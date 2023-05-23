Bad automation feels like a bad sci-fi movie — outdated and unsatisfactory. Today's customer wants technology created for 2023, and they want to interact with brands in a way that meets their evolving needs. As the world becomes more digital and more technologically advanced, these consumers have a new list of expectations from customer service. Companies need to improve customer service and empower customers with tools that ease their CX frustrations.

According to the 2023 report, “Customer Experience Scorecard,” there are several key priorities that businesses should include in their automation strategy. Keeping these priorities in mind can help them meet and exceed customers’ expectations.

Your Automation Must Decrease Wait Times

Customers hate waiting, especially when they have something important to resolve with customer service. Negative outcomes include customers feeling undervalued and forming negative perceptions of the brand. A survey found that 90% of consumers say getting an immediate response to a customer-service question is “important" or "very important."

The “Customer Experience Scorecard” report dug deeper into these trends. According to the report, most customers are only willing to spend about 10 minutes to resolve a problem with customer service. Also, more than 70% of customers say that speed, convenience, helpful employees and friendly service matter the most in a customer service interaction.

Experts suggest that organizations invest in improving these areas through solutions that improve customer interactions. For many organizations, it’s tempting to adopt the latest trendy solution without considering if it’s what they actually need to solve their problems. But in the long term, it’s more important to carefully consider what is actually important to customers and find solutions that address what matters most to them.

Your Automation Must Understand Context

Another major customer service frustration for customers is when an intelligent virtual assistant cannot understand key context or intent in a conversation. Customers then have to repeat themselves and use robotic phrasing in order to complete their request. Language is complex, and the same words can mean different things in different contexts. Automation must be able to make sense of a human language and understand intent despite the way words are used.

Conversational AI brings these types of conversations to the next level. Its use of natural language processing (NLP) allows the program to communicate more like a human and less like a robot. It can decipher different languages, understand intent more clearly and recognize more complex speech patterns. This is a much more effective way to communicate with customers than traditional interactive voice response systems (IVR), which generally do not have the capabilities to understand what a customer is saying.

Learning Opportunities

Webinar
Learn the implications of AI to your company though thought-provoking questions
May
30
ChatGPT and the Future of Conversational AI
This discussion explores various aspects of AI implementation, ethical considerations, and challenges for your organization.
Webinar
An inspirational future of Employee Voice
May
31
The Evolution of Employee Listening - 2023 Trends & Best Practices
Learn proven effective methods and solutions to supporting an inspirational future of Employee Voice
Webinar
Skills needed to design, build, and run generative AI-based CX solutions
Jun
1
How organizations can design, build and run Generative AI into the Customer Experience
Discover how to drive enhanced CX through Generative AI
Webinar
Learn how to optimize your digital customer journey
Jun
6
The Future of Social Media: Emerging Trends and How to Stay Ahead of the Curve
The impact of emerging technologies like AI on social media
Webinar
Discover the challenges that contact centers, AX, and CX face and how CAI-assisted applications can help solve them
Jun
13
The Future of Contact Centers with AI at the Helm
Learn how to balance human intuition and interaction with the potential uses of AI to create delightful and lasting CX
Webinar
AdobeStock_100712730
On demand
AI for Marketers: Optimize Personalization Across the Funnel
Understand the benefits of utilizing AI across your entire marketing stack
Webinar
Learn the implications of AI to your company though thought-provoking questions
May
30
ChatGPT and the Future of Conversational AI
This discussion explores various aspects of AI implementation, ethical considerations, and challenges for your organization.
Webinar
An inspirational future of Employee Voice
May
31
The Evolution of Employee Listening - 2023 Trends & Best Practices
Learn proven effective methods and solutions to supporting an inspirational future of Employee Voice
Webinar
Learn the implications of AI to your company though thought-provoking questions
May
30
ChatGPT and the Future of Conversational AI
This discussion explores various aspects of AI implementation, ethical considerations, and challenges for your organization.
Webinar
An inspirational future of Employee Voice
May
31
The Evolution of Employee Listening - 2023 Trends & Best Practices
Learn proven effective methods and solutions to supporting an inspirational future of Employee Voice
Webinar
Skills needed to design, build, and run generative AI-based CX solutions
Jun
1
How organizations can design, build and run Generative AI into the Customer Experience
Discover how to drive enhanced CX through Generative AI
Webinar
Learn the implications of AI to your company though thought-provoking questions
May
30
ChatGPT and the Future of Conversational AI
This discussion explores various aspects of AI implementation, ethical considerations, and challenges for your organization.

Similarly, conversational AI helps maintain a positive customer experience by remembering context and making it easier to use an omnichannel approach in communication. Even if a customer originally interacts with a brand on one channel, they can reach out via another, start where they left off and avoid repeating information.

Your Automation Must Allow For Extensive Personalization

Seventy-one percent of consumers expect companies to deliver personalized interactions, according to McKinsey & Company, and 76% get frustrated when this doesn’t happen. Traditional IVR does not contain the personalized, human touch that customers want. Organizations need to collect the right data to properly personalize CX, and they need to use the most updated data in real time to improve the experience, whether a customer reaches out on chat or on the phone.

To create individualized CX based on customers’ personal preferences, past interactions and demographics, organizations must adopt the right technology. They also must offer personalized experiences at scale across communication platforms. An intelligent virtual assistant (IVA) like Interactions IVA is a prime example of a solution with the necessary technology to offer this level of personalization. In addition, this tool also helps decrease wait time and understand intent and context across channels.

Find the Right Solution to Automate Your Customer Interactions

Don’t just assume that your automation passes the test. As time passes and digital trends change customer expectations, your customer communication needs to change, too. Interaction’s “Customer Experience Scorecard” explores this topic further and offers a helpful list of vital questions organizations must consider to make sure their CX automation is working the best it can. Learn more in the link below!

Download Interactions’ “Customer Experience Scorecard” here.