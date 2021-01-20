PHOTO: Adobe

When customers are happy, they aren’t shy about telling the world. In recent surveys, a quarter of customers said that they would tell more than 10 people about a positive interaction they’d had with a brand. Further, 30 percent of customers would post about their positive experiences on social media. (1) Given their willingness to be brand evangelists when they have great customer experiences, businesses need to embrace CX and do all they can to develop loyal customers.

Businesses need to approach customer experience as the new consumer frontier. Garner reports that more than 80 percent of marketers expect to compete on customer experience. (2) But, competing on customer experience isn’t always easy — especially if your company hasn’t prioritized it in the past. Strong customer experiences come from companies with top-down buy-in for creating a culture of CX. Great CX is only realized when everyone on the team is committed to customers.

Using CX To Drive Customer Loyalty

Customers these days are discerning, and many aren’t as loyal to specific brands as they once might have been in the past. The importance of delivering a superlative customer experience cannot be overstated. Having great CX is important to customers, as they’re more likely to stick with the brands they know and trust.

On the other hand, many customers display a willingness to bail on companies if they have even a single negative customer experience. Nearly three-quarters of customers will quit a brand after even a single bad experience, according to research. (3) With the stakes set high and with no room for error, your business must get it right the first time, every time.

Developing a Culture of CX

Why does having a CX culture matter? The shortest answer is because customer experience affects everyone in the organization. Also, everyone contributes to CX — even those roles that aren’t client facing. To use a nautical metaphor, everyone in the organization needs to row in the same direction if the boat is going to go where it needs to. Great customer experiences when everyone in the organization takes ownership of CX.

The importance of CX needs to be layered down through the organization. This starts at the top, obviously; C-suite members and other executives need to realize and accept the importance customer experience has on the bottom line. Once buy-in exists at the top, it can permeate through to mid- and line-level managers, then down to employees. If employees see their leaders taking CX seriously, they’re more likely to internalize CX’s importance in their own work.

Take a Holistic Approach

Having great CX can’t just be done from one angle or approach. Great CX should be understood and implemented holistically, throughout the entire business. This is an extension of creating a culture of great CX.

All lives of business need to buy into CX. Customer engagement is never a one-and-done event. Customers will often return to your brand again and again even before they’ve made a purchase. Once they’ve bought something, there might be customer service issues to address. Finally, customers who have bought into your brand will often return to make further purchases. Great CX needs to happen at every step. It isn’t enough to get customers in the door; businesses need to make sure that every time the customers walk through the proverbial door that they’re taken care of by employees who are there to support them.

Conclusion

Customers won’t wait for you; your business needs to have all the elements of great CX available to customers on their terms. Having a culture that takes CX seriously and places it at the forefront of their customer strategy is a must. Top-down buy-in is essential, as line-level employees need to see senior leaders walking the talk. Employees at all levels should internalize how important CX is to the business and their workflow; the line level will be looking to managers and other senior leaders to point the way forward.

When done right, creating a culture of CX is an exciting transformation. Business leaders who understand the crucial nature of CX will be best positioned to use customer experiences to their advantage.

Learn how TABLE can help turbocharge your CX at table.co.