As customer experience (CX) leaders, we can spend 8-to-10 hours a day in online meetings, often speaking for the majority of that time. This can take a toll on our voices, a problem that many of us in the industry, including myself and my colleagues, are facing.

Online Meetings Linked to Rise in Vocal Fatigue Among CX Professionals

After experiencing hoarseness and a loss of voice, I visited an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) specialist who informed me that they have seen an increase in cases of vocal fatigue, mainly due to the rise in online meetings. In my case, the specialist diagnosed me with a cyst on my vocal cord, and I now require voice therapy to address the issue. If voice therapy does not help, the next step will be surgery.

The constant use of our voices on online calls can significantly strain our vocal cords, leading to fatigue and even long-term damage. This is why it is crucial for CX leaders to take steps to protect their voices and prevent vocal fatigue.

Strategies for Preventing Vocal Fatigue in the Age of Online Meetings

Here are some tips for protecting your voice:

Limit the number of calls: Try to limit the number of calls you are on each day. Having a few longer calls instead of multiple shorter ones can reduce the overall strain on your voice. Take breaks: During long calls, take breaks every hour or so to rest your voice. Drink some water, stretch your neck or take a moment to clear your throat. Use a good microphone and speaker setup: Invest in a good microphone and speaker setup to ensure clear audio quality. This can reduce the need to raise your voice and strain your vocal cords. Practice good voice hygiene: This includes staying hydrated, speaking comfortably and avoiding excessive talking or shouting. Consider voice therapy: If you are experiencing vocal fatigue or voice problems, consider seeking the help of a voice therapist. They can provide personalized advice and exercises to help protect and strengthen your voice.

Final Thoughts on Vocal Fatigue Prevention for CX Leaders

Vocal fatigue is a legitimate concern for CX leaders who spend a considerable amount of time in online meetings. To protect their voices and prevent vocal fatigue, CX leaders can take steps such as limiting the number of calls, taking breaks, using a good microphone and speaker setup, practicing good voice hygiene, and seeking the help of a voice therapist if necessary.

It is important to consult with an ENT if experiencing pain or uncertainty about vocal health.

