Sendinblue Acquires Yodel.io, Flatfile Lands $50M, More News

Sendinblue acquires Yodel.io, Calendly launches new dashboard, Flatfile lands $50M, more CX news.

Sendinblue, a digital marketing platform, has announced its acquisition of Yodel, a cloud-based business phone solution.

As the company’s fifth acquisition in 12 months, officials said the acquisition will improve customer support and drive more sales amid an uncertain economic environment.

“The addition of Yodel.io furthers our mission of reducing digital marketing costs for SMBs while creating additional touchpoints for customer success,” Armand Thiberge, founder and CEO of Sendinblue, said in a statement. “Business owners need ways to strengthen customer relationships while controlling their costs, and we’re continuing to invest in and expand the Sendinblue platform to meet those needs.”

Company officials said the new digital phone system features a digital receptionist using voice technology that integrates with tools like Slack, along with conversational interactive voice response (IVR) and cross-device management.

“Sendinblue and Yodel.io are the ideal match to address every pain point for ecommerce companies, shop owners and software companies,” Nina Hoedlmayr, co-CEO and co-founder at Yodel.io, said in a statement. “While our name, Yodel, is an ode to its Austrian origins, all existing and future services will be offered under the Sendinblue brand. Our continued focus on global accessibility will enable SMBs and ecommerce companies to communicate with their customers on a global scale, regardless of location.”

In other customer experience and digital marketing software news ...

Calendly Launches Analytics Dashboard

Calendly, a scheduling platform, announced Sept. 29 the rollout of a new reporting dashboard, Calendly Analytics. This new functionality replaces previously manual methods for generating regular performance and usage reports for internal management and executive leadership.

According to company officials, administrators of Calendly can leverage Calendly Analytics for the insights to improve productivity and track campaign performance and effectiveness.

“At Calendly, we know that data that leads to insights about your team’s meeting patterns can help you gain a competitive edge in today’s business environment,” Annie Pearl, chief product officer at Calendly, said in a statement. “No other company has access to this type of rich customer meeting information, and we are surfacing it in an easy-to-manage dashboard that guides teams to hit their business goals.”

QuestionPro Launches Reputation Monitoring and Analysis Tool

QuestionPro announced the launch of CX Reputation on Sept. 29, a new add-on module for QuestionPro CX that will allow customers to leverage direct surveys, digital feedback, online ratings, reviews and social data all natively within the same platform.

“Insights about a brand don’t just come from surveys and ratings — they come from what people say about a brand across the internet, from review sites to social media, to ecommerce sites,” Ken Peterson, president of QuestionPro CX, said in a statement. “CX Reputation aggregates, analyzes and delivers insights from these disparate conversations, ratings, rants and reviews in one place, making it easier than ever for marketing and customer service to spot and solve problems and to better engage with customers.”

Company officials said QuestionPro CX Reputation integrates with Google My Business, Google Play Store, Trustpilot and ReviewTrackers and features include the ability to monitor, track and analyze public ratings and reviews, notifications, real-time analytics, review filtering and AI sentiment analysis. CX Reputation.

Flatfile Lands $50M in Funding to Support Global Enterprise

Flatfile, a data onboarding platform, has announced it closed a $50M Series B round led by Tiger Global bringing Flatfile's current total funding to nearly $100 million.

Company officials said the round will enable the company to expand and support global enterprise companies.

“Flatfile is only just at the beginning of its journey to modernize how data is exchanged,” David Boskovic, Flatfile CEO, said in a statement. “This funding will enable us to continue to grow our engineering team and deliver ready-to-use data across SaaS and beyond.”

Perch Insights Closes $2.9M Seed Funding

Perch Insights announced Sept. 26 it landed $2.9M in seed funding from individual investors.

Company officials said the money will be used to expand its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) product. The Perch Insights product team, led by Shantanu Dhaka, plans to continue to expand and deepen the product’s capabilities, particularly with AI-driven analytics and pro-active alerts.

The Perch Insights platform has been incubated within Full Potential Solutions and has already been successfully deployed. President and Chairman of Full Potential Solutions Pamit Basak will also serve as chief executive officer for Perch Insights.

“It was immediately evident to us that by using the Perch Insights platform, we were able to share key insights to help COOs, CX leaders and tele-sales managers at all levels better understand critical trends in how they manage customer experience and acquire customers,” Basak said in a statement. “Armed with this knowledge, our clients were able to move out of reactive mode and start working proactively to optimize day-to-day execution, which is no small feat for anyone who works in this complex field.”

Unravel Data Raises $50M to Accelerate Dataops Observability

Unravel Data, a DataOps observability platform, announced on Sept. 27 it has closed a $50 million Series D round of funding led by Third Point Ventures, with participation from Bridge Bank and existing investors that include Menlo Ventures, Point72 Ventures, GGV Capital, and Harmony Capital, bringing the total amount of funding raised by Unravel Data to $107 million.

Company officials said they will use the investment to extend the Unravel Platform across the data ecosystems including Databricks, Snowflake, Amazon EMR, BigQuery, and Dataproc. As part of the new funding, Curtis McKee, partner at Third Point Ventures, will be joining Unravel Data’s Board of Directors.

“Data engineers and data scientists currently spend more than half their day debugging and troubleshooting issues on the thousands of data pipelines in their environment,” Kunal Agarwal, CEO of Unravel Data said in a statement. “Just as the DevOps market united the practice of software development and operations a decade ago to transform the application lifecycle, data teams require the same kind of full-stack visibility, automation, and actionable intelligence that meet their needs around data pipeline performance, cost and quality.”