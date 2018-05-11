ThoughtSpot announced this week it closed $145 million in Series D funding. Existing investors Lightspeed Ventures, Future Fund, Khosla Ventures and General Catalyst participated, alongside new participants Sapphire Ventures, and other global investors. The company, which provides search and artificial intelligence-driven analytics, has raised $306 million in total funding.

Company officials stated it will use the latest round to fund product development, aid expansion in EMEA and APAC and grow its R&D centers in Palo Alto, Seattle, Dallas and Bangalore.

“The analytics market has evolved to the point where it has become a business imperative for employees at all levels, across all departments in an organization to have access to trusted insights to make data-driven decisions,” Ravi Mhatre, partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners, said in a statement.

The news comes during a time of growth for the company. It was named a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms in February. The company also opened new offices in Japan, the Nordic, Baltic and Dach (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) regions in the last year as well as two new R&D centers.

In other customer experience software news ....

HubSpot Debuts Service Hub

Cambridge, Mass.-based HubSpot, which provides a CRM, marketing, sales and customer service platform, announced this week the general availability of Service Hub, a customer service system designed to provide companies with a complete record of a customer’s journey.

Backed by HubSpot’s free CRM, Service Hub combines with Marketing Hub and Sales Hub to integrate customer data. The individual products that make up Service Hub include:

Conversations : A universal inbox that unites messages across chat, email and other channels.

: A universal inbox that unites messages across chat, email and other channels. Tickets : A CRM object to track, record and organize customer needs.

: A CRM object to track, record and organize customer needs. Automation : Platform-level automation that uses workflows to route tickets and create a help desk.

: Platform-level automation that uses workflows to route tickets and create a help desk. Knowledge Base : Creates help articles from templates that automatically index on Google search and a reporting dashboard.

: Creates help articles from templates that automatically index on Google search and a reporting dashboard. Customer Feedback : Guided survey creation, feedback collection and audience insights analytics.

: Guided survey creation, feedback collection and audience insights analytics. Reporting: Service dashboard featuring reports on teams handle tickets, how customers share feedback, and the efficacy of the Knowledge Base.

Optimove Acquires DynamicMail

Relationship marketing hub provider Optimove has acquired DynamicMail business from PowerInbox, an email real-time personalization and dynamic subscriber engagement provider. Pini Yakuel, CEO and co-founder of Optimove, said in a statement the acquisition of DynamicMail strengthens Optimove's existing email capabilities and provides advanced email solutions.

PowerInbox's DynamicMail is designed to automatically transform static email HTMLs into interactive content and includes real-time database reach and personalized optimization. Optimove officials said these capabilities will enhance Optimove's existing email product, Optimail. The acquisition follows the company's introduction of Optimove 6.0 in 2017. Current and new users of Optimove will have access to the new features.

Hootsuite Integrates with Pinterest

Hootsuite, a social media management platform, announced this week a global partnership with Pinterest which will provide a native integration with the visual-based social media site. Hootsuite customers are now able to schedule and publish content directly to Pinterest. Customers that have Hootsuite Impact will also be able to measure their Pinterest programs. Hootsuite customers can now schedule, post and engage with customers on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Google plus, Wordpress and Pinterest through the platform. Hootsuite will be listed as one of Pinterest’s Content Marketing Partners as a result of the partnership.

Oracle Announces Marketing Cloud Integrations

Oracle has announced a number of new product integrations with the Oracle Marketing Cloud between Oracle Eloqua and 6sense, Demandbase, LookBookHQ and Mintigo. According to company officials, the integration between Oracle Eloqua and 6sense will help sales teams increase pipeline conversion. Oracle Eloqua customers can leverage AI-powered in-market predictions from the 6sense Demand Orchestration Platform and get information on a prospect's anonymous website intent, competitor research and other relevant needs-based intent.

The Oracle Eloqua-Demandbase integration is designed to help sales teams access the insights needed to accelerate and close deals using AI-enabled intent data and insights from Demandbase's Conversion Solution within Oracle Eloqua. The Oracle Eloqua-LookBookHQ gives sales teams insight into buyer education, based on how leads and accounts are engaging with content. The Oracle Eloqua-Mintigo integration enables sales teams to engage their prospective buyers in personalized ways at scale leveraging Mintigo's AI-powered prospecting application, Sales Coach 360.

Clarabridge Updates CX Analytics Suite

Clarabridge used its annual customer experience C3 conference as an opportunity to announce new functionalities to its CX Analytics product suite. Clarabridge’s new Effort Score is designed to help brands measure the level of effort their customers are experiencing at every touchpoint. The new predictive analytics capabilities enable brands to scan millions of customer interactions, detect patterns and determine proactive initiatives. Clarabridge also updated its Conversational Analytics functionality. The update also included improvements to the company's flagship CX Studio product.

Squelch Launches Out of Stealth

Squelch, which offers real-time customer experience optimization for customer support and customer success teams, launched from stealth this week with $8 million in Series A funding from Shasta Ventures and Correlation Ventures. It plans to use the funds for product development and to expand sales and marketing. The company also debuted its flagship Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) CX solution. Squelch officials said their software can query data sets in the cloud and serve up current, relevant intelligence to customer-facing agents. Squelch integrates with most SaaS-based applications, including Salesforce, Slack, Box, Confluence, Jira, OneDrive and Google Drive.