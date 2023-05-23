Bad automation feels like a bad sci-fi movie — outdated and unsatisfactory. Today's customer wants technology created for 2023, and they want to interact with brands in a way that meets their evolving needs. As the world becomes more digital and more technologically advanced, these consumers have a new list of expectations from customer service. Companies need to improve customer service and empower customers with tools that ease their CX frustrations.

According to the 2023 report, “Customer Experience Scorecard,” there are several key priorities that businesses should include in their automation strategy. Keeping these priorities in mind can help them meet and exceed customers’ expectations.

Your Automation Must Decrease Wait Times

Customers hate waiting, especially when they have something important to resolve with customer service. Negative outcomes include customers feeling undervalued and forming negative perceptions of the brand. A survey found that 90% of consumers say getting an immediate response to a customer-service question is “important" or "very important."

The “Customer Experience Scorecard” report dug deeper into these trends. According to the report, most customers are only willing to spend about 10 minutes to resolve a problem with customer service. Also, more than 70% of customers say that speed, convenience, helpful employees and friendly service matter the most in a customer service interaction.

Experts suggest that organizations invest in improving these areas through solutions that improve customer interactions. For many organizations, it’s tempting to adopt the latest trendy solution without considering if it’s what they actually need to solve their problems. But in the long term, it’s more important to carefully consider what is actually important to customers and find solutions that address what matters most to them.

Your Automation Must Understand Context

Another major customer service frustration for customers is when an intelligent virtual assistant cannot understand key context or intent in a conversation. Customers then have to repeat themselves and use robotic phrasing in order to complete their request. Language is complex, and the same words can mean different things in different contexts. Automation must be able to make sense of a human language and understand intent despite the way words are used.

Conversational AI brings these types of conversations to the next level. Its use of natural language processing (NLP) allows the program to communicate more like a human and less like a robot. It can decipher different languages, understand intent more clearly and recognize more complex speech patterns. This is a much more effective way to communicate with customers than traditional interactive voice response systems (IVR), which generally do not have the capabilities to understand what a customer is saying.

Similarly, conversational AI helps maintain a positive customer experience by remembering context and making it easier to use an omnichannel approach in communication. Even if a customer originally interacts with a brand on one channel, they can reach out via another, start where they left off and avoid repeating information.

Your Automation Must Allow For Extensive Personalization

Seventy-one percent of consumers expect companies to deliver personalized interactions, according to McKinsey & Company, and 76% get frustrated when this doesn’t happen. Traditional IVR does not contain the personalized, human touch that customers want. Organizations need to collect the right data to properly personalize CX, and they need to use the most updated data in real time to improve the experience, whether a customer reaches out on chat or on the phone.

To create individualized CX based on customers’ personal preferences, past interactions and demographics, organizations must adopt the right technology. They also must offer personalized experiences at scale across communication platforms. An intelligent virtual assistant (IVA) like Interactions IVA is a prime example of a solution with the necessary technology to offer this level of personalization. In addition, this tool also helps decrease wait time and understand intent and context across channels.

Find the Right Solution to Automate Your Customer Interactions

Don’t just assume that your automation passes the test. As time passes and digital trends change customer expectations, your customer communication needs to change, too. Interaction’s “Customer Experience Scorecard” explores this topic further and offers a helpful list of vital questions organizations must consider to make sure their CX automation is working the best it can. Learn more in the link below!

Download Interactions’ “Customer Experience Scorecard” here.