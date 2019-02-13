Editor's Note: This is part 4 of a 4 part series on customer experience, sponsored by NICE.

Call center leaders are constantly looking for ways to increase customer service levels and productivity while keeping costs down. But finding the right combination of tools and technologies to support these goals is no easy task. Not only do you have to ensure that the solution you choose helps you deliver more productive and positive call outcomes, but you also have to implement a solution that provides the highest return for your technology investment.

That’s why so many companies are turning to technologies like predictive behavioral routing. With the ability to pair callers and employees based on personality, communication preference and behavioral data, companies using predictive behavioral routing experience an immediate 5 percent improvement in key KPIs like average handle time (AHT), first contact resolution (FCR) and customer satisfaction.

In addition to immediate benefits and measurable improvements to key KPIs, predictive behavioral routing gives companies the opportunity to reinvest cost savings and revenues. These savings then act as a funding mechanism for additional customer engagement solutions like voice of the customer, IVR and journey optimization, and especially analytics. Read on to find out how the powerful combination of predictive behavioral routing and analytics can help you extend your call center investment to lengths you never thought possible.

Use Results to Reinvest in New CX Programs

With the savings or new revenue generated from initial predictive behavioral routing investments, call centers are venturing into new customer experience initiatives, and are seeing results. For instance, a Fortune 100 healthcare company saved $2.5 million as a result of workforce efficiencies after implementing predictive behavioral routing in their call center. By reapplying those savings to Analytics, they were able to extend their initial investment and supercharge their results.

Here’s how: predictive behavioral routing is fueled by a database of consumer personality and behavioral profiles that enables connecting employees and customers based on their communication preferences, like whether a caller’s language indicates they’re an "Organizer" and prefers a logical step-by-step approach, versus if the caller is an "Original" personality who prefers a more casual, easygoing interaction.

By layering on Analytics, your company’s interactions with customers are analyzed to enrich the database. This not only increases the number of personality data points to help predict more precisely, but also enables comprehensive behavioral profiles to be created and used. This customer profile data gives call centers an even more complete picture of their callers, and helps pair callers and employees more intelligently, resulting in more satisfying experiences.

Boosting Performance with Flexible Metrics

Using additional analytics data, the healthcare provider was also able to adapt its focus metrics to the seasonality of their business, resulting in higher revenues. For example, during open enrollment periods, which typically have the highest call volumes, efficiency is of the utmost importance. For peak times like these, the provider set predictive behavioral routing to pair customers and employees based on average talk time (ATT). The shorter the conversation, the more quickly and efficiently people were enrolled, freeing employees to move on to the next call.

When the high season ended, the provider changed their focus metric to a predictive metric based on “The Perfect Call.” This predictive metric was built by correlating analytic features to actual survey scores and then automatically scoring every call. When predictive behavioral routing routed the call, the predictive scores and voice of the customer scores were 5 percent higher than when calls were traditionally routed. The ability to shift their metrics resulted in improved customer experiences and optimization on the metrics that matter most to the business.

By layering on Analytics, the healthcare provider was able to measure not only the overall improvement, but also track the measurement on a call-by-call basis in order to assess that improvement. As a result, they unlocked more than $500 million in revenue opportunity due to overall ratings improvement associated with these metrics. This also allowed them to strategically use metrics to achieve results based on the seasonality of their business needs.

Making the Move to Incentive-Based Compensation

Another way businesses can realize more value from the combination of predictive behavioral routing and analytics is to use predictive models to help them shift to incentive-based compensation. This means monitoring the performance of call center employees using tools like employee scorecards to analyze whether or not they’re providing the level of personalization and service you expect.

By honing in on where employees are performing well and where they could use some improvement, managers can more accurately reward outstanding performance, while better understanding where extra coaching is needed. This not only helps to increase employee confidence, but provides them with the exact guidance they need to do their jobs more effectively.

From Immediate Gains to Long-Term Revenue

Predictive behavioral routing packs a lot of immediate value on its own, but when paired with Analytics, your benefits grow substantially and steadily, much like the compound effect on money. But you can’t earn if you don’t save. Get started with this powerful predictive pair today for better call center returns tomorrow.