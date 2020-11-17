This year has proven to be unlike any other in recent memory for businesses. The cold, hard realities of 2020 have accelerated the need for organizations to begin their digital transformation. The last few months have seen a dramatic shift in customer behavior — 50 percent of customers are trying new brands and products, for example. (1) Customers are consuming more content in their decision-making process and there is heightened pressure for self-service. With 81 percent of consumers planning to shop online at least once through the end of 2020 — nearly matching the number of consumers who shopped online during the first few months of the pandemic (2) — organizations need to improve their digital experiences quickly.

Improving the digital experience starts with having teams that are aligned around business goals, understanding their target customers through data, and delivering the right message at the right time to the right person. Increasing customer retention by just 5 percent can increase profits by 25 percent. (3) When you show a customer that you truly understand their wants and needs, they feel more connected to your brand and are far more likely to buy from you again.

Organizational or geographic silos are top challenges for businesses looking to set a strategy that will allow them to thrive in the coming years. (4) When IT and Marketing teams work together, they can steer the business in the right direction and implement a successful digital transformation with fewer bumps in the road that otherwise would have slowed down progress, or even caused it to come to a screeching halt.

Digital Transformation Needs the Right People and Technology

Organizations rely on a combination of their people and advanced technology solutions to support their digital transformation. Investing in more complete digital customer experience platforms (DXP) has a greater impact on marketing ROI. (5) Having a complete DXP can help further alignment between IT and Marketing by bringing teams together and making CX a shared responsibility. Being aligned on the technology — how it needs to be used and what it can do — brings teams even closer together, with tighter alignment on how transformation can be accomplished successfully. Alignment between IT and Marketing teams helps deliver exceptional customer experiences and is essential for creating the foundation that makes a successful customer experience possible.

To remain competitive in today’s crowded digital landscape, two things are essential. First, your Marketing department must know who your customers are in order to deliver the kinds of personalized experiences that show you truly understand them. Second, IT should spearhead the implementation of advanced martech tools and ensure it can be delivered in line with Marketing’s expectations. By bringing IT into the process early, it will reduce the back and forth between Marketing and IT, freeing up time and resources.

Understanding the Customer Journey

These days, customers expect companies to understand them and where they are in their journey. To deliver effective personalized experiences, Marketing teams need accurate data to help them measure and optimize the individualized digital experiences being delivered to customers. With the right technology, Marketing should be able to react to what customers are telling you through their behaviors.

The right analytics insights from your technology allows Marketing to nurture customers through the buying journey, allowing you to be more proactive when it comes to delivering the experiences that customers want. It also allows you to pivot quickly if their needs change. Investing in a DXP can contribute to marketing ROI and give Marketing and IT the tools they need to develop customer loyalty and gain the insights necessary to deliver personalized messaging.

Conclusion

Successful digital transformation requires departments to work together to meet organizational goals. With IT and Marketing on the same page, both departments will have the tools and technology in place to deliver the personalized digital experiences that will increase brand loyalty and drive revenue growth.

