Hand-written equations, formulas notes in black on a white background suggesting the link between CX and EX.
Editorial

The Holistic Equation: Why HX = CX + EX

Luke Soon avatar
September 5, 2023
Customer Experience
Human Experience = Customer Experience + Employee Experience. Ready to execute a formula for success?

The Gist

  • CX and EX. Uniting customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX) creates an amplified human experience (HX), leading to mutual benefits.
  • Employee impact. Engaged and empowered employees serve as brand ambassadors, directly enhancing customer experience and loyalty.
  • Shared purpose. Open communication and shared goals between employees and customers facilitate better products and a positive work environment.

I invented this. HX = CX + EX. You heard it here first. 

In the rapidly evolving landscape of business, two key components have emerged as the cornerstones of success: Customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX). Yet, beneath the surface, there lies a deeper understanding that unites these seemingly distinct elements into a single, overarching concept: human experience (HX).

We covered this concept of human experience earlier on CMSWire, and today let's delve into the interplay between CX and EX, exploring why their fusion equals a comprehensive human experience.

Customer Experience: Beyond Transactions

Customer experience revolves around how a customer perceives every interaction with a brand. From the first click on a website to post-purchase support, each touchpoint shapes the customer's perception of the company. A positive CX not only leads to repeat business but also fosters brand loyalty and positive word-of-mouth marketing.

Employee Experience: The Driving Force

Employee experience refers to the sum of all interactions an employee has with their organization. It encompasses everything from work environment and company culture to opportunities for growth and development. A positive EX results in higher engagement, increased productivity and reduced turnover rates.

The Intersection: Human Experience

While CX and EX may seem distinct, they share a common denominator: humans. Employees are the conduits through which the customer experience is delivered. When employees are engaged, motivated and aligned with the company's values, they become powerful ambassadors for the brand. On the other hand, a disengaged or demotivated workforce can inadvertently compromise the customer experience.

1 + 1 = 3: The Synergy

When a company optimizes both CX and EX, the resulting synergy amplifies the overall human experience. Engaged employees are more likely to go the extra mile to satisfy customers, resulting in enhanced customer satisfaction and loyalty. Conversely, satisfied customers contribute to a positive working environment by bolstering employees' sense of purpose and pride in their work.

Cultivating Human Experience

1. Shared Purpose: Establish a clear and meaningful purpose that resonates with both employees and customers. A shared sense of purpose creates alignment and fosters a sense of belonging.

2. Open Communication: Encourage open dialogue between employees and customers. Insights from both sides can drive innovation, leading to products and services that meet genuine needs.

3. Invest in Development: Provide continual learning and growth opportunities for employees. A sense of progression enhances job satisfaction and equips employees to deliver better customer experiences.

4. Empowerment: Empower employees to take ownership of customer interactions. When employees feel trusted and empowered, they are more likely to make decisions that positively impact the customer.

5. Feedback Loop: Create a feedback loop that allows employees to share customer insights, enabling the company to fine-tune its offerings and improve CX.

Conclusion on CX and EX

In today's interconnected world, the human experience is a culmination of both customer experience and employee experience. By recognizing the synergy between these elements and actively investing in their alignment, companies can create a harmonious ecosystem where satisfied employees translate into satisfied customers and vice versa.

This equation is not just a formula for success, but a philosophy that recognizes the intrinsic link between the people who shape a business and the people it serves.

About the Author

Luke Soon

Luke is a business transformation professional with over 25 years’ experience leading multi-year human experience-led transformations with global telcos, fintech, insurtech and automotive organizations across the globe. He was the lead partner in the acquisition and build-up of the human experience, digital and innovation practices across Asia Pacific with revenues surpassing $250 million. Connect with Luke Soon: fa-brands fa-twitter fa-brands fa-linkedin

Main image: Marina Sun on Adobe Stock Photos

