The Gist

Your CX staff is a locus of knowledge. These team members have a comprehensive understanding of products and content, making them valuable resources for improving CX.

These team members have a comprehensive understanding of products and content, making them valuable resources for improving CX. Closely monitor metrics for improvement. Keeping tabs on things like call volume, sales and weak spots in your processes will keep staff up-to-date on the status of your CX output.

Keeping tabs on things like call volume, sales and weak spots in your processes will keep staff up-to-date on the status of your CX output. EX and CX must be a tag-team. Input from both employees and consumers is key to improving the customer experience.

Customer experience and the internal operations of a company are linked end-to-end. A customer’s opinion of a product is based on the cross-functional teamwork from product development, marketing, sales, vendor relations, finance, HR and the chosen software platforms where customers access your company. If any of these are not aligned, it is difficult for your staff to deliver the product or know how to support it. With the tight product and service competition, collaboration across internal teams and customer experience can be the defining factor.

Customer experience staff often have the most comprehensive understanding of all of your content and products in the market. The staff can offer insight to modify a process, web/marketing language or clarify a sales journey. As your CX and internal staff engage to support customers, your metrics should include the success of their collaboration.

Measure Volume CX Topics Throughout a Year

If your sales and services have an annual flow, it helps to measure the volume of your calls to related products over the course of a year. Your CX teams can anticipate high volumes to coordinate training on products and plan for supplemental staffing. Sharing their calendar with product and marketing teams lets everyone plan for new releases or updates to align with the busy seasons.

For instance, companies that maintain school job boards see that queries related to teaching and administration jobs is high in January. Your CX staff can be proactive by offering insight on common customer issues that could be addressed months in advance to allow for proper updates and testing before the market hits again.

Related Article: 20 Customer Experience Metrics Critical for Your Business

Measure CX Influence on Sales

This annual mapping will help the marketing team build a series of promotions that the CX staff can share in taglines for emails or closing out calls each week or month. These promotions can lead directly to sales. In an email, focus on one promotional tagline and trackable link in the signature line as a light lift for the staff to edit each month. The metric would lie in cross-referencing sales to the engagement in your customer relationship management (CRM) platform to identify the connection and speed to sales or promoted content.

On the phone, refer to the annual map to have promotional language related to the top three topics for the month. This offers a way for the CX staff to introduce a product or service during common conversations. If someone is calling about the login to a job board, the CX staff could refer the customer to a webinar focused on trends in the school hiring market or resources on building resumes. They can also add a tag in the CRM of what they promoted to check for higher engagement or sales.

Related Article: Measuring CX: Why You're Doing It All Wrong

Measure Internal Issues Solved Based on CX Input

A monthly update of hot topics and areas of improvement can highlight how CX influences can better customer experience and relieve internal staff of repeated stressors. This may benefit your entire team. CX staff supporting event registration can provide input on clarifying policies or updating your website with information inundating customer queries. This can be done through short descriptions paired with overall stats of hot topics and volume of queries and should be presented as positive opportunities instead of a critique of how things are being done.

After all, staff members appreciate being seen as collaborative and solving issues for organizations and customers. You will quickly see the impact in teams that start including CX staff in discussions before launches or communications to get ahead of issues instead of being reactive.

Measure Monthly Volume in Tag Words

Realistically, your CRM is measuring volume on a regular basis. If you share the graphic and list of hot topics each month across an organization, it will raise questions and commitment by related teams. For example, when you have a consistent monthly volume of login issues, IT could reach out to discern where the hiccups are. Solutions requiring light redesign for clarity, API or essential information to build out the CRM could simplify the customer experience.

The advantage of receiving a high volume of login queries is that it presents an opportunity to engage customers and address their concerns. However, if these queries go unresolved, it could result in the loss of potential customers who may not return. By prioritizing this task, teams can work together to find a solution that benefits the customer and showcases their expertise.

Oftentimes, companies focus their CX on external metrics, but your business systems and processes can improve through employee engagement. It is maddening for customers and staff to have the same issue over and over, but collaborations will allow staff to build cross-functional relationships to streamline the customer journey and ease day-to-day work challenges for staff.

The ability to empower teams to make their own connections and share the measures of their success will create a collaborative and grateful foundation for your business.

Learn how you can join our contributor community.