and OneTrust.

ON24 Debuts Conversion Tools

ON24, an engagement platform that includes webinar capabilities, has launched ON24 Conversion Tools. It joins the existing ON24 Engagement Tools already available on the ON24 Platform.

The new tools give marketers the ability to drive audiences to "Book Meeting" and "Request Demo." ON24's analytics engine and third-party integrations allow organizations to track the buying signals generated by ON24 Conversion Tools and connect these insights into their marketing automation and CRM systems.

Adobe Releases New Developer Tools at Adobe Developers Live Event

Adobe at its Adobe Developers Live event this week announced new Adobe Experience Cloud initiatives to help developers build Adobe apps that power customer experience management.

Developers will have access to a new framework and a new collection of libraries and tools: Project Firefly, a framework for building custom apps. The open source development and automation tool is designed to give developers access to design and develop custom apps.

ActiveCampaign Expands Customer Experience Automation (CXA) Solution

ActiveCampaign, a Customer Experience Automation (CXA) software provider, has launched a CXA for Service solution. It connects service and support interactions to the customer experience, according to company officials.

Users of the software can:

Inform current customer support conversations with historical data and insights.

Support one-to-one personalized communications with customers using automated chatbots, nurture flows and more.

Coordinate customer communications across multiple channels from a central view.

Leverage tools and integrations such as Zendesk, Salesforce and more.

CXA for Service includes the Conversations product to help inform service and support interactions with customer data from the entire lifecycle. It includes insights from past purchases, support tickets, email engagement, browsing history and more.