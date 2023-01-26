Customer Experience is Driving Business

It’s no secret that exceptional CX is critical to a brand’s immediate and long-term success. These customer experience statistics show the impact can’t be understated.

77% of brands believe CX is a key competitive differentiator (IDC, via a white paper sponsored by Emplifi)

The global CX Management market reached USD 8.79 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow 18.1% every year from 2022 to 2030 (Grand View Research)

Companies Face Immense Pressure to Deliver Excellent CX

86% of consumers would leave a brand after as few as two poor experiences (Emplifi)

49% of consumers have left a brand in the past year due to poor customer experience (Emplifi)

US businesses lose $35.3B annually in customer churn caused by avoidable CX issues, such as fair treatment (CallMiner)

83% of executives feel unimproved CX presents them with considerable revenue and market share risks (Forbes / Arm Treasure Data)

Great CX Leads to Happy Customers and Impacts the Bottom Line

Customers Want Great Experiences and Will Pay to Get Them

61% of consumers will pay at least 5% more if they know they’ll get a good customer experience (Emplifi)

56% of consumers feel that the quality of the customer service they receive has a higher impact on how positively they view a brand than any other criteria (Emplifi)

CX Helps Build More Fruitful Customer Relationships

66% of consumers say they will share personal data about themselves if they think it will elevate their customer experience (Redpoint and Harris)

CX drives over two-thirds of customer loyalty, which represents more than brand and price combined (Gartner, via CMSWire)

Customers Seek Personalized Experiences

85% of brands believe they offer personalized customer experience, but only 60% of consumers agree (Twilio)85% of brands believe they offer personalized customer experience, but only 60% of consumers agree (Twilio)

60% of consumers report that they will become repeat buyers after a personalized purchasing experience (Twilio)

88% of online shoppers are more likely to continue shopping on a retailer website that offers a personalized experience, including 96% of Gen Z and 97% of Millennials (Elastic)

With CX, There's Little Room for Error

52% of US consumers sometimes or always walk away from purchases due to a bad customer experience (Emplifi)

Over 60% of consumers don’t feel like they get excellent customer service on social media when making a purchase (Emplifi)

Customers Expect Answers, Fast

Customers are 2.4 times more likely to stick with a brand when their problems are solved quickly (Forrester)

52% of consumers expect a response from a brand within one hour. However, 39% report waiting more than two hours for a reply (Emplifi)

Consistency is Key to Great CX

65% of respondents would become long-term customers of a brand if they can provide positive experiences throughout the customer journey (PwC)

Less than 1 in 4 brands have the necessary technology to engage with consumers consistently (Twilio)

Marketers using three or more channels in a campaign earned a 494% higher order rate than those using a single-channel campaign (Omnisend)

Social Media Plays an Ever-growing Role Across the Customer Journey

68% of US consumers currently use, or would like to use, social media to engage with brands to ask questions before making a purchase, while 59% of consumers expect to do so to get post-purchase customer support (Emplifi)

Customers are More Mobile and Self-sufficient Than Ever

Don’t Overlook the Mobile Shopping Experience

59% of all worldwide website traffic is on mobile devices (Statista)

Mobile eCommerce sales are projected to exceed $430 billion in 2022 and $710 billion in 2025 (eMarketer Insider Intelligence, via Tidio)Mobile eCommerce sales are projected to exceed $430 billion in 2022 and $710 billion in 2025 (eMarketer Insider Intelligence, via Tidio)

Customers Want to Help Themselves When Possible

75% of consumers find it important for brands to offer them a fully self-service customer care option to answer their questions (Emplifi)

20-40% of live volume could easily be handled with existing self-service tools, according to customer service leaders (Gartner)

Superior Customer Care Reinforces Excellent CX

AI and Emerging Technologies Play an Increasingly Prominent Role

In 2021, 56% of all brands had reported AI adoption in at least one function, up from 50% in 2020 (McKinsey & Company)

Worldwide AI software revenue was forecasted to total $62.5B in 2022, an increase of 21.3% from 2021 (Gartner)

Enterprises continue to demonstrate a strong interest in AI, with 48% of CIOs responding that they had already deployed or planned to deploy AI and machine learning technologies within the next 12 months (Gartner)

Customers Expect Knowledgeable Agents

46% of consumers will abandon a brand if employees are not knowledgeable (PwC)

31% of US consumers say that “not responding to my messages quickly” is the most likely factor to make them feel negatively about a brand, followed by customer service not being available 24/7 (26%) (Emplifi)

Organize Your Teams to Ensure CX is Given Top Priority

25% of organizations expected that, by 2023, they would integrate marketing, sales, and customer experience (CX) into a single function (Gartner)

95% of leading organizations cite CX job roles as important to achieving business growth—the highest of any job role (Econsultancy)95% of leading organizations cite CX job roles as important to achieving business growth—the highest of any job role (Econsultancy)

What Lessons Can We Learn From These Customer Experience Statistics?

The right customer experience platform should help brands better understand customers as they navigate. It can also empower teams to improve their marketing, commerce and care experiences across different channels enabling the brand to stand out as a CX leader.

Book a demo today to see how Emplifi can help.