Tealium, a Customer Data Platform (CDP), has announced Tealium Functions, a free feature within the Tealium CDP. It is designed to allow customers to connect custom destinations, manage data, automate workflows and launch new use cases. Tealium Functions gives developers a canvas to leverage JavaScript code in order to build custom solutions and launch new use cases.

Specifically, Tealium Functions can help customers:

Build or customize integrations to connect to custom destinations or customize existing marketplace integrations

Transform real-time, streaming data prior to activation

Automate workflows

Connect to external datasets to leverage data that lives outside of a business' CDP

Tealium Functions is generally available for Tealium EventStream API Hub and AudienceStream CDP customers.

Later this year, Transformations in Tealium Functions will be available to further expand customization capabilities and allow customers to create functions at the point of data collection.

In other digital customer experience software news...

Northpass Integrates With HubSpot

Northpass, a learning software platform, has announced it has been officially listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace. App Partners are independent software vendors (ISVs) who have built an integration with HubSpot and been accepted to the App Marketplace.

Northpass for HubSpot connects a learning management system (LMS) to HubSpot's customer relationship management (CRM) platform. This connection enables HubSpot customers that install it to:

Programmatically share data between HubSpot and Northpass

Centralize learning activity data within the CRM

Automate customer education workflows using learning and CRM data

Epsilon Expands Messaging Capabilities

Epsilon has announced that it is expanding its messaging capabilities with the launch of Epsilon PeopleCloud (EPC) Messaging Essentials, a solution for email and cross-channel marketers at mid-market companies. EPC Messaging Essentials leverages Epsilon's enterprise-level solution, EPC Messaging, to help marketers deliver individualized messages to customers across email, SMS, mobile push and more. It is backed by Epsilon's identity resolution capabilities.

EPC Messaging Essentials features new, campaign-specific capabilities that can be activated by mid-market companies:

Dialogues: Helps marketers define a set of real-time marketing automations that react to customer behaviors and signals across various channels.

SignUp+: Identifies the best targets for a brand, serves them a digital ad that connects to a smart capture email opt-in experience, capturing profile data.

Bloomreach Announces Launch of New Content Module

Bloomreach, which provides content and commerce solutions, has announced the launch of a headless content module, Bloomreach Content. Bloomreach Content is built for commerce.

Bloomreach Content offers:

The Bloomreach Content module is fully SaaS

Merchandiser-friendly: Bloomreach Content offers marketers and merchandisers the ability to build and control the customer journey across digital channels

Commerce-specific tools: Bloomreach Content users can create pages; in-page product merchandising; page scheduling; an API-first architecture; and have the ability to launch, manage and customize campaign-specific landing pages, microsites and more. The new Bloomreach Content module is also integrated with commerce storefronts including Vue Storefront, Next.js Commerce, React Storefront 8, and SAP Spartacus, and supports web development platform partners Layer0, Netlify and Vercel.

FullStory Updates DXI Platform

FullStory, a digital experience intelligence (DXI) provider, has announced enhancements to its DXI platform. The new Signals and Funnels capabilities extend FullStory's platform to help companies better understand how customers move through their digital experiences. Companies can leverage anonymized customer behavioral data to take data-driven action based on more than a dozen pre-configured digital engagement metrics, according to company officials.

The new enhancements add four new Signals, including Scroll Depth (analyze content engagement); Highlight (spot key interactions); Pinch-to-zoom (address sizing struggles) and Refresh (see page performance friction).

With Funnels, users can perform analysis on workflows to reveal wins and opportunities for improving the digital experience. Funnels enables companies to measure form completion rates, analyze onboarding forms and understand interactions with carousels and modals.

Funnels and Signals are immediately available to FullStory clients and included as part of the FullStory DXI platform.

Kibo Adds Personalized Search

Kibo, a commerce provider, has announced that Personalized Search is now available. Kibo Personalized Search is the latest personalization feature to further bring Monetate and Certona capabilities into the Kibo platform.

Personalized Search delivers a set of search capabilities covering the browse and discovery journey, including:

Personalized Site Search: Provides search results leveraging Monetate and Certona

Provides search results leveraging Monetate and Certona Personalized Category Pages: Provides personalized product listings on category or subcategory pages

Provides personalized product listings on category or subcategory pages Predictive Visual Search: Enables recommendation results for as-you-type, partial or full-search terms

Sprout Social Integrates With Shopify, Facebook Shops

Sprout Social, a cloud-based social media management software provider, has announced new integrations with Shopify and Facebook Shops. Sprout’s integrations with Shopify and Facebook Shops enable Sprout users to deliver customer care and provide personalized interactions throughout the purchasing cycle. Sprout customers will now have access to product catalogs and historical customer information.

Tenovos Secures $8M in Series A-1 Funding

Tenovos, a Digital Asset Management (DAM) provider, has announced that it has secured an $8 million Series A-1 investment led by Progress Ventures. The oversubscribed round more than triples the company's valuation and counts participation from previous investors including Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments (BDMI), Revel Partners and Dublin Capital. It also introduces new personal investors including Jeff Lunsford, CEO of Tealium. The investment will be used to accelerate product development.