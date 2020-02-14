Snowflake, a cloud data platform, has earned $479 million in a growth funding round that has raised its valuation to $12.4 billion. The latest round was co-led by new investors Dragoneer Investment Group and Salesforce Ventures. Existing Snowflake investors, including Altimeter Capital, ICONIQ Capital, Madrona Venture Group, Redpoint Ventures, Sequoia and Sutter Hill Ventures, also participated in the round.

Snowflake also announced a new strategic partnership with Salesforce. Company officials did not elaborate on the Salesforce partnership. They said they would have more details at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Summit, in Las Vegas from June 1-4. In an email note, David Raab, founder of the CDP Institute, said Snowflake powers many customer data platforms (CDPs), which makes the partnership with Salesforce “intriguing.”

In other customer experience software news ...

Salesforce Execs Launch Habu with $15M Funding Round

Habu, a marketing data operating system, has launched with a $15 million funding round. Founded by former Salesforce executives Tom Chavez and Vivek Vaidya, Habu has come out of stealth with what company officials call a “durable data foundation” that can “deliver cross-channel personalization with automated privacy controls.”

Chavez was CEO and co-founder of Krux, acquired by Salesforce. Vaidya was formerly CTO of Salesforce Marketing Cloud and is now co-founder and CTO of Habu. The Series A funding round was led by super{set}, a startup studio founded by Chavez and Vaidya. Select investors also participated.

Habu will provide:

Individual-level insights and automated recommendations

Options, control and flexibility to grow first-party data in a neutral environment

Modular OS is interoperable with existing martech stacks

Cross-channel identity management and capabilities for next-best-actions to high-intent segments.

Habu will use its first round of funds to support team growth with engineers and martech sales executives. The company currently employs 35 employees between San Francisco, Boston and New York.

Upland Software Acquires Localytics

Upland Software, which provides enterprise work management software, has acquired Localytics, a mobile app personalization and analytics solution provider. The deal went for $67 million. Upland now creates a Customer Experience Management (CXM) Cloud that includes mobile experiences, personalization and real-time sentiment analysis across digital channels, including text, mobile app, browser, wallet, voice and email. The acquisition adds approximately $20 million in annualized revenues, according to company officials.

Localytics’ software provides insights into consumer behavior within mobile app experiences. Localytics’ support for interactions across push, in-app, inbox and remarketing combines with audience segmentation. It connects to other marketing channels, such as email and web.

Dun & Bradstreet Debuts D&B Analytics Studio

Dun & Bradstreet, which provides business decisioning data and analytics, has announced the availability of D&B Analytics Studio. Company officials said the offering is a cloud-based analytics platform that provides clients with a single, integrated solution to operationalize data and analytics. They can combine tools, predefined model functions and Dun & Bradstreet content and scores in order to manage data integration, analysis and time to operationalize. The platform also provides access to alternative data sources that can be incorporated into predictive models alongside traditional data.

Business insights can be derived from Dun & Bradstreet Data Cloud, alternative data sources and customer-owned data sources. The new offering also includes access to B2B data analytics, subject matter expertise and advanced analytics tools that allow clients to use predefined Dun & Bradstreet analytics functions or code their own using advanced AI/ML capabilities. Dun & Bradstreet is currently accepting beta customers for D&B Analytics Studio.

e-Spirit Launches FirstSpirit Experience Accelerator

e-Spirit, a digital experience platform and hybrid CMS provider, has introduced FirstSpirit Experience Accelerator. Company officials said the FirstSpirit Experience Accelerator reduces implementation time through a progressive web application front-end (PWA) used for custom mobile-first websites and apps. It gives users access to:

Hybrid CMS architecture front-end: A production-ready blueprint for creating dynamic web experiences with ultra-high performance

Headless powered front-end PWA

FragmentCreator for creating content fragments

Smart Dashboards for access to all content-relevant KPIs

Touchpoint editing for previewing and edit content in the context of any channel

Multi-site and multi-brand management

Development toolkit and API service framework

The SaaS-based FirstSpirit hybrid CMS is a headless CMS and includes headless and decoupled capabilities.