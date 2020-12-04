Seismic, a sales enablement and marketing orchestration platform provider, has acquired Grapevine6, a social and digital sales engagement platform. Company officials said that through the acquisition, Seismic can provide sales professionals with relevant content sourced from 11,000 third-party publishers.

It plans to create a new offering, Seismic LiveSocial, a social engagement solution for sales and client-facing teams. The new tool sparked by the acquisition will leverage an AI engine built by Grapevine6 to engage with customers through social media, sharing content across multiple social platforms such as LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Seismic is coming off a $92 million Series F funding round. Grapevine6 is headquartered in Toronto and was founded in 2013. The full team from Grapevine6 will join Seismic, including CEO Mike Orr, who will continue to lead the LiveSocial team.

In other customer experience and digital marketing software news ...

Bizzabo Raises $138 Million

Bizzabo, an event success platform, has announced it has raised $138 million in Series E funding. The investment is led by Insight Partners, with participation from previous investors Viola Growth, Next47 and OurCrowd. Bizzabo will use the investment to expand its capabilities for brands that host professional events industry.

Bizzabo’s event success platform is designed to help organizations to manage, measure and grow professional events in virtual, in-person or hybrid formats. Company officials said the number of events organized through Bizzabo has grown 65%. The number of attendees registering for events with Bizzabo has grown 500%, while overall usage is up 150 times, according to company officials.

The company will expand its go-to-market operations and triple its engineering, product and experience teams with the opening of two new offices in Europe in the first half of 2021. Bizzabo also wants to hire over 100 new employees, globally, in 2021.

ActiveCampaign Hires Pinterest and Google Executive as Chief Customer Officer

ActiveCampaign, which provides customer experience automation (CXA), has hired Dutta Satadip, the former global head of customer success and operations at Pinterest and previous Google leader, as its first chief customer officer. Satadip will be responsible for ensuring customer success for all 120,000 ActiveCampaign customers. His focus will be on improving customer satisfaction, increasing engagement and strengthening support.

Satadip joins ActiveCampaign from Pinterest where he spent three years leading their global customer success and operations team. Prior to that, he spent six years at Google, leading customer success, sales support and global product strategy. He also served in management roles at Confirmit and Hewlett-Packard.

ActiveCampaign has also added nine additional executives to the leadership team in the last year, including talent from Box, Zendesk, Akamai as well as promoting from within the company.

Terminus Names Chief Marketing Officer

Terminus, an account-based marketing platform, has hired Daniel Incandela as its chief marketing officer. He takes over for Derek Slayton, who is now Terminus' EVP of market strategy, according to this LinkedIn profile.

Incandela most recently served as CMO of Conga. Prior to Conga, Incandela held a number of marketing leadership roles at Return Path (acquired by Validity in 2019), including a tenure as CMO. He also held a range of digital marketing roles for Salesforce Marketing Cloud and ExactTarget, which Salesforce acquired in 2013.

Verint Introduces Digital Behavior Analytics

Verint Systems, a customer engagement software provider, has announced the addition of Digital Behavior Analytics to its Experience Cloud solution. The new solution is designed to capture and track millions of clicks, gestures, taps and other actions so brands can see how customers navigate digital properties. It does this by visualizing experiences at the aggregate level across online assets and captures and integrates replays with customer feedback and other experience insights.

Unbabel Launches COMET

Unbabel, an AI-powered, human-refined translation platform for customer service teams, has released COMET (Crosslingual Optimized Metric for Evaluation of Translation), an open-source neural framework and metric for Machine Translation (MT) evaluation. COMET is designed to reduce the need for human review, enabling rapid assessment and deployment of accurate machine translation models for customer service customers.

According to company officials, COMET, the successor to Unbabel's Alon Lavie’s evaluation metric METEOR (Metric for Evaluation of Translation With Explicit ORdering), stands to replace both METEOR and BLEU (Bilingual Evaluation Understudy) as the modern metric for measuring MT quality. COMET can capture the meaning similarity between texts and predict human experts' translation quality judgments. It leverages large-scale cross-lingual neural language modeling, resulting in multilingual and adaptable MT evaluation models.