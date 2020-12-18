PHOTO: AVAKAphoto

Sendbird, which provides APIs across chat, voice and video for mobile and web applications, has announced a number of new capabilities developed to enhance digital chat experiences. They include dynamic partitioning for Open Channels, IP whitelisting, message threading and message search.

Dynamic partitioning for Open Channels allows users to create experiences that can host up to 20,000 members in public chats. Open Channels can also host up to 60,000 members in public chats if a customer leverages a dedicated server.

Sendbird now also offers IP whitelisting in addition to existing TLS encryption for chat messages, AES256 encryption for files and adherence to compliance standards such as ISO 27001, SOC2 Type 2, GDPR, HIPAA and options for hosting chat on AWS GovCloud. Only servers residing on these whitelisted IPs can make calls to the Sendbird Chat Platform API.

In other customer experience and digital marketing software news ...

Databox Integrates With HubSpot Services

Databox, a marketing performance software provider, has announced a new integration with HubSpot Services, which will allow users to track and visualize the performance of ticket management and team productivity in Databox. Users can monitor tickets, track the progress of their support team, see which pipeline results in the most tickets and measure the ratio between closed and opened tickets by team members.

A goals feature to track and visualize progress toward specific response targets is also available, in addition to the ability to automate alerts for notifications whenever important milestones are reached. Databox includes 19 default HubSpot Service Metrics. There are 19 pre-built visualizations for metrics available in HubSpot Services.

Users also have access to 16 calculated metrics, custom metrics commonly created by HubSpot Services users that Databox has created using Data Calculations. These are also pre-built, meaning users can drag-and-drop them into dashboards to visualize performance.

Sigma Computing Delivers Direct Data Access, Independent Data Exploration

Sigma Computing, which provides cloud analytics and business intelligence, is expanding its support for marketing teams with a new Campaign Performance template and other onboarding resources. The template enables marketers to get started in Sigma and navigate from dashboard to independent data exploration.

Leveraging data in a cloud data warehouse, Sigma’s new Campaign Performance template includes a pre-built dashboard and underlying worksheet with live data from sources like Hubspot, Marketo and Salesforce. The template can be customized based on the specific requirements.

Linc Launches Real-Time Promotion Support Digital Worker

Linc, a customer experience automation platform, has announced the launch of its Promotion Support Digital Worker, which provides resolution of promo code specific questions from within the chat experience.

Linc’s Promotion Support Digital Worker builds upon its existing Promotion Finder Digital Worker, which launched last year, allowing the user to discover and receive information about current promotions.

Linc officials claim support chatbots only answer generic questions about promotions. Linc’s promotional support, they say, delivers full resolution of the customer’s issues in real-time. The digital worker will guide the customer throughout the inquiry process through final checkout. This new digital worker is available through all of Linc’s conversational messaging channels such as webchat, SMS, Facebook, Whatsapp, Google’s Business Messages and Voice Channels such as Alexa and Google Assistant.

HCL Unveils Fall Commerce Release

HCL Software has added new capabilities for its HCL Commerce fall release designed to capture and analyze behavioral data. The latest release also has cloud-native portability, designed to give IT and DevOps options to choose where and how they deploy, including public, private, hybrid or on-premise. It also provides updates for HCL Commerce:

New Content Management System (CMS) and Digital Asset Manager (DAM).

HCL Unica Discover Integration.

Google Analytics Integration with Management Center.

Better Deployment of Commerce Websites.

LinkedIn Marketing Introduces LinkedIn Product Pages

LinkedIn has introduced LinkedIn Product Pages, a dedicated tab on a LinkedIn Page to help marketers nurture conversation and build brand affinity with customers and followers around products. Product Pages are designed to help raise awareness for solutions and generate more qualified leads.

Users with Product Pages can spotlight product endorsements and testimonials by users, gather ratings and reviews from current users and generate leads with a custom call-to-action button, such as a demo request or contact sales form. Users can add new products companies can feature and include media like videos or product screenshots, descriptions and more.

ON24 Appoints Steve Daheb as Chief Marketing Officer

ON24, a digital experience platform, has announced that Steve Daheb has joined the executive team as chief marketing officer. Daheb previously served as senior vice president at Oracle, responsible for growing Oracle Cloud, including platform and infrastructure services. He also led the Oracle Global Communications team. Prior to Oracle, Daheb held CMO roles at Citrix, Blue Coat Systems (acquired by Symantec) and Emulex (acquired by Broadcom).

Traject Acquires PLANOLY

Traject, a digital marketing software provider powered by ASG, has acquired PLANOLY, a social marketing platform. PLANOLY that allows users to visually plan, schedule and measure performance across Instagram, Pinterest, as well as cross-post to Facebook and Twitter.

ASG now has nine acquisitions in the martech industry and 31 overall. PLANOLY co-founders Brandy Pham, Andy Hoang, Kenny Teng and Thai Huynh will stay in the business for a period of time to help with the transition. The team will welcome former Traject Chief Innovation Officer Christina Martinez as their new CEO.