About usEditorial calendarAdvertise here
Skeleton costume in the driver's seat of a truck.
Editorial

Tales From the Crypt: Top 6 Customer Advisory Board Horror Stories

4 minute read
Rob Jensen avatar
October 27, 2022
Customer Experience
Some scary tales from the meeting crypt can serve as a reminder — or warning — for what not to do for customer advisory boards.

With Halloween upon us, it’s a good opportunity to reflect on the times when customer advisory boards (CABs) don’t go to plan. It can happen in the best of circumstances and to the best of people, even with the best laid plans. After all, CAB managers and executive sponsors are often working with numerous people from within their own company and with external customers, not to mention third party hotel, event and food and beverage staffs.

So while the vast majority of CAB meetings go off without a hitch, leaving customers and host company executives pleased (even thrilled!) with the engagement, perhaps some scary tales from the meeting crypt can serve as a reminder — or warning — for what not to do.

As such, here are the top six customer advisory board horror stories as gathered from our consultants:

Night of the Living Dead: Last Minute Preps

Creating and reviewing CAB meeting content late in the process can give any CAB manager nightmares. I’ve facilitated a couple meetings where content — including the company’s actual messaging and positioning — was still being hashed out at the onsite prep meeting the night before the meeting was to start. One of my colleagues told me a story in which CAB members arrived for the welcome reception only to see host company executives frantically still working on their meeting content.

Moral: While late tweaks can be expected, if your company is still creating content late into the night before your meeting, you’re doing things wrong and your customers will likely notice.

Related Article: Keep the Customer Advisory Board Meeting to Customers

Monster Mash: Rogue Executives

We’ve seen host company management harm meetings by going well off script. One executive was chastised by CAB members for presenting a canned investor presentation, while another had to be stopped after droning ad nauseam about his yoga class. I’ve experienced executive meeting crashers who showed up to the gathering uninvited and had to be asked to leave. Executives who ignore prep meetings have created havoc in front of customers. One sales executive showed up late, misunderstood what was being presented, argued with customers and attempted to take over the meeting to spin it into an overly optimistic sales engagement. When this didn’t happen, the exec left in a huff and even attempted to have the CAB cancelled.

Moral: Proactively communicate your meeting plans and timelines to your company executives, and have your program executive sponsor reign in rogue participants.

Ghouls and Goblins: Demanding CAB Members

While most CAB members are polite and professional, one of my colleagues experienced a “prima donna” who showed up to the meeting with five others from her company who were not invited, and demanded seats near the window for each of her party.

Moral: Communicate the participant meeting rules with your CAB members in your program charter document.

Jump Scare: Unplanned Noises

One CAB meeting managed by a colleague of mine was held next to a larger group next door. Thirty minutes in, the group next door started playing the national anthem very loudly, causing the CAB keynote speaker to stop and try to keep going again. He became flustered and seemingly never got his groove back after this.

Learning Opportunities

Webinar
Leveraging the power of appreciation to improve the employee experience
Nov
1
The Evolution of Employee Recognition
Leveraging the power of appreciation to improve the employee experience
Webinar
AdobeStock_275879779
Nov
1
Predicting Loyalty & Retention with AI
Pecan | AI for Business
Webinar
AdobeStock_493358337
Nov
2
How AI is Creating Better Agent and Customer Experiences
AI has gone mainstream, learn how to best use it in the contact center
Webinar
AdobeStock_528346295
Nov
9
Make Customer Experience Easy
A just-right customer experience will no longer help you retain and attract new customers.
Webinar
AdobeStock_378653560
Nov
22
Optimize Your Online Patient Experiences
How to use data to deliver informative digital experiences while navigating patient privacy laws
Conference
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
May
10
CMSWire CONNECT 2023
Explore the latest customer experience and customer services technologies
Webinar
Leveraging the power of appreciation to improve the employee experience
Nov
1
The Evolution of Employee Recognition
Leveraging the power of appreciation to improve the employee experience
Webinar
AdobeStock_275879779
Nov
1
Predicting Loyalty & Retention with AI
Pecan | AI for Business
Webinar
Leveraging the power of appreciation to improve the employee experience
Nov
1
The Evolution of Employee Recognition
Leveraging the power of appreciation to improve the employee experience
Webinar
AdobeStock_275879779
Nov
1
Predicting Loyalty & Retention with AI
Pecan | AI for Business
Webinar
AdobeStock_493358337
Nov
2
How AI is Creating Better Agent and Customer Experiences
AI has gone mainstream, learn how to best use it in the contact center
Webinar
Leveraging the power of appreciation to improve the employee experience
Nov
1
The Evolution of Employee Recognition
Leveraging the power of appreciation to improve the employee experience

Moral: Let the interruption pass; or investigate your neighbor beforehand to see what they’re planning.

A Dark and Stormy Night: Outdoor Chaos

Dealing with the elements outdoors always presents a wild card for event planners. But things got dicey for one CAB meeting that was held outdoors on a windy day — meeting documents were blown all around. In addition, although under a tent, morning dew made the seats, papers and tables wet and outdoor noises drowned out much of the discussion. Finally, some wasps crashed the meeting, sending participants fleeing!

Moral: Keep meetings indoors and have a backup plan in case of inclement weather for outdoor activities.

Related Article: 5 Things to Accomplish After Your Customer Advisory Board Meeting

Dead Man’s Party: Wild Social Activities

One of my colleague’s companies held its CAB social event at a gun range, offering a selection of high-powered weapons laid out on a table for members to shoot at will – with no instruction provided or safety precautions taken – not to mention a full, open bar nearby. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

Moral: Keep social activities easy, low-impact and of interest to all attendees.

Conclusion: Avoid the Unplanned Strikes

The vast majority of CAB meetings go very smoothly, thanks to advanced planning, adhering to deadlines and excellent, proactive communications to all participants. But things can quickly go south if plans are not well communicated, participants ignore preparation and guidance, or the unplanned strikes.

About the author

Rob Jensen

Rob Jensen is vice president of marketing for Ignite Advisory Group (www.igniteag.com), a consultancy that helps B2B companies manage their customer and partner advisory board programs. Rob has more than 20 years of experience in marketing, communications and business development leadership positions with leading enterprise software and technology companies.

Tags

customer experiencecxmcustomer advisory boardsvoice of the customercustomer loyalty

Featured Research

Featured research
White Paper
Delivering Frictionless Customer Experience
Key trends, tips and tools you can put to use this year to deliver great customer experiences amid significant change
Read now
Featured research
eBook
6 Personalization Trends You Need to Know
How personalization can help create more engaging digital experiences
Read now
Featured research
eBook
EX and Great Tech: Complementary Pillars of the Customer Experience
How employee experience and contact center technology drive better CX outcomes
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Crafting personalized customer experiences with data
How using customer data and insights can help generate increased marketing ROI
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
The State of Data and AI in Retail
4 Proven Strategies Brands Can Use to Unlock Greater Experience
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Your Business Shortcut to Digital Transformation
The Right Development Platform Makes a Difference
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Human-Centered AI for Customer Service
3 Systems You Need to Scale Your Support Operations
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) Market Guide
Everything you need to know about the DXP marketplace
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Delivering Frictionless Customer Experience
Key trends, tips and tools you can put to use this year to deliver great customer experiences amid significant change
Read now
Featured research
eBook
6 Personalization Trends You Need to Know
How personalization can help create more engaging digital experiences
Read now
Featured research
eBook
EX and Great Tech: Complementary Pillars of the Customer Experience
How employee experience and contact center technology drive better CX outcomes
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Crafting personalized customer experiences with data
How using customer data and insights can help generate increased marketing ROI
Read now

About CMSWire

For nearly two decades CMSWire, produced by Simpler Media Group, has been the world's leading community of customer experience professionals.

.

Today the CMSWire community consists of over 5 million influential customer experience and custom service leaders, the majority of whom are based in North America and employed by medium to large organizations. Our sister community, Reworked gathers the world's leading employee experience and digital workplace professionals.

Join the Community

Get the CMSWire Mobile App

Download App Store
Download google play