Treasure Data, a customer data platform (CDP), has introduced the Treasure Data Trusted Foundation. The suite of features is designed to enable marketers to manage all data privacy and consent preferences related to individuals in the unified customer data record with data access permissions and controls.

Treasure Data Trusted Foundation features a unified approach to data governance, security and privacy and features consent management and the collection, retention, expiration, correction and erasure of data across government jurisdictions.

In other customer experience and digital marketing software news...

NICE and Google Cloud Collaborate

NICE has announced it is collaborating with Google Cloud by integrating its cloud-based, AI-powered CXone customer experience platform with Google Cloud Contact Center Artificial Intelligence (CCAI), a group of APIs that bring Google AI to contact center use cases.

NICE CXone provides no-code/low-code integration and consolidated journey orchestration with Google Cloud CCAI. According to the company, this enables intelligent natural language capabilities across various stages of the customer journey, including self-service bots and agent-facing virtual assistants. Deployed in combination with CXone Agent Assist Hub, companies can use Google Cloud’s Agent Assist by leveraging automated knowledge support during live chat interactions.

OpenText Updates Experience Cloud

OpenText, which provides employee and customer experience software, among a series of product updates announced enhancements to its Experience Cloud. CE 21.4 provides enhanced targeting and dynamic personalization of customer experiences and communications through integration between the OpenText Experience CDP customer data platform, OpenText Exstream, OpenText TeamSite and the Google Marketing Platform.

OpenText Media Management recommends media assets for targeted placement in communications and sites. Exstream also features an email integration with OpenText Notifications to deliver multichannel outreach.

Terminus Launches New Integration

Terminus, an account-based engagement platform, launched a new integration today with Crossbeam, a partner ecosystem platform. It's the first enterprise ABM integration for Crossbeam.

The integration leverages Terminus’ API capabilities to assist joint-marketing efforts, increase engagement across shared accounts and prospects and streamline the partner experience for marketers, according to company officials.

Benefits include:

Identifying overlap with accounts and targeting those accounts with personalized marketing outreach.

Increasing pipeline velocity by engaging shared accounts at every interaction, including ads, web page personalizations, chatbots and more.

Leveraging insights and reporting to manage accounts at different stages of the funnel and report on marketing efficacy and ROI.

ON24 Joins HubSpot App Marketplace

ON24 has announced it has been listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace with the integration of the ON24 Platform with HubSpot, a CRM, marketing and sales platform. Event, attendee, and first-person engagement data flow from ON24 to HubSpot CRM to give sales and marketing teams a view of prospect and customer-facing activities across digital and in-person channels. ON24 provides live and on-demand webinars, custom virtual conferences and multimedia content experiences.

Planned for availability early next year, first-person engagement data tracked and measured through ON24 Intelligence such as demo requests, meetings booked, poll responses and questions asked can be captured in HubSpot to inform and trigger actions across sales and marketing.

Judo Raises $3M in Seed Funding

Judo, a mobile experiences platform, announced this week, seed funding of $3 million, co-led by TenOneTen Ventures and Freestyle Capital. Judo was built to meet the needs of mobile publishers. The company’s no-code, server-driven UI technology, which is used by dozens of mobile applications, supports delivery of contextual user experiences at scale.

The company has built a market presence in professional sports and has begun working with brands in OTT media, sports gambling, consumer fintech, retail and other verticals. Judo is used for use cases including building onboarding, branded content and sponsorships, user conversion flows and event-based content.

Judo also announced that longtime advisor Seamus McAteer joined the company as COO.

Netlify Raises $105 Million

Netlify, which helps brands build, deploy and scale modern web applications, announced that it has raised $105 million in funding, valuing the company at $2 billion. Bessemer Venture Partners led the Series D round, with participation from the company’s existing investors Andreessen Horowitz, BOND, EQT Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Mango Capital and Menlo Ventures.



Netlify coined the Jamstack movement of web development, which features decoupling backend and frontend technologies. Netlify will accelerate the creation and adoption of modern web technologies and unite Jamstack in a platform for composing web apps with developer experience.

UserTesting Announces IPO Price

UserTesting, a provider of human insight technologies delivered through a video-first experience testing platform, has announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $14 per share. All of the shares are being offered and sold by UserTesting.

The shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “USER” on Nov. 17, and the offering is expected to close on Nov. 19. UserTesting's IPO missed its targets in its initial trading days.

Litmus Announces Acquisition of Kickdynamic

Litmus, an email marketing provider, has announced the acquisition of Kickdynamic, an AI-driven content automation solution. With its acquisition, Litmus expands its portfolio of email marketing solutions to include Kickdynamic’s dynamic content automation and AI-driven product recommendations.

With the acquisition of Kickdynamic, Litmus users can build, test, and collaborate on emails, while simultaneously creating personalized email experiences. Founded in 2012 in London, Kickdynamic helps marketers with its content automation platform and Lynx product recommendations, an AI prediction engine. Kickdynamic’s content automation technology allows marketers to connect content sources, such as a product feed or a catalog.

Federal Grand Jury Validates Trade Claim Against Sprinklr

A federal jury in Oregon agreed with several major claims made by Opal Labs in a lawsuit filed against customer experience software provider Sprinklr, according to a bizjournals.com report. Opal Labs filed the lawsuit in 2017, alleging Sprinklr "obtained confidential information about Opal’s software, then used it to create a competing product," according to the report. The two companies are former business partners.

The jury found that Opal proved three of its major claims in the suit: misappropriation of trade secrets; breach of a teaming contract and breach of a nondisclosure agreement, according to the report. No damages were assessed. Opal wants $22 million in compensatory damages and $88 million in punitive damages. The case continues in February.

“We continue to strenuously deny all allegations in this matter,” Bob Carey, partner at Tonkon Torp and attorney for Sprinklr, told bizjournals.com.