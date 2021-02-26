PHOTO: byron hirsch/EyeEm

Terminus, an account-based marketing (ABM) platform, has announced it raised a $90 million Series C from Boston-based Great Hill Partners with participation from existing investors Atlanta Ventures, Edison Partners and Hallett Capital. The investment by Great Hill Partners brings Terminus’ total funding to $125M.

Great Hill Partners’ Derek Schoettle and Chris Gaffney will join Terminus’ Board of Directors. Schoettle served as CEO of ZoomInfo (acquired by DiscoverOrg in 2019) and chief business officer of IBM’s Watson & Cloud platform. Gaffney, who co-founded Great Hill Partners in 1988, has served on more than 45 boards and participated in over 100 acquisitions.

Earlier Terminus expanded its platform with the acquisitions of account-based chat solution Ramble and account profiling and predictive data company GrowFlare. Ramble, now Terminus Chat, allows Terminus to offer native chat.

Terminus’ Chat from Anywhere technology means users can launch a chat experience from any digital experience, according to company officials. The company has also expanded its leadership team with the addition of enterprise software executives from Braze, Salesforce Marketing Cloud and Conga.

In other customer experience and digital marketing software news ...

Blueshift Raises $30M Series C

Blueshift, an AI-powered customer data platform (CDP), has announced a $30 million Series C financing round, bringing the total amount raised to $65 million. This latest funding round was led by Fort Ross Ventures and Avatar Growth Capital. Existing investors including Softbank Ventures Asia, Storm Ventures, Conductive Ventures and Nexus Venture Partners also participated in the round. Ratan Singh of Fort Ross Ventures will join Blueshift's Board of Directors.

According to company officials, Blueshift's SmartHub CDP platform combines the data fidelity of a CDP with intelligence for marketers to make real-time decisions.

Jellyfish Acquires Five Companies

Jellyfish, a digital marketing services and software provider, has announced the acquisition of five companies. Jellyfish’s expansion follows previous acquisitions with a significant investment from Fimalac Group in 2019. The company combines agency services with consultancy, training and technologies.

Jellyfish acquired the following businesses:

Seelk: software and consultancy for Amazon Marketplace

software and consultancy for Amazon Marketplace Splash: technology and services with global localization

technology and services with global localization Quill: global performance content for ecommerce

global performance content for ecommerce Webedia Brand Services: gamification, content, data, technology services and enterprise data strategies

gamification, content, data, technology services and enterprise data strategies Data Runs Deep: Consulting, implementation and training for data solutions

BrandMaker Announces Strategic Investment from Rubicon Technology Partners

BrandMaker, which provides marketing operations and marketing resource management solutions, has secured a strategic majority investment from Rubicon Technology Partners, a private equity firm. The investment will accelerate BrandMaker's global growth strategy, particularly in North America.

BrandMaker provides a single, integrated SaaS platform to manage the marketing value chain. It offers collaboration for marketing operations, and the ability to manage marketing ROI.

VidMob Raises $50 Million Series C Funding

VidMob, which provides marketing software, announced that it has closed its Series C financing, raising $50 million in expansion capital from a group of funds, strategic investors and companies in the creative technology space. The new round will support VidMob’s global expansion, new ecommerce initiatives, ongoing investments into advanced technology and data science.

The new round includes participation from Adobe, Shutterstock, Drive by DraftKings, the Spruce House Partnership, Prefix Capital, BuildGroup, Interlock Partners, Macanta and tech execs like Michael Kassan, Nick Brien and Thomas Tull. César Melo, former president at Mondelez and PepsiCo, CEO at Foster Grant and VP at Colgate-Palmolive, is also investing and joining the board as an advisor.

When combined with previous rounds, the company has now raised nearly $100 million for its AI-powered software that is designed to allow marketers to optimize ad design.

Dynamic Yield Adds Deep Learning-Based Personalized Listing Pages

Dynamic Yield, an experience optimization platform, has introduced its deep learning-based Ranking engine, allowing ecommerce brands to personalize their product listing pages (PLPs).

Dynamic Yield's Ranking engine uses a self-training deep learning model that was developed in the past year. It predicts what products an individual is most likely to engage with or purchase based on past behaviors, in-session activity, as well as trends seen across the site.

Applause Launches Product Excellence Platform

Applause has launched a Product Excellence Platform (PEP). It combines software products, enterprise-grade SaaS testing infrastructure, digital testing solutions and access to a community of digital experts. This allows users insights and expertise to help release digital assets.

The Applause Product Excellence Platform is open, integrates with clients’ existing processes and is built on five core pillars:

SaaS products

Multi-Point Testing Solutions

Deep Domain Expertise

Enterprise-Class SaaS Infrastructure

Global Testing Community

Applause also announced the new Applause Codeless Automation (ACA) SaaS product, which enables brands' employees to create test automation scripts.

Kustomer Launches App Marketplace

Kustomer, a CRM provider owned by Facebook, has launched the Kustomer App Marketplace, a curated set of applications and integrations that can be added to the Kustomer platform. Users can integrate communications, ecommerce, social, productivity, advanced analytics, and other apps with the Kustomer CRM platform.

Included for features: