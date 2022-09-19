Scenes From an Italian Restaurant: Great Customer Experience, Personalized Touch

Share Save

Great CX comes from unexpected personalization and human connection. Ready to take on these CX lessons over pasta and bread?

Fun fact: I have a bucket list of restaurants I want to try in the world. It’s been compiled from blog posts, magazine articles, friends on social media and word of mouth. Over the years, I’ve slowly chipped away at this list; often not left as wowed as I had expected to be, whether that be the food, the service, or the atmosphere as a whole.

This is, until a couple of weekends ago.

The Perfect Italian Restaurant Setting

My other half and I headed to one of the top-rated Italian restaurants in the Scottsdale area — the only one with a consistent five-star rating since it opened. It’s the kind of blink-and-you-miss-it place that you had to have read about once, actually searched for on Yelp, or you happened to know someone that had dined there.

When we entered the restaurant, we were hit with that distinct fresh Italian aroma — the kind that makes you think you can order one of everything on the menu because you have to try it all. When we were pleasantly greeted at the door and led to our table, I do what I always do and scanned the room. The wall décor was a mix of old-world Italian and more modern art, bridging the gap between generations of family chefs.

It was dimly lit with simple wood tables and candles — the kind of seating you expect at restaurants all over Italy or even if you just want that authentic Italian experience elsewhere. There was beautiful music coming from the lone Italian guitarist in the back corner and laughter was filling the dining area — it wasn’t overcrowded but every table, spaced just right, was full of smiling people of all ages.

Going Above and Beyond for Customer Experience

The server team came to our table and pleasantly introduced themselves to us. Immediately, the main server asked us if we still wanted bread, which signaled to me that the hostess quietly told her I have Celiac (gluten-intolerance) — something that is noted on my OpenTable account. That kind of discreetness is something I have never experienced at a restaurant before — I’m usually having to either retell the server that should have known or explain as best I can what the disease is. It showed me that each server was trained to go above and beyond.

This personalized experience was furthered by the manager, the chef’s husband, coming to each and every table, greeting the guests as though they were longtime friends. We learned more of the history of why his wife opened the restaurant — to honor her father’s legacy through traditional recipes, and to ensure they kept alive the tradition of serving guests as family.

Mission accomplished.

Of course, the meal and the wine were some of the best Italian I have yet to have (even with gluten-free pasta). The Caprese was made with some of the freshest ingredients I’ve had at an Italian restaurant in the United States, and my pasta dish was the family’s own recipe of which 100% of the proceeds go towards the family’s Culinary Arts Foundation — another delightful discovery that hit two more notes with me: Training great chefs and giving back to those in need.

Good Customer Experience Comes from Little Things

Why I share my dining story…

Oftentimes, us as customer experience professionals and even as marketers, over-engineer everything in a customer journey. Read that again. The surprise and delight don’t necessarily come from the large, grandiose displays at conferences, fancy marketing materials, or over-the-top events (though they are fun). Instead, they come from the little things — unexpected personalization, human connection and establishing/maintaining a culture that customers identify with and want to continue to be a part of.

5 Key Customer Experience Lessons

