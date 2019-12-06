Sprinklr, a customer experience management provider, has acquired Nanigans’ social advertising business. Sprinklr will extend its performance and brand social advertising capabilities through the acquisition. Nanigans, a performance advertising software company that works with clients in the ecommerce and gaming space, sold to Sprinklr its data management, predictive analytics, optimization, campaign management and granular real-time reporting capabilities.

Nanigans will maintain ownership of its software that measures the effectiveness of an advertisement. Some of its employees will become Sprinklr team members. Company officials did not disclose how many employees will make the shift nor did they discuss financial terms of the deal.

In terms of performance advertising, brands purchase ad space and pay the publisher when someone reacts to their ad. Consumer reactions brands pay for include online sales and app installs. Sprinklr’s acquisition of Nanigans’ social advertising business will enhance Sprinklr’s Modern Advertising product, according to Sprinklr CEO Ragy Thomas. It expands Sprinklr’s stack that includes social advertising, marketing, customer care, research and engagement capabilities.

In other customer experience software news ...

Episerver Taps SAP CX Leader as CEO

Episerver, a digital experience software company, has named Alex Atzberger as its CEO. Atzberger joins Episerver after spending nearly 15 years with SAP, serving most recently as president of SAP Customer Experience. SAP over the last few years has doubled down on its frontend software capabilities through customer experience software in addition to its back-end infrastructure that for decades has driven business operations for large companies.

Episerver, meanwhile, offers a digital experience suite of tools including ecommerce, web content management and a host of other capabilities. It is coming off a major acquisition in September of 2018 when Insight Venture Partners acquired Episerver for $1.16B. “Episerver is one of the greatest untold stories,” Atzberger said in a press release. “...Now it is about acceleration. We need to accelerate value for customers, our partner ecosystem and awareness in the market."

Episerver’s executive team will report up to Atzberger, who will report to Executive Chairman Adam Berger and to the Episerver board of directors.

Terminus Names Kopp as CEO

Terminus, an account-based marketing platform, has named Tim Kopp as its CEO and chairman. Kopp has worked at ExactTarget and Coca Cola. He was at ExactTarget when it was acquired by Salesforce in 2013 for $2.7 billion. Kopp has served on the Terminus board of directors since 2015 and assumed the role of the executive chairman earlier this year. Co-founder and former CEO Eric Spett will continue to be involved with the company as a member of the board. “Marketing and business are at a crossroads. We’re shifting to a new frontier of automation that prioritizes more effective account targeting, engagement and acquisition,” Kopp said in a press release. “The emerging generation of CMOs is transitioning toward hyper-targeted campaigns and intelligent, data-driven digital marketing.”

Amperity CDP Releases 'Parallel Environment'

Amperity, a customer data management provider, has announced the launch of Amperity Sandboxes, which company officials call a “parallel environment” to the Amperity customer data workflow. The environment replicated the Amperity instance with ingestion, resolution, segmentation and orchestration. Technical teams can now better make changes to any element in their Amperity instance and push changes through quickly, according to the company. Amperity officials said they were inspired by change management technologies like GitHub in releasing Sandboxes.

Amperity officials in the press release discussed the reality that data, systems and uses cases change. The Amperity Sandboxes addition includes a data model that can be added to or updated any time. It offers a toolset to make changes like adding new data sources, updating Stitch configuration and editing database tables or attributes. At the same time, the operational instance for the Amperity platform continues to power decisions and campaigns.

Amperity Sandboxes is available now, in closed beta, to system integrators and select customers.

mParticle Releases Profile API

mParticle, a customer data platform (CDP) provider, has released a new Profile API. It allows users to leverage mParticle’s omnichannel user profiles to create personalized experiences anywhere they make an HTTPS request, including across web, native apps, brick-and-mortar locations, email, and customer support channels. Profile API allows users to build a personalization engine for multiple touchpoints beyond just messaging.

Company officials identified lapsed and churn-risk users as a common use case. Marketers can use that data to at-risk user audience segments with mParticle to launch targeted campaigns through email, push messaging and social campaigns. Profile API surfaces this user information in more places, including apps, alerts, overlays, pop-ups, support calls, brick-and-mortar stores by integrating Point-of-Sale (POS) system and voice assistants.