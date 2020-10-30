Sitecore, a provider of digital experience management software, announced at its annual Sitecore Symposium this week that Sitecore Artificial Intelligence (AI) Auto Personalization Standard will be available as part of Sitecore Experience Platform 10 (XP) for customers beginning in early 2021.

Sitecore AI Auto Personalization Standard is designed to allow users to:

Enable auto personalization, such as images, text snippets and calls to action for sites.

Provide personalization performance visibility with AI analytics embedded in XP.

Track critical KPIs, such as engagement value and bounce rates, to measure success.

Sitecore also offers Sitecore AI Auto Personalization Premium. This includes "unlimited personalization" along with an AI insights dashboard with discovered audiences from both historical and daily data. Sitecore AI Auto Personalization was first piloted with the Microsoft Partner Network.

Sitecore also announced new content delivery capabilities, coming in early 2021. Sitecore Experience Manager (XM) will then have an added option for customers to leverage a delivery platform for static publishing of Sitecore JSS sites and runtime content delivery for headless sites, according to Sitecore officials.

In other customer experience and digital marketing software news ...

Qualtrics Releases Experience Management Updates

Qualtrics, which provides customer experience and experience management software, has announced an update to its Qualtrics XM Platform.

New enhancements to Qualtrics XM Platform include:

Trend Based Actions, which monitors trends in key performance indicators and triggers notifications and recommendations for actions if they drop below a certain threshold.

Qualtrics XM Directory, which hosts the history of a customer’s interaction and behavior, now comes with Segments, a solution that gives organizations the ability to build customer segments based on their preferences, feedback, behavior, spending habits and other indicators.

Role Based Access for XM Directory, which allows customers to establish granular access for individual users based on role and level.

Relative Importance Analysis (RIA), an analytics technique used by data scientists and statisticians, is now built into Stats iQ.

Qualtrics has also introduced five CX products: CustomerXM for Digital, CustomerXM for Customer Care, CustomerXM for Account Management, CustomerXM for Locations and CustomerXM for Foundational CX.

Chorus.ai Adds Conversation Intelligence API, Slack and Zapier Integrations

Chorus.ai, a conversation intelligence platform, has announced a new API and integrations for Zapier and Slack. The API will provide customers the ability to extract data or extend it into other tools such as a CRM or BI platform.

A Zapier integration, where unique triggers and actions or repetitive tasks are automated, will allow users to push insights to revenue teams. A native Slack integration enables recordings and snippets of voice of the customer insights for collaborative workflows. Chorus is also a featured launch partner for Zoom Video Communications for the new Zapps marketplace.

Arc Publishing Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Arc Publishing, a digital experience platform, has announced it is now available in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. Arc provides enterprise brands with a cloud-based solution built on an API-first platform. In addition to its listing on the AWS Marketplace, Arc is an advanced technology partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN).

MarketerHire Secures $3M in Funding

MarketerHire, a marketing talent marketplace and hiring platform, has announced it has raised $3 million in funding. Executives at Zillow, Thrive Market, FabFitFun, Seamless, Notion and others participated in the round. This recent round brings MarketerHire's total financing to $4 million.

MarketerHire also announced the launch of its MarketerMatch technology, a data-driven algorithmic solution that is designed to help spot freelancing talent and qualified marketing experts. MarketerHire has been in existence for 18 months and pairs brands and agencies with marketing experts.

Mediafly Acquires Presentify

Mediafly, a provider of sales enablement technology, content management and advisory services, has acquired Presentify, a communication solution. This expands the company's global presence and adds customers like Barclaycard, Pitney Bowes and Avalara.

Mediafly users will be able to build selling stories using visual communication capabilities all through the Mediafly app, which natively supports content formats, animations and modularized assets, according to company officials. It now combines Presentify’s visual communications capabilities with its enterprise-grade technology.