SurveyMonkey has entered into an agreement to acquire customer experience management company GetFeedback. GetFeedback is a customer feedback solution that serves over 10,000 brands. The acquisition is designed to bring customer feedback data into existing systems of record. GetFeedback is embedded within Salesforce and will help SurveyMonkey "accelerate our integration strategy and sell to enterprise organizations," according to SurveyMonkey officials.

ProKarma Acquires Connective DX

ProKarma, a global digital services company, has acquired Connective DX, a digital experience agency. Connective DX, a 20-plus-year agency, brings capabilities around digital experience strategy, experience design and technology, according to ProKarma officials. The combined company will see expansion in end-to-end digital capabilities. Each organization is headquartered in Portland, Ore. Connective DX has worked with content and marketing technology platforms, notably the Sitecore and Adobe platforms.

Beynd Nets $2M

Beynd, a customer onboarding solution, has announced a $2 million seed round led by Peak Ventures with participation from Prelude Ventures, according to a report from TechCrunch.

The product has been live for about 10 months. Beynd also has 121 paying customers with 6,800 users, according to TechCrunch's report.

Stratifyd Earns $10M

CIBC Innovation Banking has entered into a $10 million debt financing deal with AI-powered customer feedback solution Stratifyd. According to company officials, Stratifyd’s AI-powered platform analyzes omni-channel customer feedback, such as star ratings, surveys, marketplace reviews, call center transcripts and social media content.

dotData Debuts New Software Versions

dotData, which provides data science automation and operationalization, has announced the availability of Version 1.6 of dotData Data Enterprise and Version 1.2 of dotDataPy. The software is designed to boost productivity of data science projects utilizing proprietary AI technologies. The updates include AI-powered feature engineering for text data, deep learning in AutoML, Hadoop deployment and greater transparency, according to company officials.

Luminoso Updates Daylight

Luminoso has updated Luminoso Daylight, its natural language understanding application designed to analyze unstructured text data, such as product reviews, open-ended survey responses and support tickets.​​ The updates introduce advanced sentiment analysis and a new insights dashboard.

Zylotech Partners with Bombora

Zylotech, a B2B customer data platform (CDP) company, has partnered with B2B intent data provider Bombora. Bombora’s intent data feed will now be a feature of the Zylotech CDP. It is designed to help users identify key accounts and personas helping drive account-based marketing (ABM) revenue.

Marchex Releases Conversational AI Technology

Marchex, which provides customer call analytics, has released new AI technology designed to interpret the complex language of customer intent. The suite of new pre-trained conversational AI models was developed by the Marchex Innovation Development (MIND) Lab team. It will help organizations respond to the needs of customers during sales conversations over the phone or via text, according to company officials.

Datawrkz Debuts CDP

Datawrkz has built its own Customer Data Platform. It will help customers integrate information about website visitors with information stored in offline enterprise systems such as CRM products and email automation tools.