SugarCRM, a provider of CRM and customer experience software, has announced the acquisition of Node, an artificial intelligence (AI) platform that leverages CRM data and external sources to deliver predictability to support business use cases. Node's AI capabilities and deep learning models will bake into SugarCRM’s CX platform for sales, marketing and service teams to support forecasting expected outcomes, challenges and opportunities.

The companies did not disclose financial details. SugarCRM’s CX platform and Node’s AI technology will allow users to:

Identify customers most likely to churn.

Predict likelihood to convert from lead scoring models.

Leverage insight-driven forecasting and prescriptive guidance for sale-close monitoring.

Use recommendations for add-on products during the customer journey.

Ascertain marketing attribution and contribution to closed business.

Improve customer engagement models through predictive case routing and contextual data.

SugarCRM, based in Cupertino, Calif. and founded in 2004, has raised $123.1 million and made six acquisitions, according to Crunchbase.

In other customer experience and marketing software news ...

Smartsheet Acquires Brandfolder for $155 Million

Smartsheet, which provides workplace collaboration software, has announced it has agreed to acquire Brandfolder, a digital asset management (DAM) provider. The deal is worth $155 million. Combining Brandfolder’s DAM capabilities with Smartsheet’s collaborative work management platform will help users manage workflows around content and collaboration, according to company officials.

Brandfolder is designed to help brands manage digital content. It provides insights and analysis on the discoverability and reusability of assets. Its content capabilities coupled with Smartsheet’s workflow and collaboration features is designed to provide teams with a solution to manage, share and publish their content. It also includes Brandfolder’s performance data features through brand-specific tags that track content. Brandfolder also comes with identification and categorization search capabilities.

Closing of the $155M deal is expected in September. Company officials will provide additional details regarding the anticipated financial impact of the acquisition in Smartsheet's second quarter of fiscal year 2021 earnings announcement on Sept. 2. Software Equity Group served as Brandfolder’s exclusive financial advisor on the transaction.

Impact Acquires ACTIVATE Influencer Marketing Platform

Impact, a partnership automation software provider, has announced the acquisition of ACTIVATE, a SaaS platform in the influencer industry. The acquisition combines capabilities in influencer discovery, reporting and campaign management, including collaborations across all major social platforms. Impact has existing influencer platform partners, creating a global influencer marketplace with more than 300,000 opt-in influencers.

Impact’s Partnership Cloud automates the process of discovering and onboarding business partnerships. ACTIVATE’s capabilities will assist in discovering creators and managing influencer partnerships. The technical integration between ACTIVATE and Impact provides users with Impact’s automated contracting and payment processing.

Perfect Sense Rebrands as Brightspot

Perfect Sense, a professional services company that helps companies with digital experiences, has announced it will rebrand the company as Brightspot, the name of its flagship Content Business Platform product. Company officials said the Brightspot Content Business Platform was designed to replace traditional content management systems (CMS). It was designed by publishers and developers with an extensible architecture.

Genesys Announces Partnership with Adobe

Genesys, a cloud customer experience and contact center solutions provider, announced it is working with Adobe in a move designed to help organizations break down data silos between marketing, commerce, sales and service departments. The integration is between Genesys Cloud with Adobe Experience Platform. Genesys is a premier partner in the Adobe Exchange program.

Integrating Genesys Cloud and Adobe Experience Platform will enrich customer profiles by linking an individual’s marketing and contact center history with their real-time intent, according to company officials. Organizations can now use Adobe Experience Platform’s real-time customer profiles with Genesys Predictive Engagement, which is powered by AI and embedded in Genesys Cloud. Agents get more intelligence from past interactions, purchases, customer segments, interests and real-time intent and can more accurately predict how and when to engage prospects. Marketers can also extend their campaigns’ reach across digital and voice channels with richer campaign attribution and optimal conversion paths to inform their strategies.